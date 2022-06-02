U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,116.00
    +17.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,915.00
    +117.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,610.75
    +59.75 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,861.30
    +8.30 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.55
    -0.71 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.90
    +12.20 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    22.23
    +0.31 (+1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0695
    +0.0039 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.65
    -0.54 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2544
    +0.0057 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.7290
    -0.4050 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,098.63
    -1,529.11 (-4.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    655.52
    -28.68 (-4.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.88
    -44.01 (-0.16%)
     

JupiterOne raises $70M at a $1B+ valuation to help track, manage and secure complex cyber assets

Ingrid Lunden
·5 min read

One of the by-products of today's IT environments -- which can involve multiple clouds and data warehouses, on-premise servers, thousands or even millions of connected devices and users, a multitude of apps and more -- is that this size and complexity is a minefield when it comes to security. Malicious hackers have a lot of potential points of entry to exploit, so the aim for security specialists is to have a complete picture of how things are looking across the whole of the network -- regardless of how fragmented those operations might actually be.

Today a company called JupiterOne that's built a platform that aims to do just this is announcing $70 million in funding at a valuation it says is over $1 billion -- a sign not just of its own success but also of the opportunity investors see for growth.

Tribe Capital is leading the round, with participation from a number of others, including new backers Intel Capital and Alpha Square Group, and existing investors Sapphire, Bain Capital Ventures, Cisco Investments, and Splunk Ventures. It brings the total raised by JupiterOne -- based out of Morrisville, NC -- to $119 million.

You'll notice a number of tech companies in that list. Part of JupiterOne's special sauce is how it integrates leverages data effectively from the many tools and vendors an organization might work with, and so all of these are strategic. Case in point: just yesterday the company announced a deep integration with Splunk to provide better data visibility for Splunk users. Another example of that is a recent launch with Cisco for a new product, Cisco Secure Cloud Insights with JupiterOne.

“JupiterOne directly complements our cloud-first portfolio and our Splunk Ventures investment, coupled with a new integration partnership, will make it easier for organizations to analyze security insights," said Varoon Bhagat, vice president of corporate development for Splunk Ventures, in a statement. "Splunk and JupiterOne share a commitment to offering our customers deep visibility to stay ahead of the threat landscape, the ability to safely scale, and use data to help power digital transformation opportunities."

Erkang Zheng, JupiterOne's founder and chief executive, launched the company initially as a spinout of LifeOmic, with Zheng himself having a long history of working in security for a number of major enterprises, including also Fidelity and IBM. His thesis, which continues to today, is that you cannot conceive of "assets" simply as infrastructure, but that data and really anything and everything on the network (or existing in any way to connect to it) has to be considered part of that bigger picture of "cyber asset attack surface management", as the bigger space that JupiterOne is in is called.

"JupiterOne was created from my own pain points and my own digital transformation journey," he said. "How do we transform security organizations into more than just engineering? That is what digital transformation is about, helping use data to run more efficiency, so that for example remote work is not so painful, and so on. The only way to do that is to have some fundamental understanding and visibility into the entire digital operation. Those are the cyber assets."

That firsthand experience is what helped inform him of the challenges of the fragmentation of the IT environment as it existed, and the fact that this would only become more complex over time (which it has). Customers number in the hundreds and include the likes of Robinhood and Hashicorp, and while it's not disclosing many other current names or any other metrics today, others that have been mentioned in the past include Reddit, Databricks and Auth0.

"We've seen a tremendous amount of exponential growth to get the valuation we got," Zheng told me in an interview. "We are definitely in your top tier in terms of customers, recurring revenue and team size."

While the company will continue to invest in developing more tools and more integrations to built out the powerhouse of managing "assets" in the most general sense that Zheng described, that gives the startup the opportunity to take that data into new areas.

One of these is to start being able to do more with that data intelligence and analytics, it sounds like.

"We fundamentally believe that if you have all the right data aggregated into the right place and as a single source of truth, then you can fundamentally ask any question regardless of use case," Zheng said. "It's like Google."

Second of all is a deeper move into open source.

Right now JupiterOne's customers are primarily in the larger enterprise space, there is an opportunity for the company to work more closely with potentially smaller or more cutting-edge organizations that are still scaling, in some ways similar to some of its existing customers that have been with the company "almost since the beginning," Zheng said. "There is a sizable pool of customers who are still early stage."

For them, they are offering a free version of its tools as part of its mission to "democratize" security, and alongside that it continues to develop an open source set of tools to help build out its wider community. There are just under 170 OS repos out there right now, Zheng told me. "It's still early but we will continue to build out that community," he said.

