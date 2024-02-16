Jupiter Fund Boosts Treasury Bets to Record, Sees Hard Landing

(Bloomberg) -- A Jupiter Asset Management fund has boosted its US Treasury holdings to a record and forecasts the world’s biggest economy is heading for a hard landing.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The prospect of a US recession means the Federal Reserve may end up cutting its benchmark interest rate by as much as four percentage points during the coming easing cycle, said Harry Richards, a fund manager in London.

“Our belief is the final destination is a hard landing, unfortunately,” Richards said in an interview in Singapore. “If the average cutting cycle has been 350 to 375” basis points, then “it wouldn’t be out of the question this cycle to see 400 basis points of rate cuts,” he said.

Richards helps oversee a number of strategies at Jupiter including a dynamic bond one that invests in global fixed-interest securities. Jupiter has boosted holdings of two-and five-year Treasury futures, and 20- and 30-year cash Treasuries, which has increased the strategy’s exposure to US sovereign debt to a record high, he said.

The firm’s outlook for as much as 400 basis points of Fed rate cuts is more aggressive than the market as a whole. Swaps traders currently see only about 175 basis points of easing over the next two years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Fed officials anticipate a cumulative 75 basis points of cuts this year, according to the median forecast of their latest dot plot.

Jupiter’s views contrast with calls made this month by Citigroup Inc., which said traders may need to hedge the risk of a very brief easing cycle followed by rate increases shortly after.

Richards says even under a soft-landing outcome, there will be a relatively extended number of rate cuts. “Through the cycle, if we do think you know, that there is a risk of that hard landing or a soft landing, under both of those scenarios there’s somewhere between 200 to 400” basis points of cuts, he said.

Story continues

The US economy is still digesting the Fed’s most aggressive rate-hiking cycle in decades and there’s room for the effects to keep playing out, Richards said. A downturn may be caused by a “cracked” US jobs market and runaway unemployment for instance, and that would spur significant easing by the Fed, he said.

Policy-sensitive two-year Treasuries will be among the major beneficiaries of a slowing economy, while yields on longer-term paper would also decline in a slowdown, he said. Two-year yields were at 4.61% on Friday, down from as high as 5.26% in October.

The Jupiter Dynamic Bond strategy gained 9.1% last year, though it has still dropped 6.3% over the past three years, according to a fact sheet on the company’s website. In comparison, the Bloomberg Global-Aggregate Total Return Index of worldwide investment-grade bonds rose 5.7% in 2023.

In addition to Treasuries, Richards also favors government bonds sold by South Korea and Australia on expectations rate cuts are coming. The fund is avoiding investing in Japanese government debt due to the nation’s wide interest-rate divergence with its peers including the US, he said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.