Jurors hear ‘tuna’ recording for first time after judge in ex-Ald. Burke trial rejects request for mistrial

Jurors in ex-Ald. Ed Burke’s federal corruption trial on Thursday finally heard, in Burke’s own voice, a phrase already infamous in Chicago political history:

“So did we land the, uh, the tuna?”

The “tuna” was tax business from developers of the massive Old Post Office – business that Burke had been chasing for months. In conversation after wiretapped conversation, Burke made it clear to FBI mole Ald. Daniel Solis that he wasn’t inclined to pull any strings for the developers until they agreed to be clients of Burke’s private law firm.

“I put to (the developer) that we’re not very motivated, cause nothing has happened,” Solis said in response to Burke’s question. “I said, look, I think you’ve got to help Ed out.”

Later in the May 2017 phone call, Burke repeated his tuna analogy again, telling Solis there would be something in it for him if Burke’s firm did get the business.

“If we land the tuna, there certainly will be a day of accounting,” he said. “You can count on that.”

Prosecutors have said Burke illegally offered to pay Solis in exchange for his help getting business from New York-based developers 601W, which was heading up the multimillion-dollar post office job.

Jurors are also expected to view on Thursday a video of Solis and Harry Skydell, the head of 601W, in which Solis tries to persuade Skydell to give Burke some business.

Burke, 79, who served 54 years as alderman before leaving the City Council in May, is charged with 14 counts including racketeering, federal program bribery, attempted extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion and using interstate commerce to facilitate an unlawful activity.

Prosecutors have alleged he repeatedly used his powerful office for his own personal gain, particularly in trying to get business for his tax firm.

Before testimony began Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall rejected the defense’s request for a mistrial, saying she trusts jurors to follow her instructions to ignore a witness’s off-the-cuff remark that Burke’s actions seemed “corrupt.”

Defense attorneys had argued the testimony tainted the jury and violated Burke’s due process rights.

The lawyers argued in a filing that the comment violated a pretrial ruling by Kendall and “…put incurably prejudicial opinion testimony on the critical, ultimate issue in the case before the jury.”

In response, prosecutors argued in a filing that a mistrial was excessive and that the proper remedy for a lay witness making an errant statement had already been applied when the judge ordered that the testimony be stricken and told the jury to disregard it.

Kendall said she feels it was in inadvertent lapse and the jury, which has been very attentive, will follow her instructions. She also noted that the trial still has weeks to go and many more witnesses.

“It will be one comment in the midst of those different witnesses,” Kendall said.

The controversy began during the testimony Wednesday of Amtrak executive Ray Lang, who was asked by prosecutors about comments he made in an email to colleagues that the developers of the Old Post Office had made an “old school” move in hiring Burke’s private law firm to do tax appeal work.

At the time, Burke had intervened in an issue the developer had in gaining access to tracks under the Old Post Office site where Amtrak owns tracks leading into Union Station.

When asked about what he’d meant in the email, Lang testified, “A developer hiring an alderman to do property tax work, I thought, was symbolic of the Chicago Way of doing business.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane MacArthur then asked Lang to expand on that answer, and he blurted out, “I thought it was very corrupt.”

Gair, jumped up and loudly objected, and Judge Kendall ordered jurors to disregard that comment.

But after the jury was excused for the day, an infuriated Gair asked the judge to declare a mistrial, saying Lang at one point had been specifically instructed not to use the word “corrupt.”

Kendall told attorneys to submit written arguments for or against a mistrial, and said she would decide Thursday morning how to go forward. And Lang, whose testimony is expected to resume Thursday, “has a strong will to say what he feels,” Kendall noted. “So I’ll definitely rein that in.”

Motions for a mistrial are not unusual and are rarely granted, however Kendall seemed inclined in this case to at least take a serious look at the situation.

Prosecutors argued in their response that since Lang was a lay witness and does not work for the government, a mistrial would be excessive.

“Ray Lang is not an agent of the government and thus there can be no suggestion that he was speaking on behalf of the prosecution,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Streicker wrote.

Also on trial are Andrews Jr., 73, Burke’s longtime ward aide, and Cui, 52, a Lake Forest real estate developer, but neither of them is charged as part of the Old Post Office scheme.

The development with Lang’s testimony came on a day when jurors saw and heard a string of crucial undercover recordings that form the basis of the sprawling racketeering indictment against Burke, which accuses the longtime Finance Committee chairman of using the powers of his elected office to pressure Skydell and other developers into hiring his law firm to do property tax appeals.

Among them was an Oct. 27, 2016, meeting that was secretly recorded by then-Ald. Daniel Solis where Burke first pitched his private law firm to Skydell and his son.

“Between Danny and I there aren’t many people around town we don’t know,” Burke said on the recording, sliding a business card to Skydell, who then thanked Burke and remarked about his connections.

“I’d be surprised if you don’t know somebody here. If you don’t know somebody, he’s a nobody,” Skydell said.

In the meeting, Burke seemed the consummate salesman, smoothly touting his longevity, knowledge and deep relationships that could help Skydell with thorny issues the ambitious $600 million renovation plan had already run into with Amtrak.

“As far as Amtrak is concerned, put it in the back of your mind,” Burke said on the video, assuring Skydell that his good friend was on the Amtrak board and that he’d helped make the friend’s daughter a Cook County judge.

That recording was followed by others Wednesday that showed Burke over and over tying the hiring of Burke’s law firm by Skydell’s company to any official action he might take on their behalf, be it helping with Amtrak or another issue that arose with the city Water Department.

“You know, if we’re not signed up, I’m not going to do any lifting for this guy,” Burke said with a shrug on one video recorded by Solis in January 2017. “I haven’t heard a word.”

When Solis reiterated the developers would need help with “a lot of other stuff,” Burke was caught on camera offering a half-smirk.

“So far we got no — the cash register has not, uh, rung yet,” he said.

