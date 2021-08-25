U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,496.19
    +9.96 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,405.50
    +39.24 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,041.86
    +22.06 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,242.92
    +12.01 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.31
    +0.77 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.60
    -15.90 (-0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1774
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    +0.0520 (+4.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3763
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0000
    +0.3630 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,791.93
    +617.46 (+1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,225.56
    +15.03 (+1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.12
    +24.34 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

'Jurassic World Evolution 2' brings dino world-building to PC and consoles November 9th

Jessica Conditt
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

Jurassic World Evolution 2, the next installment in everyone's favorite dinosaur-based park-management franchise, is heading to Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4, PS5 and PC on November 9th. Pre-orders are open now, and buying the game early will net players three vehicle skins inspired by the 1997 film, The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 allows players to build, manage and mess around in a world of Spielberg-inspired dinosaurs. There are four modes: campaign, chaos theory, challenge and sandbox. Campaign mode takes players through a narrative arc set after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the 2018 movie. Chaos theory presents classic moments from the film franchise, but with a twist, playing out "what if" scenarios. Challenge is the mode for folks who want to test their dino-rearing skills, while sandbox is the creative way to play.

Jurassic Wold Evolution 2 is made by Frontier Developments, the studio that handled the 2018 game Jurassic World Evolution.

Recommended Stories