U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,688.75
    +20.50 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,082.00
    +154.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,204.50
    +79.75 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,662.10
    +10.20 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.14
    -0.45 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.00
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.80
    -0.09 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0535
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    -0.0880 (-2.59%)
     

  • Vix

    32.95
    +3.33 (+11.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2319
    -0.0034 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4230
    +1.1830 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,934.87
    -1,524.62 (-6.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.90
    -31.11 (-6.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.98
    -228.43 (-3.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,839.07
    -592.13 (-2.24%)
     

JUNIPER PARK\TBWA APPOINTS JENNY GLOVER AS CCO

·4 min read

The International Award-Winning Creative Rises From Her ECD Role To Lead The Agency Into A New Era

TORONTO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Park\TBWA is proud to announce the appointment of Jenny Glover as Chief Creative Officer, effective immediately. Jenny is one of the most awarded creatives in the world – her work has won golds across all major international award shows, amassing twenty-eight Cannes Lions, including ten Gold and a Grand Prix, plus fifteen coveted D&AD Pencils, including five Yellows, among numerous others.

Jenny Glover
Jenny Glover

Her entry into branding was unique – she graduated from law school in 1996, which honed her skills in the nuances of language and critical thinking. After twenty years in South Africa, Jenny joined Juniper Park\TBWA from its sister agency, TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris, in 2018. This year alone, Jenny was the Co-Chair of one of Canada's preeminent industry shows, the 2022 Marketing Awards, as well as a One Show jury member. She has acted as both jury president and judge on numerous occasions at both local and international festivals, including Cannes Lions.

"I'm excited to continue my creative leadership of this agency," says Jenny Glover, CCO, Juniper Park\TBWA. "Of course, the ultimate goal is always to create branding excellence for our clients, but my methodology is also fundamentally human – to stay creatively curious, keep pushing, and to create better work by nurturing and growing talent. For me, the work and the people are intrinsically connected."

Jenny has a long history of generously developing talent. During her time in South Africa, she co-founded Open Chair, the South African advertising industry gender equity initiative aimed at "filling chairs" with talented young women and putting the onus on leaders to offer opportunity to that talent. Always an active mentor, Jenny incorporates teaching into everyday work, running weekly creative training sessions – aptly called "Sucking Eggs" – and presenting thought leadership masterclasses for the global TBWA collective.

"Beyond borders, Jenny is one of the best creatives in the industry and she epitomizes our core agency values of gratitude and growth," says Jill Nykoliation, CEO of Juniper Park\TBWA. "She combines world-class creativity with unwavering humanity, which makes her beloved by both our team and our clients. Jenny leaves an indelible mark on people's careers."

Coming off the back of two Golds at the 2022 Clio Awards, Jenny joins the agency's high-calibre, award-winning executive team, which includes Chief Strategy Officer Des Jones, who recently joined the agency from TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris and was instrumental in the development of TBWA's new strategic methodology, DisruptionX, and CEO Jill Nykoliation, who was recognized as one of Canada's Most Powerful CEOs in 2021 by WXN. She also becomes a member of TBWA's global creative core, a roundtable of creative leaders composed of CCOs from the collective's top agencies.

"I'm excited for the entire TBWA collective that Jenny has been elevated into the CCO role to guide and influence the entire creative product of Juniper Park\TBWA," added Ben Williams, Global Chief Creative Experience Officer, TBWA\Worldwide. "She has helped create some of the most famous work within TBWA and has been recognized by the industry time and again. I can't wait to partner with her to bring more Disruptive creativity to the world."

About Juniper Park\TBWA

Juniper Park\TBWA (juniperparktbwa.com) is The Disruption® Company: the cultural engine for 21st century business. A global, award-winning agency located in Toronto, Juniper Park\TBWA uses Disruption® methodologies to develop business-changing ideas for brands. The 130+ team of world-class creators and thinkers serves clients across North America, including CIBC, Nissan, PepsiCo, GoDaddy, among others. It is part of TBWA Worldwide (tbwa.com), named Agency of the Year and Grand Prix winner at the 2021 Effie Awards, one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022, included on Ad Age's Agency A-List in both 2019 and 2020, and named Ad Age's Network of the Year in 2022. Follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter, or like us on Facebook for the latest updates from the Park.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/juniper-parktbwa-appoints-jenny-glover-as-cco-301570104.html

SOURCE Juniper Park\TBWA

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk sued for $258 billion over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme

    Elon Musk was sued for $258 billion on Thursday by a Dogecoin investor who accused him of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency. In a complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan, plaintiff Keith Johnson accused Musk, electric car company Tesla Inc and space tourism company SpaceX of racketeering for touting Dogecoin and driving up its price, only to then let the price tumble.

  • Audi files lawsuit against Chinese EV maker Nio over trademark rights - Handelsblatt

    Volkswagen's Audi has filed a lawsuit in a Munich court against Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio over an alleged infringement of Audi's trademark rights, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday. According to Audi, Nio's decision to name two of its models ES6 and infringes Audi's trademark for its own model designations S6 and S8, Handelsblatt reported.

