Just Askin' | Did any local businesses become Illinois Makers?

Dec. 4—Q: Did any local businesses make it into the Illinois Made program this year?

This 2023 Illinois Maker class, inducted into the "Illinois Made" program last week, is the largest one in the eight-year history of the program — so of course East Central Illinois was represented.

"The Illinois Made program selects a group of our most exemplary hidden gems and one-of-a-kind small businesses and encourages Illinoisans and visitors alike to discover the experiences they offer," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.

This year's group included Champaign's Fire Doll Artisan Chandlery, Urbana's Cloud Mountain Kombucha and Georgetown's Big Thorn Farm and Brewery. The program highlights all small businesses, but Pritzker's statement put an extra emphasis on those owned by women, people of color and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

"This year's class of Illinois Makers is one of our most diverse. In every corner of our state, people from all walks of life are creating delicious food and sharing expert craftmanship. Illinois is sending out the message loud and clear that our state is open for business, and it's the perfect place for businesses big and small to call home."

Fire Doll, Cloud Mountain and Big Thorn were inducted along with 45 other businesses this year to bring the total number of Makers to 276.

However, they weren't the first in the area to make the list. Other local Makers include:

— CBPB Popcorn Shop, Champaign

— Curtis Orchard, Champaign

— Flesor's Candy Kitchen, Tuscola

— The Great Pumpkin Patch, Arthur

— Mad Goat Coffee, Danville

— Prairie Fire Glass, Monticello

— Prairie Fruits Farm & Creamery, Champaign

— Riggs Beer Company, Urbana

— Sleepy Creek Vineyards, Fairmount