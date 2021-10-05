U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,345.72
    +45.26 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,314.67
    +311.75 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,433.83
    +178.35 (+1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,230.36
    +12.89 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.19
    +1.57 (+2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.70
    -6.90 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.63
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    +0.0480 (+3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3624
    +0.0020 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4900
    +0.5720 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,267.46
    +2,022.06 (+4.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,262.30
    +44.93 (+3.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Juniper Advisory Welcomes Next Group of Senior Advisors

·3 min read

VAIL, CO and PHILADELPHIA, PA and PALM HARBOR, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 /Juniper Advisory is pleased to announce the additions of Dr. Ernest Braxton, Michael C. Hemsley, and John Kosanovich as Senior Advisors.

"Our team consists of leaders with deep career expertise across the fields of medicine, financial services, law, and hospital administration. Our clients rely on Juniper to provide experienced, conflict free, and results oriented advice regarding once-in-a-generation decisions," said Jordan Shields, partner at Juniper Advisory.

Dr. Ernest Braxton is a Neurosurgeon at Vail Summit Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery and a team physician for the US Ski and Snowboard Team. Prior to this, Braxton was the Chief of Neurosurgery at San Antonio Military Medical Center, the largest and highest acuity hospital in the US Military. He is graduate of the United States Air Force Academy and an Afghanistan war veteran with extensive experience caring for complex combat injuries during Operation Enduring Freedom. Braxton completed medical school at the University of Pennsylvania and was a neurosurgical resident at Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh. He also holds an MBA from the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon. Braxton currently serves as a consultant to several leading medical device companies in the field of surgeon education and technology innovation. He has a special interest in improving medical quality in rural health care systems.

Mike Hemsley was most recently Deputy General Counsel of Trinity Health, focusing on regulatory compliance, corporate governance, and M&A transactions for more than 90 hospitals in 21 states. Hemsley previously served on the adjunct faculty at St. Joseph's University teaching health law and policy courses. He sits on the boards of the Mid-Atlantic USATF, University of the Sciences, and Surry Senior Services. Hemsley holds a law degree from Villanova University and Masters in Legislative Affairs from George Washington University. He is a member of the American Health Lawyers Association, the Pennsylvania Bar Association, and the District of Columbia Bar Association, served on the board of the Healthcare Compliance Association, and authored "Corporate Responsibility and Corporate Compliance: A Resource for Health Care Boards of Directors," sponsored in part by the Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

John Kosanovich is a retired healthcare CEO with over 40 years of leadership and consulting experience. He spent 20 years as CEO of Watertown Regional Medical Center in Watertown, WI leading it thru an organizational transformation. That transaction was the first, and remains the only, whole hospital joint venture with an equity sponsored company in the state. Kosanovich served on the Boards of the Wisconsin Hospital Association, Rural Wisconsin Hospital Cooperative and Voluntary Hospitals of America. He holds an MBA from the University of Wisconsin and is a Life Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

"Adding Ernest, Mike, and John to the Juniper team furthers our reputation as the largest and most experienced firm in the country focused exclusively on nonprofit mergers and acquisitions," said Rex Burgdorfer, partner at Juniper Advisory. "This network of senior advisors increases the breadth and depth of service we are able to deliver to our clients."

About Juniper Advisory

Juniper is a specialized, independent advisory firm focused exclusively on providing hospitals, health systems, and institutions of higher education with expert guidance related to partnerships, affiliations, joint ventures, and a range of M&A strategies. Over the last 30 years, the Juniper team has worked with more than 200 of the nation's leading nonprofit organizations on strategic business combinations and has advised on many of the most complex and innovative transactions in the hospital industry.

Additional information about Juniper Advisory can be found at www.juniperadvisory.com.

Contacts

Juniper Advisory
Angela Adams
Media Relations
(312) 506-3000
aadams@juniperadvisory.com

SOURCE: Juniper Advisory



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666897/Juniper-Advisory-Welcomes-Next-Group-of-Senior-Advisors

Recommended Stories

  • NanoViricides Leaps Forward in its Quest to Defeat COVID-19

    Photo by Louis Reed on Unsplash Since the coronavirus pandemic started, scientists have worked to develop a vaccine to inoculate the population and stop the spread of COVID-19. The good news is they succeeded in producing multiple vaccines — in the U.S. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) — that create antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 in humans to prevent infection. The bad news is that no vaccine is 100% effective, and breakthrough cases do happen, especial

  • This Growth Hormone Drug Could Be a Boost For Pfizer

    Pfizer and OPKO Health's human growth hormone drug, somatrogon, could be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration next January.

  • Is Xenon Pharmaceuticals a Good Stock to Buy Now?

    Despite the big run-up yesterday, there could be enough fuel to push this biotech stock even higher.

