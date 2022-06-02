Just 48 hours left to save on passes to TechCrunch Disrupt

The number 48 holds significance in Chinese numerology — it represents a determination to prosper, especially when it comes to business. We can all relate to that, amirite? And 48 holds significance right here and right now, because that’s how many hours you have left to save up to $1,500 on passes to TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco, California, on October 18–20.

Beat the price hike: Buy your passes by Friday, June 3 at 11:59 p.m. (PT).

Bonus: Your pass also includes access to our online day on October 21 — catch fresh analyst commentary from the Disrupt Desk, roundtable discussions and replays of the live presentations.

Get ready for 3 in-person days filled with fascinating founders, smart VCs and a bevy of experts spanning the startup ecosystem. They’ll dispense the very latest trends and information you need to build your startup — and your prosperity. Here’s a tiny sample of VCs and founders who will grace our stage. We’ll announce many more in the run-up to October.

RJ Scaringe, CEO of EV maker, Rivian

Nik Milanović, general partner of the Fintech Fund; Joshua Ogundu, CEO and co-founder of Heart To Heart; and Gefen Skolnick, founder and CEO of Couplet Coffee

Don’t miss exploring the expo floor, where you’ll find the TechCrunch Startup Battlefield 200. New this year, the TCSB 200 is a group of outstanding early-stage startups — vetted and selected by the TechCrunch editorial team — that exhibit for all 3 days of Disrupt for free. Point of fact: These will be the only startups allowed to exhibit at the show.

In addition to full access to Disrupt and free exhibition space, the TCSB 200 startups also receive access to exclusive workshops, training and the opportunity to flash-pitch in front of investors and TechCrunch editors.

It gets even more interesting. TC editors will select 20 companies from the Battlefield 200 to compete as finalists in the legendary launchpad that is the Startup Battlefield pitch competition. Those founders receive even more intensive pitch training. They’ll need it if they hope to claim the championship title and the $100,000 equity-free prize money.

Story continues

Think your early-stage startup has the right stuff? Apply here by July 31 to be considered for the Startup Battlefield 200. The earlier you apply, the earlier you'll be able to start planning your October.

Important note: The only way to compete in the Startup Battlefield is to go through the TechCrunch Startup Battlefield 200 application process. Get moving, folks, because the competition will be fierce!

So many ways to prosper, but only 48 hours left to save up to $1,500. Don’t delay — buy your Disrupt pass before the price goes up Friday, June 3 at 11:59 p.m. (PT).

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/088e45f6eab558a21a147cdc3ae12365 ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-088e45f6eab558a21a147cdc3ae12365') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-088e45f6eab558a21a147cdc3ae12365' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();