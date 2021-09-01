U.S. markets open in 6 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,538.50
    +18.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,475.00
    +135.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,637.75
    +55.25 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,288.90
    +17.70 (+0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.05
    +0.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.60
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    -0.16 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1806
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.48
    +0.29 (+1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3755
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2980
    +0.3020 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,352.05
    +186.02 (+0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,226.53
    +30.93 (+2.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,174.97
    +55.27 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

Jussi Majamaa appointed CEO of Sievi Capital, CFO Markus Peura to leave the company in March 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sievi Capital Oyj
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sievi Capital Plc
Stock Exchange Release 1 September 2021 at 9:35 am EEST

Jussi Majamaa appointed CEO of Sievi Capital, CFO Markus Peura to leave the company in March 2022

The Board of Directors of Sievi Capital has today appointed Mr. Jussi Majamaa, M.Sc. (Econ.), as the company's CEO. Jussi Majamaa has long and versatile experience in finance, and he has served both Nordic investment banks and a global investment bank during his career. For the past seven years, he has acted as an entrepreneur in the industry. Jussi Majamaa's CV is attached to this release. He will take up his duties immediately.

As announced on 2 July 2021 via a stock exchange release, Sievi Capital's previous CEO Päivi Marttila leaves the company and will focus on leading the operations of her family’s investment company and on board work.

Markus Peura, CFO of Sievi Capital, has also announced that he will leave the company. He will remain in his position until March 2022, being responsible for, among other things, the completion of the company's financial statements for 2021.

"We have found an excellent new CEO for Sievi Capital. Jussi’s strong expertise covers both the management of the company's active investment operations and the preparation of the contemplated combination of Sievi Capital Plc and Boreo Plc. While I am delighted that Jussi has joined Sievi Capital's team, on behalf of the company and its Board of Directors, I would like to thank Päivi and Markus for their distinguished work in leading Sievi Capital. I wish them both every success in their new challenges," says Lennart Simonsen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sievi Capital.

"Sievi Capital is a well-managed company, and it is an honour to be appointed as its next CEO. I feel that I have an opportunity to start as CEO at a very interesting stage. The company has a competent team, and our target companies carry a lot of potential. The contemplated combination with Boreo creates an opportunity to generate additional value for our shareholders," says Jussi Majamaa, CEO of Sievi Capital.

Sievi Capital and Boreo signed and announced a letter of intent on the contemplated combination on 18 August 2021. The contemplated combination would create one of the leading growth platforms for small and medium-sized companies in Helsinki Stock Exchange. Combined company’s business operations would be well diversified across industries and also geographically, its dependency on individual client or customer relationships would be minor. If combined, Sievi Capital and Boreo would have a strong financial position, scale and critical mass to execute strategy and create significant growth. The parties aim to sign binding combination and other transaction agreements during September 2021.

SIEVI CAPITAL PLC
Board of Directors

FURTHER INFORMATION:
Lennart Simonsen, Chairman of the Board, Sievi Capital, tel. +358 400 439 684
Jussi Majamaa, CEO, Sievi Capital as of 1 September 2021, tel. +358 40 842 4479

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.sievicapital.fi

Sievi Capital is a partner for Finnish entrepreneurs. We support the growth, performance and value creation of small and medium-sized companies and concurrently build national competitiveness. We believe that we succeed together as co-entrepreneurs. Sievi Capital’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • CrowdStrike stock falls after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down CrowdStrike's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock hopped 2.6% higher as of 12:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday after Bloomberg reported that Nio investors may have a second way to get rich. Because now they're going to own a piece of Lotus Cars. As Bloomberg advises, Lotus, the iconic British sports car maker that is majority-owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, is raising $2.3 billion that it will use "to transform [itself] into an all-electric brand."

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • Zoom stock just crashed — here's the simplest reason why

    Zoom shares just got roasted after earnings. Here's why.

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 33% upside in these stocks — peek before they pop

    Goldman believes this trio of stocks can take off.

