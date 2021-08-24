Jushi Holdings Inc.’s Vice President of Cultivation Operations, Josh Malman Honored with Cannabis Leadership Award

Award Honors Professionals Who Exemplify the Leadership Qualities Needed to Inspire and Empower Those Around Them and Who Work to Better the Cannabis Industry and Their Communities

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) ( CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that Jushi’s Vice President of Cultivation Operations, Josh Malman has been selected as a recipient of a 2021 Cannabis Leadership Award , which honors cannabis industry professionals who exemplify the leadership qualities needed to inspire and empower those around them and who work to better the industry and their communities.

Mr. Malman was nominated by his peers and colleagues and was selected from 180 nominations by cannabis industry professionals from cultivation and/or vertically integrated companies with cultivation and retail operations in North America. Josh Malman will be presented with his 2021 Cannabis Leadership Award during a ceremony on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 hosted by Cannabis Business Times at the 2021 Cannabis Conference being held in Las Vegas, Nevada. In addition, Josh was featured in the August issue of Cannabis Business Times Magazine .



“On behalf of the entire Jushi Family, I want to congratulate Josh on being a 2021 Cannabis Leadership Award winner,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi . “Josh has been an invaluable part of our operations team who has continued to create sophisticated IP, KPIs and SOPs. As an industry pioneer who has been instrumental in scaling our cultivation operations in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Nevada and Ohio, his expertise in genetics, cultivation methodologies and facility design have enabled us to swiftly bring to market top-selling, high-quality flower brands like The Bank and Sèche . I couldn’t be prouder of him, his hard work, dedication and commitment to the industry, but most importantly, of his strong moral character, which continues to be an inspiration to us all.”

“After working in the sector for more than a decade and having the opportunity to meet and collaborate with so many amazing people who are doing so many great things in the sector, I am incredibly humbled to be honored with a Cannabis Leadership Award,” Josh Malman said. “It’s been amazing watching Jushi and the industry evolve and it has been a complete joy working so closely with my team, our Chief Operating Officer Leo Garcia-Berg, Commercial Director Trent Woloveck, Executive Vice President of Operations Ryan Cook and Vice President of Manufacturing Kim Eastman -- all of whom I collaborate with daily as we scale our cultivation operations across multiple states.”

Mr. Malman brings more than eleven years of experience in cannabis cultivation. As a student, Josh researched international horticulture and spent time in Israel studying irrigation practices. He also built systems to provide affordable water to local farms in Africa. His focus on greenhouse production horticulture eventually led him to a position with The Clinic™ in 2009, and over the course of 10 years, he helped grow the business into three cultivation facilities and six retail stores in Colorado.

In 2019, Jushi acquired the IP and key team members from The Clinic™, with Malman’s expertise being an important part of the transaction. Under Josh’s leadership, the Company expanded its modest cultivation operations to four states in three years, while greatly increasing the size and strength of its teams. Jushi now operates cultivation, processing and extraction facilities in Pennsylvania , Virginia , Nevada , Ohio and Massachusetts , pending the closing of a transaction. Each of these are undergoing sizable expansion projects at various stages of development.

