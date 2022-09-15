Just 2 days left to save $1,100 on Disrupt 2022 tickets

It’s rare to find a sure thing these days, but a ticket to TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 is an investment that should produce years of dividends. For the next two days, the ROI on that pass will be exponentially higher thanks to an $1,100 discount on a regular-priced ticket to Disrupt 2022 in San Francisco. Set for October 18–20, the event will welcome 10,000 in-person attendees, and the opportunity to join them on a steep discount ends on September 16 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

Every year, Disrupt captures the imaginations of people around the world. There’s a massive global audience eager to hear the buzz about dynamic new startups, larger trends in the industry, and prognostications made by legendary tech visionaries. The headlines, though, represent only a small portion of what will happen at Disrupt 2022. The main attraction isn’t just on the schedule, because it’s the attendees themselves.

The crowd at Disrupt is less an audience and more a vibrant ecosystem that does not exist anywhere else. The most influential VCs, entrepreneurs, and innovative thinkers from around the world lead panels and roam the convention floor, inviting a new generation of financiers and founders to learn, network, and encounter history before anybody else.

Whether you’re looking for an angel round, a new job, or a new co-founder, the opportunities at Disrupt 2022 are boundless. Chance meetings and crucial introductions are natural products of a convention floor filled with so many change-makers, but there are also more structured ways of getting face time with the movers and shakers in Silicon Valley.

With just a bit of information about your background and goals, the Disrupt 2022 app can search the entire list of attendees and match you up with some of the people that you really ought to meet. Not only that, but the app also sends automatic invites on your behalf. Available weeks before Disrupt 2022 kicks off, the service will set you up for success before you even arrive.

If you’re looking for quicker informational meetings, the Speed Networking program will match you up with other attendees for three-minute introductory meetings. You’ll fill up your phone with contact info and build on those relationships after the convention.

A ticket to Disrupt 2022 is an investment in yourself and is the next step toward one day being up on the stage that hosted Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey, and Evan Spiegel before they were household names. There are now just two days left to get $1,100 off that ticket, so act quick to grab hold of the future.

