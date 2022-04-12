U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,408.75
    +15.75 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,257.00
    +118.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,008.75
    +63.75 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,994.70
    +9.90 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.20
    +0.60 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.40
    -8.70 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    25.56
    -0.18 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0821
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    -0.0550 (-1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    24.26
    -0.11 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2995
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.5870
    +0.1990 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,963.03
    +346.05 (+0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    937.24
    +9.74 (+1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.66
    -41.65 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,603.94
    +268.96 (+1.02%)
     

JUNIPER BIOLOGICS ACQUIRES CELL-MEDIATED GENE THERAPY TG-C LD FOR TREATMENT OF KNEE OSTEOARTHRITIS

·5 min read

$600 million USD acquisition will see Juniper Biologics offer the world's first cell-mediated gene therapy to an estimated 300 million patients in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa

SINGAPORE, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Biologics, a science-led healthcare company focused on researching, developing and commercializing novel therapies announced today that it has gained the licensing rights to develop and commercialize TG-C LD (TissueGene-C low dose) for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis.

The $600 million USD licensing deal which covers Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa was signed with Kolon Life Science, and is Juniper Biologics' second acquisition in as many months. Under the terms of the partnership, Juniper Biologics will be responsible for developing and commercializing TG-C LD to medical professionals and hospitals within these regions. Kolon Life Science will be responsible for supporting the development as well as supplying TG-C LD.

TG-C LD is a non-surgical investigational treatment that has been hailed as the world's first cell-mediated gene therapy for osteoarthritis of the knee,[i] which is the most common form of arthritis.[ii] According to research, osteoarthritis is estimated to be the eleventh[1] leading cause of disability worldwide with an estimated 300 million patients in Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa alone, suffering from the debilitating effects of the degenerative joint disease. It is one of the biggest unmet medical needs among musculoskeletal conditions with the risk demonstrated to increase with age[iii].

A first-in-class cell-mediated gene therapy, TG-C LD targets knee osteoarthritis through a single intra-articular injection. Kolon TissueGene, the license holder for TG-C in the United States (not TG-C LD), has already completed a phase 2 clinical trial in the United States, with initial data demonstrating sustained pain relief and mobility improvement following a single injection in the knee joint, for possibly up to 2 years. Phase 3 clinical trials in the United States comprising 1,020 patients are currently ongoing to confirm the safety and efficacy of TG-C. In addition to confirm the statistically significant pain reduction and function improvements observed from the US Phase 2 clinical trial, the trials are designed to show the delay of disease progression to achieve a DMOAD (Disease Modifying Osteoarthritis Drug) designation.

Juniper Biologics CEO, Raman Singh, said: "We are always looking to identify areas in which we can make the most difference and TG-C LD offers substantial relief for knee osteoarthritis patients who would otherwise be in need of surgery or other treatment options. We are committed to providing innovative treatments to treat osteoarthritis of the knee through the regeneration of cartilage and we believe this innovative investigational treatment will bring relief to millions of patients across the region."

"We are excited to work with Juniper Biologics to establish new avenues for patients to access this innovative investigational cell therapy. This would be a validation of our technology and its market value," said Woosok Lee President and CEO, Kolon Life Science. "We believe patients in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa will be able to benefit from TG-C LD as we go through the rigor of establishing it as a global standard treatment option."

About Juniper Biologics
Backed by The Sylvan Group, Juniper Biologics is a science-led healthcare company focused on delivering novel therapies to improve the health and quality of life of patients, by building a growing presence in Oncology, Rare/Orphan Diseases and Gene Therapy. It was founded on a vision to provide treatments for unmet medical needs focused on specialist therapy areas in which it can make the most difference. Through bold and transformative science, Juniper Biologics is committed to creating possibilities that have the potential to become the next generation of life-changing medicines for patient communities in China, Japan, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Middle East and Africa.

