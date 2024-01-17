Just Four Days Till Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

It looks like Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Argan's shares before the 22nd of January to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.30 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.20 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Argan has a trailing yield of approximately 2.6% on its current stock price of $45.76. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Argan paid out a comfortable 41% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Argan generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 11% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Argan's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Argan's earnings per share have dropped 11% a year over the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Argan has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.2% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Has Argan got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Argan has comfortably low cash and profit payout ratios, which may mean the dividend is sustainable even in the face of a sharp decline in earnings per share. Still, we consider declining earnings to be a warning sign. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

