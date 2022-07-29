U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,130.29
    +57.86 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,845.13
    +315.50 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,390.69
    +228.09 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,885.23
    +12.20 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.30
    +1.88 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.70
    +13.50 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    20.33
    +0.47 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0227
    +0.0031 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6420
    -0.0390 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2181
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1900
    -1.1300 (-0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,762.43
    -131.99 (-0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    551.24
    -1.16 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.43
    +78.18 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,801.64
    -13.84 (-0.05%)
     

Just Energy Group Inc. Announces Delay in Filing Annual Financial Statements and Application for Management Cease Trade Order

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Just Energy Group Inc
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • JENGQ
Just Energy Group Inc
Just Energy Group Inc

TORONTO, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Energy Group Inc. (“Just Energy” or the “Company”) (NEX:JE.H; OTC:JENGQ), a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy efficient solutions, carbon offsets and renewable energy options to customers, today announced that the Company is unable to file its annual filings, including the annual audited financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the year ended March 31, 2022 (the “Annual Filings”), within the prescribed time period under applicable Canadian securities laws without unreasonable effort or expense because the Company needs additional time to complete its financial statements and related disclosures due to the Company’s ongoing proceedings under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (“CCAA”) and under Chapter 15 of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

The Company has filed an application with the Ontario Securities Commission, its principal regulator, for a management cease trade order, in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”). If approved, this application would give the Company extra time of up to one month after July 29, 2022 to file the Annual Filings. There can be no certainty that a management cease trade order will be granted. The applicable regulatory authorities may instead determine to issue a full cease trade order against the Company. The Company intends to file the Annual Filings on or before August 12, 2022.

The Company has established a blackout on trading of the Company’s securities by directors and officers in connection with the Annual Filings and intends to continue the blackout until such time as the Annual Filings have been filed.

The Company confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines found in Section 9 and 10 of NP 12-203 for so long as it is delayed in filing the Reporting Documents.

As previously reported, FTI Consulting Canada Inc. (the “Monitor”) is overseeing the Company's CCAA proceedings as the court-appointed Monitor. Further information regarding the CCAA proceedings is available at the Monitor’s website at http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/justenergy. Information regarding the CCAA proceedings can also be obtained by calling the Monitor’s hotline at 416-649-8127 or 1-844-669-6340 or by email at justenergy@fticonsulting.com.

ABOUT JUST ENERGY

Just Energy is a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy efficient solutions, carbon offsets and renewable energy options to customers. Operating in the United States and Canada, Just Energy serves residential and commercial customers. Just Energy is the parent company of Amigo Energy, Filter Group, Hudson Energy, Interactive Energy Group, Tara Energy, and Terrapass. Visit https://investors.justenergy.com to learn more.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including with respect to the timing by which the Company will file the Reporting Documents. These statements are based on current expectations that involve several risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks with respect to the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the ability of the Company to file the Annual Filings by August 12, 2022; the ability of the Company to obtain a management cease trade order from the Ontario Securities Commission; the outcome of proceedings under the CCAA, the outcome of any potential litigation with respect to the February 2021 extreme weather event in Texas, the outcome of any invoice dispute with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc.; the Company’s discussions with key stakeholders regarding the CCAA proceedings, the impact of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, operations and sales; uncertainties relating to the ultimate spread, severity and duration of COVID-19 and related adverse effects on the economies and financial markets of countries in which the Company operates; the ability of the Company to successfully implement its business continuity plans with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s ability to access sufficient capital to provide liquidity to manage its cash flow requirements; general economic, business and market conditions; the ability of management to execute its business plan; levels of customer natural gas and electricity consumption; extreme weather conditions; rates of customer additions and renewals; customer credit risk; rates of customer attrition; fluctuations in natural gas and electricity prices; interest and exchange rates; actions taken by governmental authorities including energy marketing regulation; increases in taxes and changes in government regulations and incentive programs; changes in regulatory regimes; results of litigation and decisions by regulatory authorities; competition; and dependence on certain suppliers. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Just Energy’s operations or financial results are included in Just Energy’s annual information form and other reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities which can be accessed through the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov or through Just Energy’s website at investors.justenergy.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Michael Carter
Chief Financial Officer
Just Energy
mcarter@justenergy.com

or

Investors
Michael Cummings
Alpha IR
Phone: (617) 982-0475
JE@alpha-ir.com

Media
Boyd Erman
Longview Communications
Phone: 416-523-5885
berman@longviewcomms.ca

Source: Just Energy Group Inc.