About TG-C [TissueGene-C] TG-C [TissueGene-C] is a first-in-class cell-mediated gene therapy targeting osteoarthritis (OA) of the knee through a single intra-articular injection. Clinical trials held in the United States and abroad have demonstrated pain relief and increased mobility, as well indicators towards decreased progression of OA and improvements in joint structure. The allogeneic cell therapy product could provide an alternative to traditional treatment and surgery, or delay the progression of OA to minimize the need for multiple surgical interventions. The TG-C cell therapy product is being developed in two dosages: TG-C developed in the United States by Kolon TissueGene and TG-C LD developed in Korea by Kolon Life Science.

About Kolon Life Science

Kolon Life Science has been developing innovative cell and gene therapies since its founding in 2000. It has exclusive license of developing and commercializing TG-C LD in Asia, which has been granted by original developer of TG-C, Kolon TissueGene. Kolon Life Science's representative pipeline includes KLS-2031 which is targeting neuropathic pain and KLS-3021 which is oncolytic viral therapy. In addition to its biopharmaceuticals business, the company is also engaged in providing active pharmaceuticals ingredients (API), eco-chemicals including antimicrobials for personal-care and industrial applications, as well as water-treatment solutions. For more information, please visit www.kolonls.co.kr/eng.

For more information, please visit: www.JuniperBiologics.com

[1] Global Burden of Disease (GBD) Report
[i] http://kolonls.web31.youhost.co.kr/eng/02business/bio02.php
[ii] https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/osteoarthritis/symptoms-causes/syc-20351925
[iii] https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/osteoarthritis/symptoms-causes/syc-20351925

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/juniper-biologics-acquires-cell-mediated-gene-therapy-tg-c-ld-for-treatment-of-knee-osteoarthritis-301524423.html

SOURCE Juniper Biologics

Recommended Stories

  • Why Veru's Shares Fell 21.8% on Tuesday

    Investors sold on the news that the company said its COVID-19 therapy was safe and effective against all variants.

  • Why Myovant Sciences Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) had crashed by 23.4% as of 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The steep decline came after the company and its partner, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had identified deficiencies in the Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Myfembree in managing moderate-to-severe endometriosis pain. The FDA had previously established a PDUFA date of May 6 to complete its review of the sNDA for Myfembree.

  • Myovant Sciences Collapses As FDA Holdup Snags Its Blockbuster Potential

    The future looked cloudy for Myovant Sciences and Pfizer's partnered endometriosis treatment on Tuesday, leading MYOV stock to collapse.

  • Ocugen's study of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin put on hold in wake of WHO inspection of Bharat

    Ocugen said the action is tied to statements made by the World Health Organization following its inspection of Bharat Biotech's manufacturing facility.

  • 3 Soaring Pharma Stocks -- Can They Keep Climbing?

    If so, there are some increasingly popular entrees on the biopharmaceutical industry's menu that deserve your attention. Bristol Myers Squibb shares have risen 25% this year to reach an all-time high water mark for this well-established pharmaceutical giant. New safety and efficacy results from a clinical trial with an experimental drug for patients with abnormally thick hearts called mavacamten have been pushing the stock higher this month.

  • I'm a Virus Expert and Most People Catch COVID This Way Now

    I am a principal scientist and infectious disease expert at Abbott. Since the start of the pandemic, my team was part of the development of many of our COVID-19 tests – including BinaxNOW – and tracking the virus and its variants. COVID differs from other types of respiratory viruses like the flu in the sense that it is generally more contagious and is observed to have more superspreading events. COVID also has long-term side effects that have not yet been thoroughly researched by experts to ful

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy After Guiding To $10 Billion From Heart Drugs?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company guided to $10 billion in sales from its heart drugs? Is MRK stock a buy right now?

  • Walmart Wants to Take Over Healthcare (And It Just Got a Step Closer)

    "We continue our work to build a larger health and wellness business and help customers and associates have a better experience when it comes to their healthcare," CEO Doug McMillon told investors after an earnings call in 2021. Since their launch in 2019, Walmart Health has expanded to have 20 locations across Arkansas, Georgia and Illinois.

  • Stacy London Thought She Had Alzheimer's—This Is What It Really Was

    You might know Stacy London best as co-host of the wildly popular makeover show What Not to Wear, which ran for 10 seasons on TLC starting in 2003. The hit series featured London and partner-in-crime Clinton Kelly ambushing unsuspecting fashion disasters and whisking them away for style advice and a shopping spree. It culminated with a "big reveal" moment where they showed off their new look to loved ones. But after the show ended, London had a health scare that changed the course of her career.

