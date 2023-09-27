Jury sides with fired CNH worker after receiving unemployment for COVID sick time

Skid steer loaders at a CNH plant. The company lost a lawsuit filed by a former employee at its Burlington factory who was fired after receiving unemployment compensation for what he said was sick time due to COVID-19.

A Des Moines County jury has found in favor of a Burlington man seeking damages after being fired from his job for filing an unemployment claim related to COVID-19.

The jury awarded Jonathan Critser $100,000 after a six-day trial that included testimony from eight witnesses. His former employer, heavy equipment manufacturer CNH Industrial, and two of its human resources employees were named as defendants in the case.

“Jon is very satisfied with the jury’s verdict and hopes that this trial will help protect other employees from wrongful termination,” Critser’s attorney, Leonard Bates, wrote in an email.

Bates said all of the $100,00 awarded by the jury was for emotional distress and that Critser, who is “happily employed at another company,” did not ask for his job back.

Critser lost his job after filing for partial unemployment benefits for work hours he missed on July 8 and 9, 2020, when he said he had symptoms consistent with COVID-19. His lawsuit noted that a company directive stated employees should not report if they were experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, so he called in sick on those two days on the company’s sick leave hotline.

The voicemail on the hotline stated that if CNH had any questions regarding his need for sick leave, Critser would be contacted, but he never was, according to court filings.

Since CNH did not pay him for the two days he was gone, Critser filed for and was awarded unemployment compensation for those hours.

Court documents show that CNH terminated Critser on Aug. 5, 2020, because “he filed for unemployment benefits against the CNH account and was paid unemployment benefits the week of 7/6/2020.”

CNH says worker failed to follow COVID reporting protocol

In a petition to have the case dropped, lawyers for CNH contend that the company had a protocol for employees with COVID-19 symptoms, requiring them to report the nature of their COVID-19 exposure or symptoms directly to human resources, but that Critser in his message on the hotline only stated he was sick.

Further, CNH said that Critser never was tested for COVID-19 and did not seek treatment during the two days he was absent from work. CNH said that had Critser followed the company’s COVID protocol, he would have been paid while on quarantine.

Because Critser failed to notify anyone that he was experiencing or out sick with COVID-19 symptoms, CNH had no reason to consider whether he could have been eligible for benefits on that basis, the company argued. CNH, based on the available evidence, reasonably believed that Critser had committed unemployment fraud, compelling it to terminate his employment, according to court documents it filed.

But Bates, Critser’s lawyer, said the key evidence in the case was the Aug. 5 termination letter stating he was being fired for “filing for unemployment benefits” and “being paid unemployment benefits,” which he called a clear admission of the reason for termination.

Both filing for and receiving unemployment benefits are a protected activity and termination of an employee for using those options undermine Iowa’s unemployment insurance laws, Critser’s attorneys argued.

The lead attorney for CNH did not respond to an email seeking comment on the verdict.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa jury awards $100,000 in unemployment dispute related to COVID