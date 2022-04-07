U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.00
    -10.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,285.00
    -114.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,460.50
    -44.75 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.20
    -2.90 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.21
    +0.98 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.10
    +9.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0929
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6370
    +0.0280 (+1.07%)
     

  • Vix

    22.52
    +1.49 (+7.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3070
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8570
    +0.0570 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,480.80
    -1,446.56 (-3.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.29
    -42.07 (-3.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.45
    -23.25 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 166,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Number of claims falls to the lowest level since 1968

JUNO, Bear Analytics Partner to Raise Value, ROI of Online Engagement

·3 min read

Innovative firms offer analytics, insights to improve the value for platform clients and all their users

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JUNO, a software company that connects and educates people on a single destination platform for events and year-round community, and Bear Analytics, a software company committed to empowering growth of events, have partnered to service event and community platform clients.

"This partnership with Bear Analytics and their Bear IQ platform was created to give clients more impactful analytics that will move their businesses forward," said Gabe Casey, VP, Product at JUNO. "Our commitment to innovate and support client innovation demands data measurement and smart analysis. Bear Analytics has a stellar reputation for real results."

The events environment is increasingly technology fluid, meaning associations and corporations putting on events and gathering their communities must look across virtual, hybrid and in-person channels to understand what their own customers are doing, and where.

"The benefit of this integration is it puts the event organizer first, and thus puts engagement for their customers first," says Joe Colangelo, Co-Founder and CEO of Bear Analytics. "The value for everyone is in comprehensive understanding of user engagement, however subtly, to set up stronger retention, more direct value for sponsors, more trust in your organization, and driving more growth overall."

"We are very excited about this partnership with the JUNO team, they are a very client and outcome-centric team and wholly understand the power of data-driven insights to drive event growth," Colangelo says. "The value center for clients engaging and educating users online is longtail community and content in digital platforms. The Bear IQ platform is designed to find actionable data-backed suggestions for pivots, content strategies, and marketing messaging. The entire focus is how to grow an event audience and engagement with that audience.

Demos of JUNO's Single Destination Platform for connection, education, events, and analytics, powered by Bear IQ, are available to executives who have embraced digital transformation. Please visit junolive.com/demo.

ABOUT JUNO

JUNO connects and educates people on a single destination platform for events and year-round community. This software-as-a-service solution is embraced by innovative clients ready to make the digital transformation necessary for future success in events, member communications and learning.

JUNO has helped thousands of users across five continents come together with more than 35 million minutes of streamed educational content. Organizations like the Professional Convention Management Association, American College of Emergency Physicians, Network of Executive Women, American Heart Association, a Big 4 national sports organization and a top philanthropic group have all chosen JUNO for events and community.

Learn more at www.junolive.com. For details or interviews, contact Dana Freker Doody at 333691@email4pr.com or 972.349.0015.

ABOUT Bear Analytics

Bear Analytics, empowers the events industry to be more data-driven. Our founding team of event professionals build tools for the world's leading events to address the pain points of quantifying attendee engagement, audience composition, and growing revenue.

Bear IQ, is the industry leading event analytics platform for live, hybrid and virtual events. These include clients such as the National Association of Home Builders, National Confectioners Associations, and RE+ Events.

Learn more at www.bearanalytics.com. For details or interviews, contact Eric Misic at 333691@email4pr.com or 571.259.4193

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/juno-bear-analytics-partner-to-raise-value-roi-of-online-engagement-301519810.html

SOURCE JUNO

Recommended Stories

  • Millennials have solved the retirement crisis

    It looks like millennials have totally solved the retirement crisis. A new survey of 4,000 people by Investopedia found that more millennials own cryptocurrencies than own stocks. More millennials told the survey they were planning to rely on cryptocurrencies in retirement than said they were planning to rely on mere “savings.”

  • Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China as Virus Outbreak Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tankers carrying 22 million barrels of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil are piling up off China, according to Kpler, as the country battles a virus outbreak that’s sapping demand and causing logistics problems.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update:

  • Expert: Retirees returning to work should skip 'career obituary' when job-hunting

    For older workers who retired and are considering a return to the workplace, the tight labor market is promising.

  • I’m 41, and my partner is 50. We have $800,000 in retirement savings and make $250,000. We want to retire ASAP but know our money won’t last. What can we do?

    You are certainly far from alone in wanting to retire as soon as you can but not knowing when it would be appropriate, or how much money is enough. Don’t get me wrong: $800,000 in retirement accounts plus the $400,000 in nonretirement assets is a lot of money, but not if you need that money to last for both of your lifetimes. Ask yourselves what exactly it is you want to do in retirement, or why it is you want to retire right now.

  • Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement

    Many adults approaching retirement age have little to no retirement savings. In fact, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said that almost 50% of households headed by someone aged 55 and older had no retirement savings in 2016. And as the retirement age … Continue reading → The post Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Big Oil isn’t as rich as everybody thinks

    Big oil companies aren't the money-gushers they once were, and efforts to punish them for high gas prices could make the problem worse.

  • Gas prices: Big Oil execs on why they can't make consumer costs go down

    Oil executives told lawmakers on Wednesday they can't take away the pain consumers are feeling at the pump.

  • Diesel and Jet Fuel Markets Rocked by Russian Aggression

    (Bloomberg) -- The most dramatic action in global oil markets since Russia invaded Ukraine isn’t the soaring price of crude: it’s in the fuels that power the world’s trucks, planes and machinery.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia Fro

  • Qatar says Airbus increased allowable limit on A350 surface damage

    LONDON (Reuters) -Qatar Airways accused planemaker Airbus on Thursday of moving the goalposts in a safety and contractual dispute by raising the allowable limit for surface damage to the A350 jetliner. The two sides have been locked in a high-profile dispute over damage to the anti-lightning mesh within the painted skin of the A350 that Qatar says has forced it to ground jets. "That is simply making the goal smaller at their end, half way through the game," Qatar Airways' lawyer Philip Shepherd told a London court hearing, of what he said was a move by Airbus to increase a limit on how much damage is allowed.

  • Is This Top Chipmaker for the Auto Industry a Buy?

    ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) puts the "O" in MANGO -- the high-conviction semiconductor stock acronym Bank of America analysts recently coined. For reference, the "M" is Marvell Technology Group; the "A" is Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom (based on the stock ticker), and Analog Devices; the "N" is Nvidia; and the "G" is Global Foundries. It's been a few years since I last caught up with ON Semiconductor, but it's time to revisit and weigh the company on its own merits.

  • Gogoro EV startup aims to be a 'game-changer' in electric transport, CEO says

    Gogoro CEO Horace Luke joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss taking the EV startup public via SPAC and the outlook for electric mobility.

  • JD’s Founder Steps Down as CEO of $92 Billion Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc.’s billionaire founder Richard Liu has stepped down as chief executive officer of China’s No. 2 online retailer, joining tech tycoons that exited top management roles after Beijing’s sweeping internet-sector crackdown. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank Killer

  • JD.com Stock Slumps as Founder Steps Down as CEO

    JD.com's Richard Liu is the latest Chinese billionaire to leave his role amid a tougher regulatory environment and wide-ranging crackdown by Beijing.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Glaxo to Curb Drugstore Staples in Russia as It Walks Ethical Tightrope

    The drugmaker is to cut nearly a third of its consumer healthcare products in Russia as executives across the pharmaceutical industry grapple with an ethical dilemma over their response to the war in Ukraine.

  • GM to launch ad campaign for Chevy Bolt EV, following recall

    General Motors Co on Wednesday announced the launch of an advertising campaign for its Chevrolet Bolt to win back consumers following the expensive recall that had stopped production of the electric vehicle for most of the last seven months. The first ads will air on Thursday during Major League Baseball's opening-day games, following Monday's resumption of Bolt production at its plant in Orion Township, Michigan. Bolt could finish with the second highest media spend this year for Chevy behind the Silverado pickup, Chevy marketing director Steven Majoros said on a conference call, without disclosing detailed spending plans.

  • Oil Rebounds After Slipping to Three-Week Low

    International Energy Agency members agreed Wednesday to top up the release of strategic reserves, but that's unlikely to ease supply fears long term.

  • Global Energy Upheaval Threatens Years of Natural Gas Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- The natural gas market’s delicate balance is crumbling, putting the global economy under further strain as nations struggle to secure enough fuel.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyWar, the energy trans

  • Analysis-As bond prices swoon, U.S. banks may slow stock buybacks

    Wall Street bankers have long talked about how higher interest rates will deliver additional revenue from loans and higher-yielding securities. For the biggest U.S. banks, this means less excess capital to fund share buybacks. "You're going to see a lot lower buybacks than you did last year in the U.S. banking system," said bank analyst Charles Peabody of Portales Partners.

  • If You Shop at One of This Company's Malls, Here's How You Can Get a Piece of the Action

    The pandemic hurt the mall business a lot, but this company has rebounded well, Real Money Columnist Paul Price argues.