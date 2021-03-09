Jushi Holdings Inc. Announced its Subsidiary, Franklin Bioscience - SW LLC, Will Open the 17th BEYOND / HELLO™ Retail Location Nationwide and 11th Store in Pennsylvania

The new BEYOND/HELLO™ Irwin retail location.

The new BEYOND/HELLO™ Irwin retail location brings to life our latest design philosophy and welcomes patients with an experience that combines professional medical care and a compelling ambiance with the optimal customer experience flow.

The new BEYOND/HELLO™ Irwin retail location brings to life our latest design philosophy and welcomes patients with an experience that combines professional medical care and a compelling ambiance with the optimal customer experience flow.

BEYOND / HELLO™ Irwin to Broaden Access and Brings Hip, New Retail Design to Medical Marijuana Patients in Western Pennsylvania;

Serving Patients and Caregivers In-Store and Through the Company’s Online Shopping Experience at www.beyond-hello.com

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) ( CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCMKTS: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced its subsidiary, Franklin Bioscience - SW LLC, will open the eleventh BEYOND/HELLO™ medical marijuana dispensary in Pennsylvania and the Company’s 17th BEYOND/HELLO™ retail location nationally. On Friday, March 12, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., BEYOND / HELLO™ Irwin will begin serving patients and caregivers in-store and through the Company’s new, online shopping experience at beyond-hello.com , which will be coupled with convenient curbside or in-store express pickup.



“Our eleventh BEYOND/HELLO dispensary opening in Pennsylvania upholds our commitment to broaden access for patients, and strategically expands our footprint in the state, which permits one of the most robust medical marijuana programs in the country,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, and Founder of Jushi . “This new Irwin retail location brings to life our latest design philosophy and welcomes patients with an experience that combines professional medical care and a compelling ambiance with the optimal customer experience flow. We look forward to rolling out more of our newly designed stores in the seven new BEYOND / HELLO™ locations expected to be opened in Pennsylvania later this year. Overall, we anticipate opening 10 to 12 new BEYOND / HELLO locations in 2021 throughout the states in which the Company’s subsidiaries operate.”

Story continues

BEYOND / HELLO™ Irwin is located approximately 22 miles from downtown Pittsburgh at 9337 Lincoln Highway in Westmoreland County. The new location will be open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.



BEYOND / HELLO™ Irwin is the first Pennsylvania location built with the Company’s new retail design system developed to be efficient, safe and an experience that goes beyond traditional cannabis retail. The dispensary will carry flower, concentrates, cartridges, tinctures, topicals, capsules, pills and various ancillary products such as batteries, vapes, and merchandise. As a part of BEYOND / HELLO's commitment to exceeding patient expectations, a licensed pharmacist along with experienced well-trained staff, will also be on-site to dispense products, answer questions and provide service to patients and caregivers.



For more information, visit jushico.com or BEYOND / HELLO™ on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis-derived assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, please visit jushico.com/, twitter.com/wearejushi and beyond-hello.com/.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current conditions but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, plans, goals, forecasts and assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those expressed by such forward-looking statements and such statements should not be relied upon. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans,” “expects” or “does not expect,” “is expected,” “budget,” “scheduled,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “anticipates” or “does not anticipate,” or “believes,” or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might” or “will be taken,” “will continue,” “will occur” or “will be achieved”.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has certain expectations and has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: the ability of Jushi to successfully achieve business objectives, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; and compliance with extensive government regulation, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in the Company’s Management, Discussion and Analysis for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, and other filings with securities and regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Perlman

Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury

561-281-0247

Investors@jushico.com

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody

MATTIO Communications

570-209-2947

Ellen@Mattio.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34c97d7c-2c8d-4963-afcf-66841e500dc2



