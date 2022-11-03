U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,739.00
    -29.75 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,000.00
    -178.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,828.50
    -116.00 (-1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,778.80
    -14.50 (-0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.96
    -1.04 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,620.60
    -29.40 (-1.78%)
     

  • Silver

    18.85
    -0.74 (-3.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9745
    -0.0075 (-0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.50
    +0.69 (+2.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1221
    -0.0170 (-1.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2270
    +0.5250 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,137.93
    -300.74 (-1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.37
    -12.77 (-2.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.84
    -57.30 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Opening of Relocated Scranton Dispensary in Pennsylvania through its Subsidiary, Pennsylvania Dispensary Solutions

Jushi Holdings Inc.
·7 min read
Jushi Holdings Inc.
Jushi Holdings Inc.

Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Opening of Relocated Scranton Dispensary in Pennsylvania

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced the opening of its relocated Beyond Hello™ Westside dispensary in Pennsylvania. With plenty of parking spots and a seamlessly integrated shopping experience via beyond-hello.com, the new store location, Beyond Hello™ Dickson City, is located at 32 Scranton Carbondale Highway in Dickson City, and is centrally located in a hub of economic activity in the Greater Scranton Area.
Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced the opening of its relocated Beyond Hello™ Westside dispensary in Pennsylvania. With plenty of parking spots and a seamlessly integrated shopping experience via beyond-hello.com, the new store location, Beyond Hello™ Dickson City, is located at 32 Scranton Carbondale Highway in Dickson City, and is centrally located in a hub of economic activity in the Greater Scranton Area.

Jushi’s Beyond Hello™ Dickson City to Serve Patients Across the Greater Scranton Area

Located just two minutes from I-81, Beyond Hello™ Dickson City will begin serving medical cannabis patients and caregivers in Northeast Pennsylvania starting Tuesday, November 8th. As part of Jushi's commitment to exceeding patients’ expectations, well-trained staff will be on-site to dispense products, answer questions and provide service to patients and caregivers.
Located just two minutes from I-81, Beyond Hello™ Dickson City will begin serving medical cannabis patients and caregivers in Northeast Pennsylvania starting Tuesday, November 8th. As part of Jushi's commitment to exceeding patients’ expectations, well-trained staff will be on-site to dispense products, answer questions and provide service to patients and caregivers.

Jushi’s Beyond Hello™ Dickson City to Offer In-House and Partner Brands

Beyond Hello™ Dickson City patients can choose from four of Jushi’s in-house brands: Sèchè, its flower line; The Lab, its high-quality vaporization line; Nira+, its line of medicinal THC products; and The Bank, its award-winning flower brand, which are all locally grown at Jushi’s nearby grower-processor facility in Scranton. Beyond Hello™ Dickson City patients can also find other popular cannabis brands and products such as dry leaf, concentrates, cartridges, tinctures, topicals, capsules, pills, and various ancillary products such as approved batteries and devices.
Beyond Hello™ Dickson City patients can choose from four of Jushi’s in-house brands: Sèchè, its flower line; The Lab, its high-quality vaporization line; Nira+, its line of medicinal THC products; and The Bank, its award-winning flower brand, which are all locally grown at Jushi’s nearby grower-processor facility in Scranton. Beyond Hello™ Dickson City patients can also find other popular cannabis brands and products such as dry leaf, concentrates, cartridges, tinctures, topicals, capsules, pills, and various ancillary products such as approved batteries and devices.

Jushi’s Beyond Hello™ Dickson City to Open on Election Day

Beyond Hello™ Dickson City will begin serving medical cannabis patients and caregivers in Northeast Pennsylvania and beyond on Tuesday, November 8th at 9:00 a.m. Designed by Jushi’s in-house team, the new dispensary features a lighter, brighter color palette with a focus on display cases that highlight a wide variety of medical marijuana products, including four of Jushi’s in-house brands: Sèchè, The Lab, The Bank and Nira+, which are locally grown and produced at the Company’s nearby grower-processor facility in Scranton.
Beyond Hello™ Dickson City will begin serving medical cannabis patients and caregivers in Northeast Pennsylvania and beyond on Tuesday, November 8th at 9:00 a.m. Designed by Jushi’s in-house team, the new dispensary features a lighter, brighter color palette with a focus on display cases that highlight a wide variety of medical marijuana products, including four of Jushi’s in-house brands: Sèchè, The Lab, The Bank and Nira+, which are locally grown and produced at the Company’s nearby grower-processor facility in Scranton.
Jushi Holdings Inc. Opens Relocated Beyond Hello Dispensary in Dickson City: Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Opening of Relocated Scranton Dispensary in Pennsylvania
Jushi Holdings Inc. Opens Relocated Beyond Hello Dispensary in Dickson City: Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Opening of Relocated Scranton Dispensary in Pennsylvania


A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking the image or link above.

