U.S. markets open in 7 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,180.25
    +8.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,960.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,108.75
    +63.25 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,942.10
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.22
    -4.79 (-4.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.10
    -25.70 (-1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    25.01
    -0.28 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0983
    +0.0035 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.77
    +1.02 (+3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3041
    +0.0037 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.3500
    +0.1680 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,781.27
    +284.37 (+0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.84
    +6.66 (+0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.47
    +37.83 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,357.94
    +50.09 (+0.20%)
     

Jury Finds CareDx and Natera Engaged in False Advertising

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NTRA

AUSTIN, Texas, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A jury in Delaware District Court found that both CareDx, Inc. and Natera, Inc. engaged in false advertising – including that CareDx made materially false statements about its involvement in and funding of a scientific publication. Specifically, the evidence showed that CareDx senior leadership misled investors and physicians regarding CareDx's drafting and funding of a paper that they claimed was independent, when it was not. Final monetary relief, if any, remains to be decided by the Court.

Natera, Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Natera, Inc.)
Natera, Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Natera, Inc.)

In reporting the jury's decision, CareDx omits that CareDx itself was found to have engaged in false advertising, and makes unsubstantiated allegations, including false assertions regarding Natera's executives.

In addition, there has been no finding regarding the scientific validity of Natera's published data and test performance.

In other litigation between the parties, a federal court recently invalidated all the patents that CareDx asserted against Natera. Natera continues to pursue its own patent enforcement action against CareDx.

About Natera

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, dedicated to oncology, women's health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard of care to protect health, and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera's tests are validated by more than 100 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate high accuracy. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera's plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera's expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to developments in matters under dispute or litigation, and the scope of protection we establish and maintain for, and developments or disputes concerning, our intellectual property or other proprietary rights. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in "Risk Factors" in Natera's recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.investor.natera.com and www.sec.gov.

Contacts
Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 510-826-2350
Media: Communications, Natera, Inc., pr@natera.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jury-finds-caredx-and-natera-engaged-in-false-advertising-301502554.html

SOURCE Natera, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba Skids, Along with Other US-Listed China Stocks

    Several factors combined to cause Chinese stocks to slip, as they continued their downturn of more than a year.

  • Why Moderna Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) jumped 8.6% on Monday after the biotechnology leader said it dosed the first participant in a new clinical trial for its experimental vaccine for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The phase 1 study is designed to evaluate the vaccine's safety profile and ability to provoke an immune response in approximately 100 adults aged 18 to 55 years who are HIV negative. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is helping to fund the trial.

  • Longtime biotech plots 'substantial' changes after cancer drug failure

    The combination of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.'s cancer immunotherapy drug Opdivo with an experimental Nektar Therapeutics Inc. drug — the center of a $1 billion-plus partnership signed four years ago — failed a late-stage trial. The news sent San Francisco-based Nektar's stock down more than 60% Monday as President and CEO Howard Robin said the company plans "substantial" changes to operations. The results of the Phase III metastatic melanoma study combining Nektar's bempegaldesleukin — known simply as "bempeg" — in combination with Opdivo is hardly a surprise.

  • Oppenheimer Bets on These 2 Stocks; Sees Over 40% Upside Potential

    The markets were already on shaky ground at the onset of 2022, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has ramped upped the volume significantly. Apart from specific segments that could benefit from the ongoing invasion -- defense and energy stocks with little exposure to Russia readily come to mind -- most segments are in risk-off mode, while the market is spooked by soaring commodity prices, with the added danger of US inflation hitting its highest level in 40 years not making the macro conditions an

  • Why Nektar Therapeutics Stock Is Imploding Today

    A clinical trial readout involving the company's lead candidate didn't produce the results investors were hoping for.

  • Fully vaccinated will need fourth dose later this year, and new variant dubbed ‘deltacron’ detected in Europe

    Fully vaccinated people will need a fourth shot later in 2022, according to the head of Pfizer Inc., who said that COVID-19 is not going to just go away in the coming years.

  • Nektar's stock falls 44% after experimental therapy fails to work in melanoma patients

    Shares of Nektar Therapeutics Inc. tumbled 44.7% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said a combination of its experimental therapy bempegaldesleuk in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb Co.'s Opdivo failed as a treatment for melanoma. The companies had tested the combination against Opdivo in a Phase 3 clinical trial as a first-line treatment for patients with previously untreated unresectable or metastatic melanoma. After discovering the combination did not meet the study's prim

  • Nektar Shares Halve on Cancer Trial Failure

    Biotech Nektar Therapeutics and its partner Bristol Myers Squibb said early Monday that their cancer drug known as bempeg had failed in a trial in melanoma patients. Shares of Nektar (ticker: NKTR) fell 61% in trading to $4.16 from its Friday close of $10.63. Shares of Bristol Myers (BMY) were down 0.5%.

