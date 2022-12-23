U.S. markets closed

JUNIPER BIOLOGICS WINS M&A AWARD 2022 BY ACQUISITION INTERNATIONAL

·3 min read

Best Cell & Gene Therapy Acquisition 2022: Juniper Biologics/Kolon Life Science

SINGAPORE, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-headquartered Juniper Biologics Pte Ltd, a science-led healthcare company focused on commercialising novel therapies, was awarded Acquisition International's M&A Award 2022 for the category of Best Cell & Gene Therapy Acquisition 2022.

Acquisition international hosted the M&A awards for the sixth year, shining a spotlight on leading companies whose performances have stood out. As part of the award evaluations, Acquisition International looks for companies who are evolving in the highly competitive deal-making environment and are withstanding developments from traditional M&A. They pinpoint businesses that grow in the face of adversity and deploy growth strategies, such as partnerships with governments and cross-sector alliances with specialists.

Juniper Biologics was recognised and awarded by Acquisition International for its conclusion of the up to $600 million USD acquisition deal to obtain the licensing rights to develop and commercialise TG-C LD (TissueGene-C low dose) for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis.

It is estimated that osteoarthritis is the eleventh leading cause of disability worldwide, with an estimated 300 million patients in Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa alone who suffer from the debilitating effects of the degenerative joint disease. With risk increasing exponentially with age, it is one of the biggest unmet medical needs among musculoskeletal conditions.

Recognised as the world's first cell-mediated gene therapy for osteoarthritis of the knee, TG-C LD is a non-surgical investigational treatment that targets knee osteoarthritis through a single intra-articular injection. By developing and commercialising TG-C LD to medical professionals and hospitals, Juniper Biologics offers the world's first cell—mediated gene therapy to millions of patients across the three regions.

Raman Singh, CEO and Founder of Juniper Biologics states: "We are immensely proud that our acquisition of the licensing rights for TG-C LD has been recognised. TG-C LD offers substantial relief to millions of knee osteoarthritis patients who would otherwise have needed surgery or other treatment options, many of which are out of reach. This acquisition deal was our first step in making sure those patients get the care they need and are able to have the quality of life that they deserve. We continue to identify therapy areas in which we can make the most difference, and we are committed to providing innovative treatments to patients with unmet needs around the world. We hope that this award helps us access more acquisitions that can have the same level of positive impact for patients."

About Juniper Biologics:

Backed by The Sylvan Group, Juniper Biologics is a science - led healthcare company focused on delivering novel therapies to improve the health and quality of life of patients, by building a growing presence in Oncology, Rare/Orphan Diseases and Gene Therapy. It was founded on a vision to provide treatments for unmet medical needs focused on specialist therapy areas in which it can make the most difference. Through bold and transformative science, Juniper Biologics is committed to creating possibilities that have the potential to become the next generation of life-changing medicines for patient communities in China, Japan, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Middle East and Africa.

For more information, please visit www.JuniperBiologics.com and follow us on Linkedin

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/juniper-biologics-wins-ma-award-2022-by-acquisition-international-301709453.html

SOURCE Juniper Biologics