New Store, Beyond Hello™ Dickson City, Located in Economic Hub of Activity and Features
New Store Layout, Displays, Accessories and Wide Selection of Medical Marijuana Products

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced the opening of its relocated Beyond Hello™ Westside dispensary in Pennsylvania, through its subsidiary, Pennsylvania Dispensary Solutions. The new store location, Beyond Hello™ Dickson City, is located at 32 Scranton Carbondale Highway in Dickson City, and is centrally located in a hub of economic activity in the Greater Scranton Area, and will begin serving medical cannabis patients and caregivers in Northeast Pennsylvania and beyond on Tuesday, November 8th at 10:00 a.m.

“Beyond Hello™ Dickson City is located just two minutes from I-81, the Viewmont Mall and a host of hotels, restaurants, shops and grocery stores,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi Holdings Inc. “Designed by our in-house team, this new store features a lighter, brighter color palette with a focus on display cases that highlight our curated selection of medical marijuana products and accessories. With plenty of parking spots and a seamlessly integrated shopping experience with beyond-hello.com, Beyond Hello™ Dickson City is well located to serve patients across the Greater Scranton Area.”

Open daily from Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Beyond Hello™ Dickson City patients can choose from four of Jushi’s in-house brands: Sèchè, its flower line; The Lab, its high-quality vaporization line; The Bank, its award-winning flower brand; and Nira+, its THC and CBD-rich medicinal line, which are all locally grown at Jushi’s nearby grower-processor facility in Scranton. Beyond Hello™ Dickson City patients can also find other popular cannabis brands and products such as dry leaf, concentrates, cartridges, tinctures, topicals, capsules, pills, and various ancillary products such as approved batteries and devices. In addition, as part of this commitment to exceeding patients’ expectations, well-trained staff, will be on-site to dispense products, answer questions and provide service to patients and caregivers. For more information, visit Beyond Hello™ Pennsylvania.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.
We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This press release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation as well as statements that may constitute “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995 Section 27 A of the Securities Act, and Section 21 E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, intended expansion of our retail operations and production capacity, intended expansion of our cultivation facilities, future financial position, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, including without limitation Q4 2022 annualized guidance, as well as expected filings, materiality or significance and effects of errors on current or prior period financial statements, and any anticipated conclusions of the Company, the Audit Committee or the Company’s management related thereto, are forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans,” “expects” or “does not expect,” “is expected,” “budget,” “scheduled,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “anticipates” or “does not anticipate,” or “believes,” or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might” or “will be taken,” “will continue,” “will occur” or “will be achieved”.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include but are not limited to, information concerning the expectations regarding Jushi, or the ability of Jushi to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including risks related to the ability of Jushi to successfully and/or timely achieve business objectives, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; and compliance with extensive government regulation. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. The foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Jushi Holding Inc.’s prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 12, 2022, its Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on September 26, 2022, its Management Discussion & Analysis filed on SEDAR on September 26, 2022, and other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC (www.sec.gov) and/or on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

There may be additional risks that Jushi Holdings Inc. does not presently know or that Jushi Holdings Inc. currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Jushi Holdings Inc. assumes no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Jushi Holdings Inc. does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. All written forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Perlman
Executive Vice President of Investor Relations
561-281-0247
investors@jushico.com

Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
570-209-2947
jushi@mattio.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32c1ec78-a0bd-43ab-adf7-41ac707dbab6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24ad5c68-cd2c-4bbf-a2c9-61e2b58fd3cc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ac69947-b7ab-4663-bbaa-12e1a70250ea

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78f6a6f2-066a-4fce-a6e0-071ffe341719


Recommended Stories

  • Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Mike McCormack, senior vice president, investor relations. Thank you, Franz, and good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for joining us to Lumen Technologies third quarter 2020 earnings call. Joining me on the call today are Jeff Storey, president and chief executive officer; and Chris Stansbury, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy Right Now?

    The China-based electric vehicle company offers a unique customer value proposition compared to other EV companies. Unsurprisingly, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock is capturing the curiosity of stock market investors asking if the stock is a buy right now.