  • BridgeBio Pharma Posts Updated Data From Muscular Dystrophy Trial, Plots Path To Market

    BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) has announced data from the Phase 2 study of BBP-418 in patients with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2i (LGMD2i), a group of conditions that cause weakness and wasting of the muscles in the arms and legs. The Company plans to engage with regulatory health bodies in 2022 to discuss potential paths to approval and intends to initiate a Phase 3 trial in 2H of 2022. At the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) 2022, BridgeBio is also presenting Phase 1 trial d

  • Pfizer's CEO Just Gave This New Warning to Fully Vaccinated People

    We've come a long way since March 2020. Following the most recent surge of the Omicron variant, COVID numbers have significantly declined over the last month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections have fallen more than 28 percent in the last week alone, and hospitalizations are also down by more than 27 percent. As a result, vaccine mandates and mask requirements all across the U.S. are being pulled back—making it seem as though the pandemic is on its way

  • One in 25 in England have Covid as cases surge after end of restrictions

    Sajid Javid said the rise was ‘expected’ given the increase in social mixing

  • Here Are 6 Expert-Approved Sleep Habits That Will Keep You From Waking Up In The Middle Of The Night For Good

    The results were some of the most deep and consistent sleep I've had in months.View Entire Post ›

  • Jones Soda releasing cannabis-infused drinks

    Jones Soda unveiled cannabis-infused drinks, syrups and gummies.

  • This Common Cleaning Product Could Be Hurting Your Liver, Experts Warn

    Does it ever feel like you never stop cleaning? We are constantly putting in the work to keep our homes tidy and comfortable, but unfortunately some of the products we are using to aid us in this mission may be causing more harm than good. When buying cleaning products, it's all too easy to assume that if it's sold on the store shelf, it's safe to use. Now, the Cleveland Clinic and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have each issued warnings about one cleaning product in particular that could

  • Pfizer CEO says a fourth booster shot 'is necessary'

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Sunday that a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be necessary to continue to help keep hospitalizations manageable and sicknesses more mild. "Right now, the way that we have seen, it is necessary, a fourth booster right now. The protection that you are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths," Bourla said while appearing on CBS's "Face the Nation.""It's...

  • Mother sparks a debate after feeding baby a piece of ‘bloody’ steak: ‘Looks a bit raw’

    ‘Finally another mom does this,’ one respondent writes in the comments

  • The Worst Drinking Habit for Your Liver, Says New Study

    Alcohol is not the only beverage that could be endangering your liver. Some drinks could be leading you down the road nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a condition that leaves you in greater danger of a range of unpleasant health outcomes.In fact, new research suggests that drinking fructose-sweetened beverages could play a key role in increasing your risk of getting fatty liver disease risk in the near future when combined with a high-fat diet.In a study recently published in the journa

  • Chaos of War in Ukraine Could Fuel New COVID-19 Surge, Doctors Say

    LVIV, Ukraine — The last thing on anybody’s mind these days in Ukraine seems to be COVID-19. With millions of people on the move fleeing the Russian invasion, health systems disrupted, and testing and vaccination programs suspended in many places, health officials fear that conditions could spread disease. But the pandemic, they said, was no longer a top priority. “People are not frightened about COVID anymore,” said Dr. Marta Saiko, head of the therapy department at the Clinical Municipal Emerg

  • UPDATE 3-Pfizer, Bayer to maintain drug supply to Russia

    Pfizer Inc and Bayer said on Monday they would maintain humanitarian supply of medicines to Russia, but would pull back from other non-essential spending in the country. Global companies have decided to step back from Russia as pressure mounts from consumers in the West to take a stand against its invasion of Ukraine. "Ending delivery of medicines, including cancer or cardiovascular therapies, would cause significant patient suffering and potential loss of life, particularly among children and elderly people," Pfizer said.

  • Not Doing This Before Bed Could Be Hurting Your Heart, Experts Warn

    As the leading cause of death in both men and women, there's no shortage of ways that heart disease can take its toll—from heart attacks to stroke. So, when it comes to living your healthiest life, keeping up your cardiovascular health is paramount. Now, experts are warning that many people neglect to do one thing before bed which may affect their heart health. Read on to find out which nightly habit is a heart health must, and why some people are at greater risk of a problem.RELATED: Drinking T