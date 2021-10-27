U.S. markets open in 7 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,569.75
    +4.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,678.00
    +34.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,558.75
    +13.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,291.10
    -2.80 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.89
    -0.76 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.60
    -5.80 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.98
    +0.74 (+4.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3764
    +0.0001 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0700
    -0.0590 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,943.46
    -1,504.04 (-2.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,485.78
    -19.37 (-1.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,059.51
    -46.50 (-0.16%)
     

Just a Few Days Left to Save on Tamron Lenses. Act Now!

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

These deals end on the 31st! The Tamron lens Instant Savings are back, and it includes more than just your favorite prime lens trio! This time, you can score an even better price on lenses for the Sony FE camera system and more! If you’re a Sony camera user, then you’ve probably read all that we’ve said before about Tamron’s great value. Their Sony FE lenses are lightweight, useful, compact, fast to focus, and have weather resistance. The latter point is really their strongest, we’ve seen less sensor dust than with many other lenses. What’s more, they’ve got great image quality too. Plus, some of the lenses can be had for your DSLR! Take a look at the instant savings below.

Tamron Lens Instant Savings for Sony FE Cameras and More

These expire on October 31st 2021. Below you can find both our reviews of the lenses and the links to purchase. Our hyperlinked reviews are on the left. The links to the Tamron lens instant savings are on the right.