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Stocks; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    Investors are trying to make sense of the markets, in face of conflicting signals. Year-to-date, we’re facing deep losses – but more recently, a sharp rally despite this week’s confirmation that we’re in a recession. Government data released on Thursday showed a 0.9% GDP contraction in Q2, which came on the heels of a 1.6% contraction in Q1. That’s two quarters in a row, the definition of a recession. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, reminds us the ‘conventional wis

  • Roku stock plummets on big earnings miss, gloomy outlook

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses why Roku stock is down Friday.

  • Cathie Wood Dumped These 7 Stocks in July

    In this article, we discuss the 7 stocks that Cathie Wood dumped in July. If you want to see more stocks that she disposed of during this month, click Cathie Wood Dumped These 3 Stocks in July. In June, Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management suffered a sharp decline in assets, which was decidedly higher than […]

  • Bausch Receives a Mortal Blow

    The company's future is in doubt after losing a key patent litigation

  • The Fed vowed to crush inflation with higher rates. Then the stock market rallied. Here’s why. (It’s not good news.)

    Slaying the inflation dragon isn't done with baby steps. Expect much higher interest rates as a headwind for equities.

  • British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Has Announced A Dividend Of £0.5445

    British American Tobacco p.l.c.'s ( LON:BATS ) investors are due to receive a payment of £0.5445 per share on 10th of...

  • BP expected to report soaring profit days after Shell and Centrica slammed

    The oil giant is expected to have made far more than twice of what it pocketed in profit a year ago.

  • Alibaba Added to SEC List of Chinese Firms Facing Delisting

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has moved a step closer toward getting booted off US stock exchanges for American inspectors not being able to access to financial audits.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyEuro-Zone Infla

  • Why Plug Power Stock Soared 20% This Week

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), a hydrogen fuel cell company, skyrocketed this week as investors processed the news that Sen. Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat, would support the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which includes investments in alternative energy, including hydrogen. Democrats needed Manchin's support for the bill, which includes $369 billion for clean energy and other climate initiatives. The Senate could vote on the bill as early as next week, and then it would go to the House for approval, which could vote on the legislation in early August.

  • Caterpillar (CAT) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Caterpillar's (CAT) second-quarter results are likely to be positively impacted by the higher demand in its end markets, favorable price realization and savings from its cost-reduction efforts.

  • Why Rebounding Stocks May Not Be a Good Thing

    After dropping for the first 5 ½ months of the year, the S&P 500 has rebounded 8.5% since June 15 and 4.7% since July 26, the day before the Federal Reserve raised interest rates. Investors have turned enthusiastic toward stocks partly because Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said after the rate hike that the central bank will eventually slow its rate hike campaign. Never mind that the Fed said in its statement announcing the rate increase that it "anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range [for the federal funds rate] will be appropriate."

  • Twitter Wants to Force Musk to Buy It. But There’s a Hitch.

    When Elon Musk decided to terminate his $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter the social-media company sued in the Delaware Court of Chancery. Twitter is suing for “specific performance,” a rare remedy that would require Musk to complete the merger. Unfortunately for Twitter, it isn’t Elon Musk Inc. but Elon Musk the individual who offered to buy the company.

  • Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to Post Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?

    Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) second-quarter 2022 performance is likely to have benefited from the momentum in the adoption of semi-custom and EPYC server processors.

  • Here's Why QuantumScape Shares Are Sinking This Week

    The company is making progress on its solid-state battery technology, but the timeline has been pushed back.

  • Here's How Far Apple Stock May Rally on Earnings

    Apple delivered better-than-expected earnings and shares are now up 25% from the June low. Here's how to trade it from here.

  • Shopify Stock: Bargain Buy or a Value Trap?

    Shopify released some underwhelming earnings, preceded by some bad news: Should investors walk away?

  • Apple reports record revenue, solid earnings beat in Q3

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss Apple's strong second quarter.

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • United States Steel (X) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Joining me today on today's call is U.S. Steel president and CEO, Dave Burritt; senior vice president and CFO, Christie Breves; and senior vice president and chief strategy and sustainability officer, Rich Fruehauf. Thank you, Kevin, and good morning to everyone joining us today.

  • Jack Ma Escapes Beijing’s Crosshairs by Giving Up His Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Jack Ma is taking a weeks-long tour in Europe after largely disappearing from public view for almost two years, adding to signs that China’s government is easing pressure on the entrepreneur as he steps back from a business empire that had made him one of the country’s most powerful people.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarte