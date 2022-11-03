Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Opening of Relocated Scranton Dispensary in Pennsylvania through its Subsidiary, Pennsylvania Dispensary Solutions

Jushi Holdings Inc.

Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Opening of Relocated Scranton Dispensary in Pennsylvania

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced the opening of its relocated Beyond Hello™ Westside dispensary in Pennsylvania. With plenty of parking spots and a seamlessly integrated shopping experience via beyond-hello.com, the new store location, Beyond Hello™ Dickson City, is located at 32 Scranton Carbondale Highway in Dickson City, and is centrally located in a hub of economic activity in the Greater Scranton Area.

Jushi’s Beyond Hello™ Dickson City to Serve Patients Across the Greater Scranton Area

Located just two minutes from I-81, Beyond Hello™ Dickson City will begin serving medical cannabis patients and caregivers in Northeast Pennsylvania starting Tuesday, November 8th. As part of Jushi's commitment to exceeding patients’ expectations, well-trained staff will be on-site to dispense products, answer questions and provide service to patients and caregivers.

Jushi’s Beyond Hello™ Dickson City to Offer In-House and Partner Brands

Beyond Hello™ Dickson City patients can choose from four of Jushi’s in-house brands: Sèchè, its flower line; The Lab, its high-quality vaporization line; Nira+, its line of medicinal THC products; and The Bank, its award-winning flower brand, which are all locally grown at Jushi’s nearby grower-processor facility in Scranton. Beyond Hello™ Dickson City patients can also find other popular cannabis brands and products such as dry leaf, concentrates, cartridges, tinctures, topicals, capsules, pills, and various ancillary products such as approved batteries and devices.

Jushi’s Beyond Hello™ Dickson City to Open on Election Day

Beyond Hello™ Dickson City will begin serving medical cannabis patients and caregivers in Northeast Pennsylvania and beyond on Tuesday, November 8th at 9:00 a.m. Designed by Jushi’s in-house team, the new dispensary features a lighter, brighter color palette with a focus on display cases that highlight a wide variety of medical marijuana products, including four of Jushi’s in-house brands: Sèchè, The Lab, The Bank and Nira+, which are locally grown and produced at the Company’s nearby grower-processor facility in Scranton.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking the image or link above.

New Store, Beyond Hello™ Dickson City, Located in Economic Hub of Activity and Features

New Store Layout, Displays, Accessories and Wide Selection of Medical Marijuana Products

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc . (“Jushi” or the “Company”) ( CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced the opening of its relocated Beyond Hello™ Westside dispensary in Pennsylvania, through its subsidiary, Pennsylvania Dispensary Solutions. The new store location, Beyond Hello™ Dickson City, is located at 32 Scranton Carbondale Highway in Dickson City, and is centrally located in a hub of economic activity in the Greater Scranton Area, and will begin serving medical cannabis patients and caregivers in Northeast Pennsylvania and beyond on Tuesday, November 8th at 10:00 a.m.

“Beyond Hello™ Dickson City is located just two minutes from I-81, the Viewmont Mall and a host of hotels, restaurants, shops and grocery stores,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi Holdings Inc . “Designed by our in-house team, this new store features a lighter, brighter color palette with a focus on display cases that highlight our curated selection of medical marijuana products and accessories. With plenty of parking spots and a seamlessly integrated shopping experience with beyond-hello.com , Beyond Hello™ Dickson City is well located to serve patients across the Greater Scranton Area.”



Open daily from Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Beyond Hello™ Dickson City patients can choose from four of Jushi’s in-house brands: Sèchè, its flower line; The Lab , its high-quality vaporization line; The Bank , its award-winning flower brand; and Nira+ , its THC and CBD-rich medicinal line, which are all locally grown at Jushi’s nearby grower-processor facility in Scranton. Beyond Hello™ Dickson City patients can also find other popular cannabis brands and products such as dry leaf, concentrates, cartridges, tinctures, topicals, capsules, pills, and various ancillary products such as approved batteries and devices. In addition, as part of this commitment to exceeding patients’ expectations, well-trained staff, will be on-site to dispense products, answer questions and provide service to patients and caregivers. For more information, visit Beyond Hello™ Pennsylvania .



About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit j ushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Perlman

Executive Vice President of Investor Relations

561-281-0247

investors@jushico.com

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody

570-209-2947

jushi@mattio.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32c1ec78-a0bd-43ab-adf7-41ac707dbab6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24ad5c68-cd2c-4bbf-a2c9-61e2b58fd3cc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ac69947-b7ab-4663-bbaa-12e1a70250ea

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78f6a6f2-066a-4fce-a6e0-071ffe341719