  • Dynavax Partners with DOD to Develop Adjuvanted Plague Vaccine

    Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company, has inked a deal with the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) for $22 million over two and a half years to develop a recombinant plague vaccine adjuvanted with CpG 1018. Following the announcement, shares of the company rose 1.7% on Monday. As per the terms of the agreement, a Phase 2 clinical trial will be conducted by Dynavax, combining its CpG 1018 adjuvant with the DOD’s rF1V vaccine. The Phase 2 trial is likely to commence i

  • If You Got Moderna or J&J, Here's When Your Boosters May Come

    CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky joined SiriusXM Doctor Radio's "Doctor Radio Reports" and spoke with show host Dr. Marc Siegel about COVID-vaccine booster shots and the possibility of people getting a second J&J shot, or even mixing vaccines and said "we anticipate we will have our next steps in our booster vaccination campaign for those people in a few short weeks." Read on for five key points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already H

  • Pfizer’s Covid Vaccine Loses Effectiveness Against Infection Over Time. What To Know.

    The efficacy of Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine against infection dropped over the course of five months, but protection against hospitalizations remained consistent, according to a real-world study.

  • Kelly Campbell Abruptly Exits As President Of Disney's Hulu, May Join Comcast's NBCUniversal

    Kelly Campbell, president of the Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) streaming service Hulu, has abruptly resigned from her position. What Happened: Campbell announced her departure on her LinkedIn page. “Four years ago I accepted my dream job when I joined Hulu,” she wrote. “And it didn’t disappoint. I worked with the best of the best, in a values driven culture full of the most talented people around. I’m incredibly proud of what we achieved together. While I’ve made the decision to move on from Hulu,

  • Could a New COVID Pill Crush Vaccine Sales?

    Merck (NYSE: MRK) and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics soon may bring a game-changing product to market. The companies last week announced positive results from a clinical trial testing their investigational pill to treat coronavirus. This is great news for the companies and for the general public.

  • Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

    At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson&Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine r

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Surged in September

    Here's what you need to know about three of the biggest biotech stock run-ups that happened in September. Leap Therapeutics stock shot higher in response to positive data for its cancer drug candidate, DKN-01.

  • AstraZeneca seeks emergency US approval for COVID antibody drug

    The drug could protect those who may not develop a robust immune response to vaccines.

  • Positive news on COVID-19 vaccines and treatments in the U.S. weighs against Russia’s latest record one-day death toll

    A flurry of positive medical news on the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 Tuesday was weighing against somber news from Russia, which recorded yet another record one-day death toll to cement its position as the European country with the highest number of fatalities.

  • Abbott is first health care company to keynote at CES

    Abbott clinches keynote at CES, marking the first time a health care company headlines the major tech conference.

  • CTI BioPharma's COVID-19 Candidate Misses Primary Endpoint Mark In Phase 2 Trial

    CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ: CTIC) has announced topline results from the PRE-VENT trial of pacritinib in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The final PRE-VENT analysis was conducted following the randomization of 200 patients. Pacritinib/standard of care, compared to placebo/standard of care, failed to statistically improve in the primary endpoint invasive mechanical ventilation or death by Day 28 (26.3% vs. 24.8%). The study was recently amended to a Phase 2 design due to the availability of COVID

  • Exclusive: Eli Lilly’s recalled emergency diabetes drug came from plant cited by FDA

    A recently recalled batch of Glucagon Emergency Kits, Eli Lilly and Co’s therapy for diabetic patients in crisis, was manufactured at an Indiana factory cited by U.S. health regulators this year for quality-control violations, including several involving that product, according to the company and a Reuters review of federal inspection records. The Indianapolis-based company on Sept. 24 issued a voluntary U.S. recall of one lot of the kits whose key ingredient is Glucagon, a drug used to treat dangerously low blood sugar in diabetes patients. The company issued a voluntary recall in Canada the following day.

  • Hertz Names Former Ford CEO as Interim Chief

    The leadership change comes as the car-rental company resets after emerging from bankruptcy under new ownership.

  • Where does natural immunity stand in fight over vaccine mandates?

    One argument against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates is that immunity from a previous coronavirus infection should count as an alternative to vaccination. What does the scientific evidence say about which offers better protection — natural immunity or vaccine immunity?

  • Moderna Stock Tumbled Because Good News on a Covid Pill Is Bad News for Vaccines

    Vaccine manufacturer stocks slumped Friday after Merck announced promising results for a Covid-19 oral pill.

  • Kelly Campbell Eyes Peacock Role Following Hulu Exit

    Kelly Campbell, who just abruptly exited as president of Hulu, has been in discussions with NBCUniversal for a top job at streaming service Peacock, sources told Variety. Insiders said under the role being considered, Campbell would report into Matt Strauss, chairman of direct-to-consumer and international at NBCU, who reports up to Mark Lazarus, chairman of […]

  • Waltham's Rocket Software names new CEO after 30 years

    Rocket Software, a Waltham enterprise software company with 200 employees in Massachusetts, plans to switch chief executive after more than 30 years in business.