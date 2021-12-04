U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,538.43
    -38.67 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,580.08
    -59.71 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,085.47
    -295.85 (-1.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,159.31
    -47.02 (-2.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.22
    -0.28 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.90
    +21.20 (+1.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.45
    +0.17 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1317
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3430
    -0.1050 (-7.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3235
    -0.0067 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.8000
    -0.4090 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,025.23
    -4,566.15 (-8.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,367.14
    -74.62 (-5.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.32
    -6.89 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,029.57
    +276.20 (+1.00%)
     
Just a Few Hours Left to Get The Newest Olympus Cameras on Discount!

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

The Olympus store on Amazon is selling some of their cameras at a good discount, that’s expiring on December 5th! If you’ve ever wanted something very well built and totally fun for artsy photos, the EM1 Mk III is a great way to go. It’s got IP-rated weather sealing. And better yet, if you happen to grab it with the new 20mm f1.4 PRO lens, even better! New cameras are coming from OM Digital Solutions, and we’re super curious to see what they’re doing. What’s more, the size and weight savings you get with Micro Four Thirds is very substantial. On the higher end, you’ll get AI for tracking things like trains, vehicles, bikes, and more. Overall, we think you’ll like their products if you’re already an Oly fan. However, I’d also be excited for more stuff to come.

