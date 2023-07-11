‘We just don’t like him’: Mike Ashley goes to war with Morgan Stanley

mike ashley

Morgan Stanley demanded £1bn in cash from Frasers following a “personal visceral objection” to Mike Ashley from the bank’s most senior dealmaker, the High Court has heard.

Simon Smith, joint global head of investment banking, allegedly rejected an attempt by Mr Ashley to open a prime brokerage account over “animus” towards him. Such a relationship with Morgan Stanley would have given Frasers access to the full suite of financial tools used by institutions and hedge funds to play the markets.

In an email to subordinates in March 2021 Mr Smith, then head of Europe, wrote: “Guys it’s coming to me that we are talking to Mike Ashley’s team and it’s getting more real. I honestly don’t like it… It will take an awful lot to convince me.”

Documents disclosed to the court by Morgan Stanley describe Mr Smith’s reaction as “visceral”. There is no suggestion that his view was unlawful.

When Morgan Stanley discovered Frasers was using its share trading services “through the back door” two months later, it sparked a series of concerned phone calls between bankers about the “franchise risk” of doing business with Mr Ashley, the documents show.

They referred to him as an “activist” investor whose campaigns to influence his targets might threaten the bank’s relationships with other corporate clients. The documents cite a “very clear edict from our CEO [James Gorman] around this type of business and our inability to support it”.

In one transcript, Dominic Freemantle, a senior equities banker, told colleague Chris Cheverall: “[The investment banking division] have had interactions with [Mr Ashley] in the past where they think that… he did not behave in a way that was trustworthy. These are the words that they’re throwing around.”

Mr Cheverall subsequently told another colleague: “We just don’t like the ultimate beneficial owner behind it. We just don’t like him.”

A spokesman for Morgan Stanley said: “Frasers has never been a client of Morgan Stanley. This claim is contrived and without merit and we will defend it vigorously.”

Frasers Group boss Mike Ashley was referred to as an ‘activist’ investor by Morgan Stanley bankers, documents show - Kirsty O'Connor/PA

Frasers, a frequent High Court claimant, is pursuing a damages claim against Morgan Stanley that it believes will expose what it regards as the machinations of the investment banking establishment.

At a hearing last month Morgan Stanley agreed to add Mr Smith to the list of individuals whose communications will be searched for evidence before a trial next year.

The bank denies any wrongdoing in what it labels a “contrived” claim from a company with which it has never had a direct contractual relationship. It told the court it has absolute discretion over whether to accept a client.

“In circumstances where one division of Morgan Stanley had rejected Frasers as a client, it is entirely unsurprising that another division declined to adopt an inconsistent stance,” Morgan Stanley told the High Court.

The case hinges on Frasers’ claims that the margin call was unlawful because it was “arbitrary, irrational, capricious, and/or in breach of good faith and/or market practice”. At £1bn it was “out of all proportion to any risk to which Morgan Stanley was exposed”, Fraser alleges.

After the retailer was refused a brokerage account, it turned to the much smaller Danish institution Saxo Bank to help it build a stake in the German fashion house Hugo Boss.

One of Mr Ashley’s frequent stock market punts on what he viewed as an undervalued target, the investment in Boss was also intended to improve Frasers’ relationship with an important supplier to its House of Fraser and Flannels chains.

The margin call – a demand for cash within hours to cover the risk of adverse share price movements – was calculated and imposed on Saxo and passed onto Frasers after Morgan Stanley applied a stress test that assumed a 400pc move in Boss stock.

The Wall Street giant maintains that it did not know Mr Ashley was Saxo’s client when it imposed the margin call, which came against a backdrop of increased concern over risk in the market.

However, Frasers alleges that Mr Smith’s view of Mr Ashley played a significant role in Morgan Stanley’s “irrational” refusal to accept attempts to pledge shares or other collateral.

Frasers had used options to build its stake and offered to pledge its actual shares in Boss. When that was turned down Mr Ashley offered up his entire £1.9bn stake in Frasers, as well as £100m cash as collateral, which was also rejected.

It threatened to force Mr Ashley into a chaotic retreat that he claims would have destabilised the entire Frasers empire through speculation about its finances.

The retailer told the High Court this represented “an inappropriate attempt to coerce Frasers into closing out its positions and/or transferring the options away from Morgan Stanley”.

Through the disclosure process it is seeking to explore whether Morgan Stanley might have somehow benefitted from such trades. It denies it was acting as an activist against Boss.

The bank told the court its decisions on collateral were rational and partly driven by Frasers’ insistence it gave unacceptable undertakings.

Documents show that while negotiations with Frasers and Saxo remained open, Morgan Stanley had decided it would not accept any form of collateral and wanted the Boss position off its books.

The sensitivities of its apparently shifted position – described in one internal call as “moving the goalposts” – meant it would seek a “very quiet off the record conversation” with Saxo to explain.

Mr Freemantle told Mr Cheverall: “I don’t want to have a f---ing call with five people mate… if we’re going to have this conversation with them about this issue it has to be a quiet conversation.”

Later that day Mr Cheverall told a colleague he had been warned not to say anything negative about Frasers. “These people don’t hesitate to get litigious,” he said.

The case has taken on new significance as Frasers steps up its investing in other companies in the retail industry.

In just the last few weeks it has emerged on the shareholder registers at Boohoo, AO World, Currys and Next, and increased its stake in Asos. After parting company with Saxo and Morgan Stanley, Mr Ashley was able to agree a prime brokerage account with HSBC which he is now using to confound retail analysts as to his aims.

Mr Ashley was able to transfer the Boss options with “significant commercial and reputational damage” risked by the margin call. Nevertheless, Frasers has claimed more than £45m in damages from the restrictions the crisis imposed on its share dealing.

The case continues.