“JupiterOne supercharges cybersecurity teams by centralizing data from all their cyber assets and showing the relationship between them at all times," said Sri Pangulur, Partner, Tribe Capital, in a statement. "Aggregating the assets and making it possible to query is difficult, but JupiterOne has solved this problem and is becoming the centerpiece of any cybersecurity program. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with JupiterOne on their journey to help every security organization reach its full potential."

Recommended Stories

  • Verizon Claps Back After T-Mobile's Callout

    On May 31, the mobile carrier--or, as it calls itself, the "Un-Carrier"-- sent out a release that not only highlighted both AT&T and Verizon 's recent news about price increases, but also announced Price Lock, a new guarantee that T-Mobile would not raise its prices. "Verizon and AT&T, do your customers a favor and adopt a version of T-Mobile's Price Lock," it says. Now, Verizon has decided to rise to the challenge.

  • Nvidia's Potential Is Massive as 2 New Data Center Types Emerge

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported record sales from data centers during Q1 (the three months ended May 1, 2022). Industries across the entire economy are putting AI to work, and Nvidia is emerging as the top platform for the movement. As a result, data centers are likely to remain the company's top revenue source going forward.

  • BlackBerry seeks other patent sale options as deal with Catapult delayed

    The Canadian company had earlier this year agreed to sell its patents primarily related to mobile devices, messaging and wireless networking for $600 million to the special purpose vehicle. Catapult is working to secure its required financing, BlackBerry said, adding that it "looks forward" to the completion of the transaction. The sale to Catapult was expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Wireless Firms Move Beyond Smartphones

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Microsoft launches compact Surface Laptop Go 2 for students and businesses

    Microsoft debuted its newest laptop on Wednesday, the Surface Laptop Go 2.

  • Oracle Wins Regulatory Approvals for $28 Billion Cerner Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. said it has received all regulatory clearances needed to complete its $28.3 billion purchase of digital medical-records provider Cerner Corp., paving a further expansion into health care for the software giant.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment o

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell As July Quarter Guidance Disappoints?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • What Investors Should Know About Ethereum's Upcoming Merge

    Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), was aware all the way back in 2016 that an upgrade would be necessary to increase its transaction capacity and speeds. Previously dubbed Ethereum 2.0, The Merge is expected to iron out most of the flaws that now are inherent in Ethereum. This move will make it more energy-efficient and should also make Ethereum's high transaction fees a thing of the past.

  • Broadcom Can Avoid the Conglomerate Curse

    The chip maker’s VMware deal means half its revenue will come from software. But the company’s strong record of focusing on free cash flow over growth should appeal to investors in a much pickier market.

  • Zcash’s NU5 Upgrade Goes Live, Boosting Privacy and Removing ‘Trusted Setups’

    The privacy coin now allows transactions that are shielded by default, so users no longer have to opt in to hide payment details on the blockchain.

  • Why Cardano Is Up 22% Today

    Cardano has become a fairly well-known name in the crypto-sphere. For those unfamiliar, Cardano is an open-source project with a focus on making positive changes in the world. Cardano uses its own digital currency, called ADA, which empowers users to join in on the community efforts of the blockchain, even voting on potential software changes.

  • Apple releases iOS 16 software

    The update includes notifications for the Health app and multitasking panels for iPads.

  • Microsoft launches Surface Laptop Go 2 for students and businesses

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss the launch of Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go 2.

  • Ethereum Merge Date Is Set For June 8. Here's Why Experts Are Excited

    Ethereum moves ahead with Eth2 Beacon Chain launch on public testnet as it prepares for proof-of-stake transition.

  • Why Cardano (ADA) Surged 25% Today. Is It a Buy?

    Anticipated enhancement called "Vasil" scheduled to launch on Cardano testnet this week and go live June 29.

  • Crypto Warning From Within: Dogecoin Co-Creator Raises Scam Alarm

    Palmer Jackson, a co-creator of dogecoin, one of the most popular cryptocurrencies, is raising the alarm about several crypto projects that he says are scams. In a recent interview with the Australian site crikey, Palmer is asked about the crash in the cryptocurrency market this year. "I wouldn't say that it's in a winter," Palmer said.

  • ​​4 Altcoins to Watch Closely in June

    Cardano is a surprisingly controversial crypto. The upgrade will add a lot of utility to the Cardano blockchain by improving network capacity and overall performance. Cardano rolled out smart contract functionality last September, but it's taking time to develop applications in its ecosystem.

  • Ethereum Layer-two Network Optimism Initiates Token Airdrop

    Crypto investors and enthusiasts like nothing more than an airdrop and the latest network to do so is Optimism, an Ethereum scaling solutions provider.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?