  • 10 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise

    In this article, we discuss the 10 new Reddit WallStreetBets stocks on the rise. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise. WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum with more than 10.8 million members, has become one of the hottest places in […]

  • 15 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best pharmaceutical stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In. After the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the pharmaceutical industry rapidly began the process of developing and testing vaccines and medicines for […]

  • Here's Why Support.com Stock Was Down Big Today

    Like GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings before it, the stock has attracted investor attention due to its high short interest. The last couple of years have seen a surge of new activity among retail investors, and that's paved the way for a massive short squeeze as the social media spotlight and emerging popular sentiment have prompted stock buyers to pour into beaten-down, out-of-favor companies in pursuit of explosive returns.

  • In the near-term you are looking at a choppier growth trajectory for Zoom: Analyst

    Matthew Niknam, Deutsche Bank Equity Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance to break down Zoom’s earnings report and outlook on growth for the company.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood’s New ETF Shuts Out Banking, Fossil Fuels and Vice

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood is getting ready to debut a new exchange-traded fund focused on transparency.Ark Investment Management’s Transparency ETF will closely follow an index that excludes industries including alcohol, banking, gambling and oil and gas, Wood’s company said in a filing on Tuesday. The top holdings in the 100-company gauge are largely tech and consumer firms such as Salesforce.com Inc., Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc., Nike Inc. and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. An old Ark favorite,

  • Zoom Events 'bullish opportunity' for company: Analyst

    Rishi Jaluria, RBC Capital Markets Software Equity Analyst, predicts a 'long runway for growth' for Zoom after earnings beat.

  • Why Shares of Acasti Pharma Slumped Tuesday

    Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) fell by more than 18% in Tuesday trading. The company said that it had closed its merger with Grace Therapeutics; former Acasti shareholders now own 59% of the combined company. The second -- and more concerning -- part of the announcement was that the company would perform an 8-1 reverse split at the start of trading on Aug. 31.

  • Why Pixelworks Stock Jumped 25% Today

    The stock rose as much as 26.4%, closing the day's action 24.6% higher. Roth Capital analyst Suji Desilva reiterated his buy rating on Pixelworks, boosting his price target from $5 to $10 per share. Desilva had a meeting with Pixelworks CFO Elias Nader and CEO Todd DeBonis, and he walked away with a stronger conviction in the company's business prospects.

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Jumped on Tuesday

    An analyst on Wall Street thinks the company's commercial and development pipeline has been underestimated.

  • British robotics pioneer Blue Prism targeted by private equity as US raid continues

    Two private equity firms are racing to snap up a pioneering London-listed robotics company in the latest US raid on a British stock.

  • Why Canadian National Shares Surged Higher Today

    Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) spiked as much as 10% higher on Tuesday after the railroad was dealt a blow to its effort to acquire rival Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU). Investors appear to be betting Canadian National will do just fine even if the deal doesn't get done. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB), the regulator with oversight over railroad mergers, has rejected an application by Canadian National to establish a voting trust to help facilitate a deal with Kansas City Southern.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bought Komatsu Almost Every Day Since Mid-August

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has been increasing her stake in Japanese construction machinery bellwether Komatsu Ltd. almost every day since the middle of this month. Wood’s Ark Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF (ARKQ) bought American depository receipts of the excavator maker in most trading sessions since August 17, after selling some of the stock in May, according to Ark Investment Management’s daily trading data compiled by Bloomberg. Ark’s move into the company comes with the stock down

  • These 2 Hot Stocks Are Headed Skyward Tuesday

    Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) has become nearly a household name for many investors, but Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) is a relative newcomer. Shares of Virgin Galactic were higher by nearly 10% at midday on Tuesday. The space tourism specialist has had considerable business success in recent months, and although its stock hasn't always followed suit, analysts on Wall Street think now might be the right time to consider buying.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is the Cloud-Stock Boom Over?

    After tough results from Zoom Video on Monday, another big software-as-a-service provider was on the skids after hours on Tuesday.