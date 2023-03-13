U.S. markets close in 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,873.44
    +11.85 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,947.63
    +37.99 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,252.40
    +113.52 (+1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,745.89
    -26.81 (-1.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.34
    -2.34 (-3.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.80
    +50.60 (+2.71%)
     

  • Silver

    21.70
    +1.33 (+6.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0732
    +0.0089 (+0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5150
    -0.1800 (-4.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2187
    +0.0153 (+1.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4410
    -1.5210 (-1.13%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,229.82
    +3,185.53 (+15.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    545.42
    +36.50 (+7.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,548.63
    -199.72 (-2.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,832.96
    -311.01 (-1.11%)
     

Just Eat Takeaway.com Announces Leadership Changes with its North America Segment

·3 min read

Current Grubhub CEO Adam DeWitt to step down and will be replaced by Howard Migdal, CEO of SkipTheDishes 

CHICAGO, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub, a leading online food delivery platform, announces today that CEO Adam DeWitt, will step down from his position. Howard Migdal has been appointed executive vice president of North America and CEO of Grubhub. Migdal, a U.S. national, is currently the CEO of SkipTheDishes, Just Eat Takeaway.com's Canadian subsidiary. DeWitt will remain with the company through May 1, 2023 to ensure a smooth transition.

Under DeWitt's leadership for the past 11 years as CFO, President, and most recently CEO, Grubhub has grown from $20 million to more than $2 billion in annual revenues, with a network of more than 365,000 restaurants and approximately 400,000 delivery partners in more than 4,000 cities across the United States. DeWitt's contributions to the company have been significant, including leading the company through its initial public offering in 2014 and the acquisition by Just Eat Takeaway.com in 2021.

Migdal has played a critical role in driving growth and scale at SkipTheDishes, Canada's largest food delivery network. He brings more than 16 years of experience in food delivery, having co-founded GrubCanada, Canada's first national food delivery platform in 2008.

"On behalf of the entire Management Board, I want to thank Adam for all his contributions at Grubhub," said Jitse Groen, CEO of Just Eat Takeaway.com. "We are grateful for his leadership and dedication to the company, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors. We are also excited to promote Howard as the new leader of our North America segment and Grubhub's new CEO," Groen added. "He has a proven track record as a leader with a deep understanding of our business, and we are confident in his ability to lead and grow the business into the future."

"I am honored to take on the role leading our North America business and becoming the CEO of Grubhub," said Howard Migdal. "Grubhub is an incredible brand and has tremendous scale through its restaurant and delivery networks. I am excited to build on the foundation built by Adam and the team."

"It's hard to leave Grubhub, but it's the right time for me after 11 years," said Adam DeWitt. "I am incredibly proud of what this team has accomplished and will forever value the relationships I've forged here. Grubhub is in great hands with Howard and the Grubhub leadership team, and I'm excited to watch the company continue to thrive."

The company also announced that Steve Puchala, senior vice president, growth and restaurant success, has been appointed interim CEO for SkipTheDishes, and will report to Migdal.

About Grubhub
Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET) (AMS: TKWY), and is a leading U.S. food ordering and delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 365,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

About SkipTheDishes
SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, a leading global online food delivery marketplace. SkipTheDishes connects millions of customers with over 47,000 Restaurant Partners in Canada.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com
Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET) (AMS: TKWY) is one of the world's leading global online food delivery marketplaces.

Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Company is focused on connecting consumers and partners through its platforms. With 692,000 connected partners, Just Eat Takeaway.com offers consumers a wide variety of food choice.

Just Eat Takeaway.com has rapidly grown to become a leading online food delivery marketplace with operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Poland, Slovakia, Spain and Switzerland.

(PRNewsfoto/Grubhub Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Grubhub Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/just-eat-takeawaycom-announces-leadership-changes-with-its-north-america-segment-301770503.html

SOURCE Grubhub

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Federal Home Loan Banks continue to see 'heightened demand'

    The 11 FHL Banks, regional government-chartered institutions that raise money for low-cost lending to their members, are a vital source of funding to regional banks, often a preferred final stop for cash before banks in need turn to the Federal Reserve itself as a last resort. The FHL are seen as a preferred mechanism because they can be tapped for short-term funding by commercial banks without the taint associated with using the Federal Reserve's own safety net backstop known as the discount window.

  • Morgan Stanley, BlackRock funds among those exposed to regional bank failures

    Mutual funds managed by Morgan Stanley, Fidelity, and BlackRock appear to be among the most exposed to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, Morningstar data showed, as a market selloff has erased more than $100 billion of U.S. banks' value. Few funds held positions that alone appeared large enough to badly damage them, though further selloffs in regional bank shares could increase the pressure, said Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at data analysts firm VettaFi.