  • Wall Street Sees ‘Devil’s Bargain’ in Powell’s Rate Comments

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street had already come to terms with prospects that the Fed would again raise interest rates by 75 basis points. But Wednesday afternoon was full of drama as traders first took hope from the central bank’s statement but then slumped following stern comments by Chair Jerome Powell. Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From W

  • ‘Oh my gosh, why am I not in the market?’ This forecaster says investors will be shocked by what’s about to happen next

    The president of macroeconomic research firm Lamoureux & Co., Yves Lamoureux, sees up years in the medium to long-term for stocks, even if Powell threw a "short-term wrench in the engine."

  • Suncor posts net loss, $3.4-billion writedown on Fort Hills acquisition

    $2.6 billion in adjusted operating earnings beat analyst expectations

  • Jim Cramer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Be Among the New Market Leaders

    Wednesday is set to be a big day for market watchers, with the Fed expected to announce another interest rate hike, a move that will no doubt impact the stock market’s behavior. Rate hikes have been de rigueur in 2022 and this will be the fourth instance of such an act. The effort to curb soaring inflation has rocked the markets but heading into the Fed’s decision, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks there could be more turbulence ahead. Or as Cramer puts it, “W

  • Amazon Stock Got Crushed, but This Number Shows Why It's Still a Buy

    It turns out Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is mortal. After years of breakneck growth, shares of the e-commerce stock plunged Friday after the company called for fourth-quarter revenue to grow just 2% to 8%, slower than the pace of inflation. Currency-exchange headwinds accounted for 460 basis points of the expected slowdown, but the forecast still shows the company struggling to grow in a difficult economic environment.

  • Is Pfizer Stock a Buy With a $17 Billion Revenue Hit on the Way?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced its third-quarter results on Tuesday. CEO Albert Bourla knows exactly why investors aren't enthusiastic. Bourla acknowledged that Pfizer projects a revenue impact of around -$17 billion related to the losses of exclusivity for several top-selling products during that period.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    With the Federal Reserve holding its November FOMC meeting now, there’s plenty of speculation on the central bank’s next move. The conventional wisdom says the Fed will hike rates again, by another 75 basis points – the fourth such hike in a row this year. But after that, no one knows. Inflation remains above 8%, so the Fed’s tighter monetary policies have clearly not reined in high prices – yet. According to Fundstrat, however, the Fed has moved far enough in that direction, and we’ll start to

  • Why Salesforce, Snowflake, and CrowdStrike All Cratered on Wednesday

    A broad cross section of the stock market tumbled on Wednesday, as investors focused on the macro economy and the Federal Reserve Bank's ongoing campaign to battle runaway inflation, which has remained stubbornly near 40-year highs. The latest Fed rate hike and the corresponding commentary did little to calm jittery investors. With that as a backdrop, shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) slipped 6.1%, Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) stock was down 7.4%, and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) slipped as much as 7.8%.

  • Lincoln National (LNC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Lincoln National (LNC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -630.05% and 5.85%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Qualcomm stock falls after a slight earnings beat, revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Qualcomm's fourth-quarter earnings.

  • Lightspeed Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022.

  • Hut 8 Mining Production and Operations Update for October 2022

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT), ("Hut 8" or the "Company") one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers and high performance computing infrastructure provider, increased our Bitcoin holdings by 299 in the period ending October 31, bringing our total self-mined holdings to 8,687 Bitcoin.

  • Datadog Earnings Top Estimates On Large Customer Growth

    Datadog rebounded as Q3 earnings and revenue topped estimates amid mixed guidance for the December quarter.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock After Its Latest Price Drop

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of Google, YouTube, and Google Cloud, was no exception, with share prices down over 13% in the last few trading days. Investors are worried about slowing growth at YouTube and expenses rising faster than revenue, among other issues. While there is clearly some short-term pressure on Alphabet's earnings, the business is still in a great spot right now.

  • Nutrien (NTR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Nutrien (NTR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -35.97% and 9.18%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

    Plug Power (PLUG) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Why did inflation surge to a 40-year high? Here are 4 causes of the worst monetary-policy mistake in years.

    Jay Powell grapples with how the Fed got inflation so wrong and lands on the MarketWatch 50 list of the most influential people in markets.

  • Moderna cuts COVID vaccine sales forecast on supply woes, shares tumble

    Moderna's forecast cut comes just two days after rival Pfizer Inc's quarterly sales of its COVID-19 vaccine exceeded market expectations and the drugmaker raised the full-year sales forecast for its shots. The vaccine maker reported sales of $3.36 billion in the third quarter, missing Wall Street estimates of $3.53 billion.