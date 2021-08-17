Just a Few Days Left to Enter the Mobiography Awards for 2021! Hurry!

For more posts like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer.

HURRY! JUST A FEW DAYS LEFT! We’re elated to announce that The Phoblographer is the media sponsor for the Mobiography Awards 2021. Mobiography was founded many years ago as a magazine for those seriously interested in smartphone photography. And it’s continued to grow over the years. I know too well just how difficult it is to run and organize a blog. And this is why I’m thrilled to be a part of it. The Mobiography Awards champion innovations in smartphone photography and smartphone-related digital art. Want to enter? We’ll give you all the essential details below.

Who: Anyone in the world can enter the Mobiography Awards 2021 unless you’re prohibited by local laws. It’s being judged by a few great folks, yours truly included.

I’ve requested to be one of the judges for Street, Landscapes, and Portraits. These three genres are major pillars that The Phoblographer‘s content is built upon. And we’ve never discriminated against any photographer because of their gear. Just the other day, we made a great Flipboard storyboard with photographers we’ve interviewed who use their iPhones. Of course, the site reviews tons of cameras, lenses, lights, tripods, etc., but we also tackle mobile units when we think there are clear innovations. And for the Mobiography Awards, we’d be thrilled to see some creative freedom and innovation being used.

What: You can enter images into five different categories of the Mobiography Awards 2021: Street/Urban, Landscapes/Nature, People/Portraits, Digital Art, and Video/Multimedia. There are also fees associated, you can enter up to 30 images, and you can win up to $1,000. The winners will be interviewed by The Phoblographer’s Arts Team.

Here’s a big tip: look at your image. Does it make you feel something? Would it make someone feel something if they didn’t have a personal association with it? If both the answers to that question were a resounding “yes,” then enter that photo. If you’re hesitant to answer or not sure, then don’t enter it. You’ve got a chance to show some of your strongest images and also edit your portfolio accordingly. Just because an image works on Instagram doesn’t mean that it will work well in a contest. Trust us; an algorithm is much different than trained photo editors.

Story continues

When: You’ve got until Friday, August 20th, 2021 to enter. So choose carefully. We recommend coming up with around 100 of your strongest images. Then cull. Then cull again. You’ve got time. But let yourself become emotionally vulnerable to your images. Maybe you end up only submitting five photos. However, maybe those photos will impress us and earn an award.

Where: You can enter here.

How: All the info you need to enter the Mobiography Awards 2021 is right here.

Why: Not for nothing, but lots of folks who’ve been interviewed by The Phoblographer have had their careers kickstarted. We still receive wonderful and kind emails all about how we’ve helped tons of photographers. There was even a year that I printed out all the kind messages and surrounded my office with them. Looking around reminded me that we help photographers every single day despite folks who want to be trolls. Plus, we’re the largest photography publication on Flipboard, where folks go to discover new photographers all the time.

Good luck, everyone!