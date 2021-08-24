U.S. markets open in 1 hour 17 minutes

Jushi Holdings Inc.’s Vice President of Cultivation Operations, Josh Malman Honored with Cannabis Leadership Award

Jushi Holding
·7 min read
In this article:
Award Honors Professionals Who Exemplify the Leadership Qualities Needed to Inspire and Empower Those Around Them and Who Work to Better the Cannabis Industry and Their Communities

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that Jushi’s Vice President of Cultivation Operations, Josh Malman has been selected as a recipient of a 2021 Cannabis Leadership Award, which honors cannabis industry professionals who exemplify the leadership qualities needed to inspire and empower those around them and who work to better the industry and their communities.

Mr. Malman was nominated by his peers and colleagues and was selected from 180 nominations by cannabis industry professionals from cultivation and/or vertically integrated companies with cultivation and retail operations in North America. Josh Malman will be presented with his 2021 Cannabis Leadership Award during a ceremony on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 hosted by Cannabis Business Times at the 2021 Cannabis Conference being held in Las Vegas, Nevada. In addition, Josh was featured in the August issue of Cannabis Business Times Magazine.

“On behalf of the entire Jushi Family, I want to congratulate Josh on being a 2021 Cannabis Leadership Award winner,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi. “Josh has been an invaluable part of our operations team who has continued to create sophisticated IP, KPIs and SOPs. As an industry pioneer who has been instrumental in scaling our cultivation operations in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Nevada and Ohio, his expertise in genetics, cultivation methodologies and facility design have enabled us to swiftly bring to market top-selling, high-quality flower brands like The Bank and Sèche. I couldn’t be prouder of him, his hard work, dedication and commitment to the industry, but most importantly, of his strong moral character, which continues to be an inspiration to us all.”

“After working in the sector for more than a decade and having the opportunity to meet and collaborate with so many amazing people who are doing so many great things in the sector, I am incredibly humbled to be honored with a Cannabis Leadership Award,” Josh Malman said. “It’s been amazing watching Jushi and the industry evolve and it has been a complete joy working so closely with my team, our Chief Operating Officer Leo Garcia-Berg, Commercial Director Trent Woloveck, Executive Vice President of Operations Ryan Cook and Vice President of Manufacturing Kim Eastman -- all of whom I collaborate with daily as we scale our cultivation operations across multiple states.”

Mr. Malman brings more than eleven years of experience in cannabis cultivation. As a student, Josh researched international horticulture and spent time in Israel studying irrigation practices. He also built systems to provide affordable water to local farms in Africa. His focus on greenhouse production horticulture eventually led him to a position with The Clinic™ in 2009, and over the course of 10 years, he helped grow the business into three cultivation facilities and six retail stores in Colorado.

In 2019, Jushi acquired the IP and key team members from The Clinic™, with Malman’s expertise being an important part of the transaction. Under Josh’s leadership, the Company expanded its modest cultivation operations to four states in three years, while greatly increasing the size and strength of its teams. Jushi now operates cultivation, processing and extraction facilities in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Nevada, Ohio and Massachusetts, pending the closing of a transaction. Each of these are undergoing sizable expansion projects at various stages of development.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.
We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or BEYOND / HELLO™ on Instagram and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current conditions but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, plans, goals, forecasts, and assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those expressed by such forward-looking statements and such statements should not be relied upon. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans,” “expects” or “does not expect,” “is expected,” “budget,” “scheduled,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “anticipates” or “does not anticipate,” or “believes,” or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might” or “will be taken,” “will continue,” “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include but are not limited to, information concerning the expectations regarding Jushi, or the ability of Jushi to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has certain expectations and has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking information and statements are the following: the ability of Jushi to successfully and/or timely achieve business objectives, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; and compliance with extensive government regulation, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in the Company’s Management, Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and other filings with securities and regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward- looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward- looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Perlman
Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury
561-281-0247
Investors@jushico.com

Media Contact:
Justin Bernstein
MATTIO Communications
516-458-4743
justin@mattio.com


