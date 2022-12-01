U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,076.57
    -3.54 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,395.01
    -194.76 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,482.45
    +14.45 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,881.68
    -4.90 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.45
    +0.23 (+0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.40
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.95
    +0.11 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0525
    +0.0117 (+1.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5290
    -0.1740 (-4.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2258
    +0.0196 (+1.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2240
    -2.8560 (-2.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,967.38
    -162.67 (-0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.44
    -4.71 (-1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.49
    -14.56 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,226.08
    +257.09 (+0.92%)
     

Just Energy Announces Recognition of Reverse Vesting Order

Just Energy Group Inc
·6 min read
Just Energy Group Inc
Just Energy Group Inc

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Energy Group Inc. (“Just Energy” or the “Company”) (NEX:JE.H; OTC:JENGQ), a retail provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy efficient solutions and renewable energy options to customers, today announced that the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division (the “U.S. Court”) has granted an order (the “Recognition Order”) that, among other things, recognizes and gives effect, in the United States, to the previously announced approval and vesting order (the “Approval and Vesting Order”) granted by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) on November 3, 2022. The Recognition Order was issued under Chapter 15 of Title 11 of the U.S. Code (the “Chapter 15 Proceedings”).

The Approval and Vesting Order approved the transactions (collectively, the “Transaction”) provided for under the previously announced transaction agreement entered into on August 4, 2022 (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time, the “Transaction Agreement”) among Just Energy and the lenders under the Company’s debtor-in-possession financing facility, one of their affiliates and the holder of certain assigned secured claims (collectively, the “Purchaser”).

The closing of the Transaction is currently expected to occur on December 16, 2022, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining conditions to closing. On closing of the Transaction, the Purchaser will own all of the outstanding equity of Just Energy (U.S.) Corp., which will be the new parent company of all of the Just Energy Entities (as defined in the Transaction Agreement, other than those entities excluded pursuant to the terms of the Transaction Agreement), including the Company. As previously announced, on closing, all currently outstanding shares, options and other equity of Just Energy will be cancelled or redeemed for no consideration and without any vote of the existing shareholders.

Implementation of the Transaction is subject to a condition that Just Energy and the other Just Energy Entities will have ceased to be a reporting issuer under any Canadian or U.S. securities laws, and that no Just Energy Entity will become a reporting issuer under any Canadian or U.S. securities laws as a result of completion of the Transaction. In connection with the completion of the Transaction, the Company: (i) has applied for an order from Canadian securities administrators that it will cease to be a reporting issuer under Canadian securities laws immediately prior to the effective date of the Transaction; and (ii) will file on the date of the completion of the Transaction to suspend its reporting obligations under U.S. securities laws. Additionally, the Company’s common shares will be delisted from trading on the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange (“NEX”) before the closing of the Transaction. To facilitate the delisting of the common shares, it is expected that trading will be halted two trading days prior to closing. The Company’s common shares are also quoted on the OTC Pink Sheets. Concurrent with the delisting from the NEX, the Company expects that the common shares will cease trading on the OTC Pink Sheets.

FURTHER INFORMATION

The above descriptions are summaries only and are subject to the terms of the Transaction Agreement, a copy of which is available on the Monitor’s website and on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and on Just Energy’s website at https://investors.justenergy.com/.

Just Energy’s legal advisors in connection with the ongoing Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (“CCAA”) and Chapter 15 Proceedings are Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP. The Company’s financial advisor is BMO Capital Markets.

Further information regarding Just Energy’s CCAA proceedings is available at the Monitor’s website at http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/justenergy/ and at the Omni Agent Solutions case website at https://cases.omniagentsolutions.com/?clientId=3600. Information about Just Energy’s CCAA proceedings generally can also be obtained by contacting the Monitor by phone at 416-649-8127 or 1-844-669-6340, or by email at justenergy@fticonsulting.com.

About Just Energy Group Inc.

Just Energy is a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy efficient solutions, carbon offsets and renewable energy options to customers. Currently operating in the United States and Canada, Just Energy serves residential and commercial customers. Just Energy is the parent company of Amigo Energy, Filter Group, Hudson Energy, Interactive Energy Group, Tara Energy, and Terrapass. Visit https://investors.justenergy.com/ to learn more.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to: anticipated timing of required court approvals and regulatory approvals, the Company ceasing to be a reporting issuer, delisting and halting, as applicable, of the common shares of the Company from the NEX and OTC Pink Sheets, and expectations with respect to completion of the Transaction and the anticipated timing to close the Transaction. These statements are based on current expectations that involve several risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks with respect to: satisfaction of the conditions precedent to consummation of the Transaction, including receipt of all required regulatory approvals; the ability of the Just Energy Entities to continue as a going concern following consummation of the Transaction; the anticipated benefits of the Transaction; the outcome of any potential litigation with respect to the February 2021 extreme weather event in Texas; the outcome of proceedings under the CCAA and similar legislation in the United States; the outcome of any invoice dispute with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc.; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, operations and sales; the Company’s ability to access sufficient capital to provide liquidity to manage its cash flow requirements; general economic, business and market conditions; the ability of management to execute its business plan; levels of customer natural gas and electricity consumption; extreme weather conditions; rates of customer additions and renewals; customer credit risk; rates of customer attrition; fluctuations in natural gas and electricity prices; interest and exchange rates; actions taken by governmental authorities including energy marketing regulation; increases in taxes and changes in government regulations and incentive programs; changes in regulatory regimes; results of litigation and decisions by regulatory authorities; competition; and dependence on certain suppliers. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Just Energy’s operations or financial results are included in Just Energy’s Form 10-K and other reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which can be accessed at www.sec.gov and with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities which can be accessed through the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com or through Just Energy’s website at investors.justenergy.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Investors
Michael Cummings
Alpha IR
Phone: (617) 982-0475
JE@alpha-ir.com