  • RBC: the FDA lifting the hold on Gilead's experimental cancer therapy is a 'much-need piece of good news'

    The Food and Drug Administration's decision on Monday to lift the partial hold on Gilead Sciences Inc.'s magrolimab for two indications is "good news" for the company, according to RBC Capital Markets analysts. "While GILD still has much to prove around its emerging oncology franchise, we see this as a much-needed piece of good news," analysts wrote in a note to investors on Monday. Magrolimab is being tested as a treatment for myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), bot

  • Op-Ed: Millions are locked down in Shanghai because of 'zero COVID' protocols. Something needs to change

    For almost two years, China's safety protocols kept residents from experiencing the kinds of large COVID outbreaks seen elsewhere. Until they didn't.

  • Bristol Myers' Neoadjuvant Opdivo/Chemo Therapy Yet To Reach Overall Survival Endpoint In Early-Stage Lung Cancer

    Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) announced results from the Phase 3 CheckMate -816 trial in resectable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The data showed that neoadjuvant treatment with three Opdivo (nivolumab) cycles combined with chemotherapy significantly improved event-free survival (EFS) than chemotherapy alone. With a minimum follow-up of 21.0 months, Opdivo with chemotherapy reduced the risk of disease recurrence, progression, or death by 37% across randomized patients when administer

  • ‘Tinslee is home.’ Toddler discharged from Fort Worth hospital after lengthy legal battle

    “Today my baby came home and I’m filled with joy and emotions right now,” her mother posted on Facebook.

  • Fauci warns: Don’t ‘pooh-pooh’ COVID because of low hospitalizations, as new daily cases and deaths extend increases

    A new uptrend in COVID-19 cases may have already begun, and while U.S. officials have expressed concern about the potential for another surge, they've stopped short of recommending new protocols for wearing face masks.

  • Why Affimed Stock Is Heating Up Today

    Shares of German cancer immunotherapy company Affimed (NASDAQ: AFMD) were up by a healthy 7.1% as of 11:59 a.m. ET Monday. The biotech's stock was flying higher in response to a positive clinical update for its lead blood cancer therapy, AFM13. AFM13 is a tetravalent bispecific antibody that links natural killer cells to tumor cells.

  • Local Doctor Discusses Latest on Omicron and Booster Shots

    Dr. Jorge Salinas from Stanford Health Care shares the latest on the Coronavirus pandemic with the Omicron subvariant, and how much protection an extra booster shot could provide

  • US sexually transmitted infections surged to record high in 2020

    Reported cases dropped in early months of Covid-19 pandemic but disrupted healthcare and diverted resources aided sharp rise Gonorrhea bacteria. Reported cases of gonorrhea rose 10% in 2020. Photograph: Science Photo Library/Alamy After briefly dropping in the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, rates of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) then resurged beyond 2019 levels to finish the year at a record high, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

  • Dr. Fauci Just Predicted What Will Happen Next

    Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning that a surge in COVID-19 cases is likely toward the end of the year, and the U.S. will run out of tests, monoclonal antibodies, and antiviral drugs if government funding is not provided. In an interview with David Westin at Bloomberg, Dr. Fauci explains what he thinks will happen next for the virus and for subvariants such as BA.2. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Yes, We Have Some Imm

  • Looking Back, Moving Forward: Defending Global Health

    How viral surveillance insights are helping scientists from Abbott’s Pandemic Defense Coalition stay a step ahead.

  • VNRX: VolitionRx Enters into Global License & Supply Agreement with Heska Corp. for Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test. Financial Review of 2021 and Expectations in 2022.

    By Steven Ralston, CFA NYSE:VNRX READ THE FULL VNRX RESEARCH REPORT OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS & 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS Commercialization of Nu.Q Vet On March 29, 2022, VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) announced the signing of an exclusive License and Supply Agreement with Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) for the distribution of the Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test at the point-of-care for companion