  • Gas prices: Biden administration needs to ‘rethink their policies,’ API exec says

    Frank Macchiarola, American Petroleum Institute SVP of Policy, Economics and Regulatory Affairs, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to examine gas companies' reactions to the Biden administration's attempts to alleviate rising oil prices, refinery production capacities, and energy sector jobs trends.

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • ‘We regret to inform you that we all quit’: Two GameStop stores have had four mass resignations in the past year

    Former employees of the two GameStop stores in Lincoln, Neb., claim the video game retailer has a history of overworking staff and setting unachievable performance targets.

  • White House Weighs Fuel-Export Limits as Pump Prices Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Top Biden administration officials are weighing limits on exports of fuel as the White House struggles to contain gasoline prices that have topped $5 per gallon.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires Wi

  • Tesla is leaving the market for low-end electric cars to traditional automakers

    Tesla keeps raising the price of its luxury electric cars, while automakers like GM and Nissan steadily cut the prices of their more affordable EVs to appeal to the mass market.

  • Surface Transportation Board demands new recovery plans from railroads

    After public hearings in April, the Surface Transportation Board has demanded CSX and other railroads submit revised plans for improving customer service, employment and more.

  • The guy who accidentally charged 69 cents for gas is trying to repay $20,000 to the station that fired him

    John Szczecina, the now unemployed gas station manager, is trying to right some wrongs.

  • Should You Buy the Plunge on C3.ai?

    The carnage of the ongoing bear market hasn't spared data analytics company C3.ai (NYSE: AI). Bear markets can cause share prices to fall across the board, creating opportunities for long-term investors. C3.ai is a software company that offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for enterprises tailored for fraud detection, energy management, customer engagement, anti-money laundering, and more.

  • Oil prices end higher as the U.S. announces new sanctions on Iran

    Oil futures climb on Thursday, shaking off early losses from economic growth worries in the wake of the Federal Reserve's latest interest-rate hike, to finish higher after the U.S. announced new economic sanctions on Iran.

  • Biden blasts oil refiners for record profits on pain at the pump

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden, under pressure over sky-high gasoline prices, on Wednesday demanded oil refining companies explain why they are not putting more fuel on the market as they reap windfall profits. Biden wrote to executives from Marathon Petroleum Corp, Valero Energy Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp, and complained they had cut back on oil refining to pad profits, according to a copy of the letter https://docsend.com/view/qpg3e8a2s3fbxi3a seen by Reuters. The letter was also sent to Phillips 66, Chevron Corp, BP and Shell, a White House official, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.

  • Toyota to halt more Japan production in June, July

    Thursday's announcement is the third time the world's largest automaker by sales has adjusted its June production plans, which are down about 12% from its original plan. This time, it cited staffing disruptions at a supplier due to an outbreak of COVID-19 and a production equipment defect at another supplier.

  • Spirit AeroSystems holding job fair for salaried positions

    One of Wichita’s largest employers is looking to bolster the ranks of its office workers. Spirit AeroSystems Inc. will hold a career fair on June 21 specifically targeting salaried positions in the company. Spirit (NYSE: SPR) says on its website that the event will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency downtown, with the opportunity to interview on the spot for openings in a variety of roles.

  • Top Oil and Gas Penny Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the oil and gas penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q3 2022.

  • These 12 Stocks Could Be Takeover Targets in 2022

    Citigroup did a screen of likely candidates. It analyzed more than 9,000 stocks from developed countries in the S&P Global BMI Index.

  • Medtronic Podcast: Ruchika Singhal Says One Thing Can Bring Better Healthcare to More People Worldwide

    A podcast with Ruchika Singha, president of Medtronic Labs

  • Caterpillar Relocation to Texas Extends U.S. Manufacturing’s Southern Shift

    Caterpillar planned relocation of its global headquarters to Texas from Illinois comes as the equipment maker and other companies expand their manufacturing bases south. Manufacturing employment has been on the rise in many Southern and Southwestern U.S. states in recent years, according to federal data, as companies target the regions for new factories, plant expansions and corporate bases, seeking what some executives have said is a growing available workforce and cheaper real estate. Florida, Texas and Arizona increased their manufacturing employment the most in the five years through 2021, according to the Labor Department, while New York, Washington and Illinois lost the most manufacturing workers over that same period.

  • Refiners Led by Exxon Face Biden’s Wrath as Profits Explode

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp. and the other top US oil refiners are on course to reap a combined $10 billion in profits this quarter even as US President Joe Biden lambasts the industry for closing plants.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pa

  • Why Are Oil Prices Down and Gas Prices Up?

    Gasoline prices continue to set records even as oil prices are beginning to slip back from their recent highs, leaving many drivers frustrated and perplexed. The American Automobile Association reported the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline on June 15 was $5.014. Oil prices, meanwhile, have moved lower after topping $122 a barrel last week.