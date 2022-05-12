U.S. markets open in 1 hour 38 minutes

Jushi Holdings Inc. Opens 32nd Retail Location Nationwide in Grover Beach, Expanding its California Footprint to Three Stores

New Dispensary Opens in Grover Beach, California

Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced it is expanding its retail footprint in California with the opening of BEYOND / HELLO™ Grover Beach in California.
Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced it is expanding its retail footprint in California with the opening of BEYOND / HELLO™ Grover Beach in California.

Jushi Holdings Inc. Officially Opens BEYOND / HELLO™ Grover Beach

BEYOND / HELLO™ Grover Beach officially began serving consumers and medical marijuana patients. Along with providing an unparalleled customer-centric retail experience, the store features options for online ordering through beyond-hello.com as well as nine point-of-sale systems, which includes two express checkouts, and 27 on-site parking spots.
BEYOND / HELLO™ Grover Beach officially began serving consumers and medical marijuana patients. Along with providing an unparalleled customer-centric retail experience, the store features options for online ordering through beyond-hello.com as well as nine point-of-sale systems, which includes two express checkouts, and 27 on-site parking spots.

New Grover Beach Dispensary to Carry Wide Variety of Cannabis Products

Jushi Holdings' new store, which is located between Ocean and Pismo Beach at 923 Huber Street, is the fourth and final retail dispensary permitted in the city of Grover Beach. BEYOND / HELLO™ Grover Beach will carry top cannabis brands and products, including flower, concentrates, vaporization products, tinctures, edibles, topicals, capsules, pills and various ancillary products such as approved batteries, merchandise and other devices.
Jushi Holdings' new store, which is located between Ocean and Pismo Beach at 923 Huber Street, is the fourth and final retail dispensary permitted in the city of Grover Beach. BEYOND / HELLO™ Grover Beach will carry top cannabis brands and products, including flower, concentrates, vaporization products, tinctures, edibles, topicals, capsules, pills and various ancillary products such as approved batteries, merchandise and other devices.

BEYOND / HELLO™ Grover Beach to Begin Serving Customers on Friday, May 13, 2022

Launches Translation Services to Better Serve Diverse Communities

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced it is expanding its retail footprint in California with the opening of its 32nd retail location nationally and third dispensary in the Golden State: BEYOND / HELLO™ Grover Beach. The new store, which is located between Ocean and Pismo Beach at 923 Huber Street, is the fourth and final retail dispensary permitted in the city of Grover Beach.

BEYOND / HELLO™ Grover Beach will officially open and start serving consumers and medical marijuana patients on Friday, May 13th at 10:00 a.m. Along with providing an unparalleled customer-centric retail experience, the store features options for online ordering through beyond-hello.com as well as nine point-of-sale systems, including two express checkouts and 27 on-site parking spots.

“With an annual tourist population of approximately 2.2 million and many of the surrounding municipalities prohibiting retail cannabis dispensaries from operating, Grover Beach presents a key market opportunity for Jushi," said Jushi Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder Jim Cacioppo. "We are excited to expand access to this thriving beach town and region and look forward to strategically expanding our footprint in California with the opening of an additional retail location in Culver City.”

BEYOND / HELLO™ Grover Beach will carry top cannabis brands and products, including flower, concentrates, vaporization products, tinctures, edibles, topicals, capsules, pills and various ancillary products such as approved rigs, batteries, merchandise and other devices. The retail location provides Californians with an efficient, accessible and safe experience that goes beyond the traditional cannabis retail environment. As part of the Company’s commitment to exceeding customer expectations, experienced well-trained staff will also be on-site to help dispense products, answer questions and provide exceptional service. In addition, BEYOND / HELLO™ Grover Beach is handicap accessible, LGBTQIA+ friendly and offers a standing 10% discount to anyone 65 years or older, as well as veterans and active military personnel with identification.

Jushi owns 78% of the equity of the Grover Beach, California retail license and has the option to acquire the remaining equity in the future.

Jushi Launches Translation Services to Better Serve Diverse Communities

The Company is also excited to announce it has begun offering language translation services for phone calls received through the Jushi Customer Care Team (“Customer Care”). Callers are able to speak to Customer Care directly or access via the auto-attendants at each dispensary location to utilize the service. The service can provide caller translations in over 200 languages to support patients and customers in local areas. Furthermore, it helps Jushi better serve diverse communities and foster an inclusive atmosphere, while also providing information about the Company’s national retail network and products.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.
We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current conditions but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, plans, goals, forecasts, and assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those expressed by such forward-looking statements and such statements should not be relied upon. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans,” “expects” or “does not expect,” “is expected,” “budget,” “scheduled,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “anticipates” or “does not anticipate,” or “believes,” or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might” or “will be taken,” “will continue,” “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include but are not limited to, information concerning the expectations regarding Jushi, or the ability of Jushi to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has certain expectations and has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: the ability of Jushi to successfully and/or timely achieve business objectives, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; and compliance with extensive government regulation, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in the Company’s Management, Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and other filings with securities and regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Perlman
Executive Vice President of Investor Relations
561-281-0247
investors@jushico.com

Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
570-209-2947
jushi@mattio.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eed2fa49-b86f-4b39-a38a-e0b106947704

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e25c9ff8-51f9-42f0-a92b-d6c6283388d5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46d01644-2e96-4285-a932-16b01f44208d