Michael Carter
Just Energy, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 905-670-4440
pr@justenergy.com

Court-appointed Monitor
FTI Consulting Canada Inc.
Phone: 416-649-8127 or 1-844-669-6340
justenergy@fticonsulting.com

Media
Holly Winter
Longview Communications
Phone: 416-454-7595
hwinter@longviewcomms.ca

Source: Just Energy Group Inc.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Farfetch Is Plunging Hard Today

    Shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) were plunging 23.6% in afternoon trading on Thursday after the online luxury fashion marketplace filed a business update with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Farfetch said it will host a Capital Markets Day with financial analysts and institutional investors today that will discuss in greater depth the company's strategic growth plan. On the surface, the guidance Farfetch shared wouldn't seem to warrant the collapse in its share price.

  • Tesla set to unveil semi-truck EV in Nevada delivery to PepsiCo

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian outlines Tesla's plans to unveil its electric freight truck tonight.

  • AMC stock halted after experiencing heavy trading volume

    Trading was halted for AMC after the stock saw heavy volume on Thursday afternoon.

  • Fisker rejects short-seller's allegations; says no bank guarantee with partner Magna

    Fisker said it intends "to take immediate and aggressive action to address the false and misleading claims made by Fuzzy Panda Research," adding that it owns the intellectual property for the Fisker Ocean Platform. In a report disclosing an unspecified short position earlier on Thursday, Fuzzy Panda Research said that Fisker's access to its funds is limited by bank guarantees that set a mininum cash balance.

  • Tesla Stock Advances Ahead Of Long-Awaited Semi Truck Reveal

    Tesla is expected to unveil its long awaited Semi, a 18-wheeler long-haul electric freight hauler, Thursday after it was first announced five years ago. Tesla stock climbed during market trading before dropping after the market closed. The Tesla Semi has been five years in the making.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December

    There is no shortage of beaten-down stocks in the market, and that's true of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) closely watched portfolio. Berkshire owns about four dozen different stocks, many of which were hand-picked by Warren Buffett himself, and many are down by 20%, 30%, or much more from recent highs. It's rare to find a company that is dominant in two distinct industries, but Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) certainly falls into this category.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Bounced Back Today

    CrowdStrike stock is a buy today -- but there's an even better bargain out there for stock investors.

  • Costco stock drops following weak November sales data

    Shares of Costco fell after November data revealed a drop in sales.

  • Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Devon Energy Stock

    Both oil stocks offer big yields and are excellent choices for income investors, but one could outperform in certain situations.

  • 2 Top Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2023

    These chipmakers have started rallying, and they could head higher in the new year thanks to notable catalysts.

  • Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Could Double Your Money — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    We’re getting near an inflection point in the markets, and change is in the air. In the immediate short-term, the Fed is expected to slow down on its rate-hike policy. While another rate hike – seventh for 2022 – is widely predicted for this month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear yesterday that the Fed will likely raise rates by 50 basis points, rather than 75. Chalk that up to two factors: the slowdown in the rate at which inflation is increasing, per the October numbers, and the risk tha

  • Sleep Well at Night in 2023 With This 8.5% Dividend Stock

    Retirees or others looking for dividends can look at tobacco staple Altria Group (NYSE: MO) to stabilize their portfolio and put some money in their pockets. Altria isn't a stock for everyone, but here is why those holding it can sleep well at night, knowing that their investment is generating reliable dividend income. Zoom out enough, and you'll see that Altria's been a rough stock to hold over the past five years.

  • 12 Safest Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 12 safest stocks to invest in. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Safest Stocks To Invest In. The stock market outlook for 2023 is rather dismal as per the majority of Wall Street analysts. According to Deutsche Bank, global stocks are forecasted […]

  • Costco’s Sales Update Slams the Stock. Strong Grocery Sales Aren’t Enough Anymore.

    Sales of food and sundries climbed by double digits, while, non-food categories were largely lower, hurt by products like electronics and jewelry.

  • Tesla's Elon Musk Congratulates Big Rival Ford

    Elon Musk and Tesla changed the way consumers think about and look at cars. The groups are investing billions of dollars to develop electric vehicles. Consumers are also following developments, since their demand for these green vehicles is rising sharply even as the cars remain expensive and the numbers of charging stations continue to lag.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in December

    There are plenty of attractive stocks that offer high dividend yields and are ripe for the picking as we roll into the end of the year. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in December that especially stand out. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) offers a juicy dividend yield of over 9.7%.

  • Tesla Is Offering $3,750 Off a New Car. It Won’t Last.

    The EV maker doesn't usually offer sales or haggle over prices, but subsidies taking effect in January seem to have changed things.

  • Home sales could plunge in 2023. These cities may see the worst.

    Buyers are getting squeezed by higher real estate prices and soaring mortgage rates, which could force more out of the market.

  • Bears are Losing Control Over Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), Here's Why It's a 'Buy' Now

    Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) witnesses a hammer chart pattern, indicating support found by the stock after losing some value lately. This coupled with an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean a trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

  • Why Knot Offshore Partners Stock Is Plunging Today

    Units of Knot Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) had sunk by more than 18% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Weighing on the master limited partnership (MLP) was an oversupply of shuttle tankers in the North Sea. Knot Offshore Partners issued its third-quarter report, and CEO Gary Chapman said in the accompanying release that its financial results, liquidity, and distributable cash flow "reflect our heavy scheduled drydocking program."