  • 20 banks that are sitting on huge potential securities losses — as was SVB

    SVB Financial faced a perfect storm, but there were plenty of other banks with high levels of unrealized securities losses as of Dec. 31.

  • ‘Buy the Dip in Bank Stocks,’ Goldman Sachs Says. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Last week ended with the worst day for bank stocks since the financial crisis of 2008. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the country’s 16th largest banking firm and the lender of first resort for the start-ups of California’s tech world, has sparked fears of a larger bank run, or even a repeat of the systemic financial troubles. That’s the worst-case worries – but according to Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist, Lotfi Karoui, these fears may be overblown. “We think the risk of contagion f

  • Inflation data arrives at critical moment for Fed after bank failures, jobs data

    In the wake of the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, investors will be closely monitoring February's upcoming inflation print as Wall Street debates the Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates later this month.

  • Charles Schwab, Snagged Into Banking Mess, Could Be a Bargain

    As fear ripples through the banking industry, Charles Schwab was swept into the mess last week and continued to sink Monday. The stock is now down around 30% for the past few days and around 35% for the year, over concerns of mark-to-market losses on its held-to-maturity bond portfolio. Schwab has faced a steady flight of cash from accounts in search of higher returns in money markets and other instruments, which it calls cash sorting.

  • Wall Street analysts make big calls on bank stocks in wake of SVB failure

    Let the wagers begin.

  • Three U.S. Banks Down. One More in Focus. Does It End Here?

    Silvergate, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed in the same week. All eyes are now on First Republic Bank.

  • Schwab Stock Drops Amid Financial Freakout — Is Your Money Safe?

    Looks like the financial stock market freakout is taking down more than just regional banks. Charles Schwab is feeling the heat too.

  • Charles Schwab stock falls as it assures company is 'well-positioned' amid financial sector turmoil

    Charles Schwab's stock fell as much as 23% on Monday, its biggest daily decline on record despite assurances the financial services company has enough liquidity.

  • Bank of America and Wells Fargo: Here's How I'm Trading This Bank Mess

    I sold half of my bank positions last week before news of the SVB collapse. This is my plan for them now.

  • First Republic stock down record 73% amid fears of regional bank contagion

    First Republic Bank stock down 73% amid fears of regional bank contagion

  • Zacks.com featured highlights include Las Vegas Sands, nCino, Informatica Inc. & Palantir Technologies.

    Las Vegas Sands, nCino, Informatica Inc. & Palantir Technologies are part of the Zacks Screen of the Week article.

  • Schwab Pares Declines After Brokerage Seeks to Calm Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. rebounded from a record intraday decline after the online brokerage sought to reassure investors that it has sufficient liquidity to handle any volatility following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.Most Read from BloombergBonds Soar, Stocks Gain as Fed Pause Weighed: Markets WrapFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due Sunday

  • Sell Any Post-SVB Stocks Bounce, Says Morgan Stanley

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson, known for being one of Wall Street’s most bearish strategists, recommended that investors sell any rebound in US stocks that may result from regulators’ support measures after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.Most Read from BloombergBonds Soar, Stocks Gain as Fed Pause Weighed: Markets WrapFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundaySignature Seized by Regulators as Pain

  • DocuSign chief financial officer to step down

    The tech company saw its stock plummet amid the demise of Silicon Valley Bank despite favorable fourth-quarter results.

  • SVB Bonds the US Says Will Be ‘Wiped Out’ Gain in Rare Session

    (Bloomberg) -- As US government officials pledged to fully protect all depositors of the failed Silicon Valley Bank, they had a specific message for investors in the bonds and shares of the bank’s holding company.Most Read from BloombergBonds Soar, Stocks Gain as Fed Pause Weighed: Markets WrapFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Bac

  • Fed Battle Plan for Inflation Shredded by Financial Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s strategy to speed up the central bank’s inflation-fighting efforts is unraveling in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse.Most Read from BloombergBonds Soar, Stocks Gain as Fed Pause Weighed: Markets WrapFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks Fail

  • Why Apple and Microsoft Are This Analyst’s Choice Following the SVB Fallout

    Itaú BBA analyst Thiago Alves Kapulskis recommends Apple and Microsoft 'to deleverage and reduce risks.'

  • BA Stock: Boeing Eyes $35 Billion Jet Deal For New Saudi Airline

    The Boeing-Saudi fund deal would be one of the largest in the airplane maker's history. BA stock led gainers on the Dow Jones index Monday.