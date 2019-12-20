Just because it's legal, it doesn't mean it's right

Companies often tout their compliance with industry standards — I’m sure you’ve seen the logos, stamps and “Privacy Shield Compliant” declarations. As we, and the FTC, were reminded a few months ago, that label does not mean that the criteria was met initially, much less years later when finally subjected to government review.

Alastair Mactaggart — an activist who helped promote the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) — has threatened a ballot initiative allowing companies to voluntarily certify compliance with CCPA 2.0 to the still-unformed agency. While that kind of advertising seems like a no-brainer for companies looking to stay competitive in a market that values privacy and security, is it actually? Business considerations aside, is there a moral obligation to comply with all existing privacy laws, and is a company unethical for relying on exemptions from such laws?

I reject the notion that compliance with the law and morality are the same thing — or that one denotes the other. In reality, it’s a nuanced decision based on cost, client base, risk tolerance and other factors. Moreover, giving voluntary compliance the appearance of additional trust or altruism is actually harmful to consumers because our current system does not permit effective or timely oversight and the type of remedies available after the fact do not address the actual harms suffered.

It's not unethical to rely on an exemption

Compliance is not tied to morality.

At its heart is a cost analysis, and a nuanced analysis at that. Privacy laws — as much as legislators want to believe otherwise — are not black and white in their implementation. Not all unregulated data collection is nefarious and not all companies that comply (voluntarily or otherwise) are purely altruistic. While penalties have a financial cost, data collection is a revenue source for many because of the knowledge and insights gained from large stores of varied data — and other companies' need to access that data.

They balance the cost of building compliant systems and processes and amending existing agreements with often thousands of service providers with the loss of business of not being able to provide those services to consumers covered by those laws.

There is also the matter of applicable laws. Complying with a law may interfere or lessen the protections offered by the laws you follow that make you exempt in the first place, for instance, where one law prohibits you from sharing certain information for security purposes and another would require you to disclose it and make both the data and the person less secure.

Strict compliance also allows companies to rest on their laurels while taking advantage of a privacy-first reputation. The law is the minimum standard, while ethics are meant to prescribe the maximum. Complying, even with an inapplicable law, is quite literally the least the company can do. It also then puts them in a position to not make additional choices or innovate because they have already done more than what is expected. This is particularly true with technology-based laws, where legislation often lags behind the industry and its capabilities.

Moreover, who decides what is ethical varies by time, culture and power dynamics. Complying with the strict letter of a law meant to cover everyone does not take into account that companies in different industries use data differently. Companies are trying to fit into a framework without even answering the question of which framework they should voluntarily comply with. I can hear you now: “That’s easy! The one with the highest/strongest/strictest standard for collection.” These are all adjectives that get thrown around when talking about a federal privacy law. However, “highest,” “most,” and “strongest,” are all subjective and do not live in a vacuum, especially if states start coming out with their own patchwork of privacy laws.

I’m sure there are people that say that Massachusetts — which prohibits a company from providing any details to an impacted consumer — offers the “most” consumer protection, while there is a camp that believes providing as much detailed information as possible — like California and its sample template — provides the “most” protection. Who is right? This does not even take into account that data collection can happen across multiple states. In those instances, which law would cover that individual?

