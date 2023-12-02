Just Four Days Till Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Becton Dickinson's shares before the 7th of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.95 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$3.80 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Becton Dickinson has a trailing yield of 1.6% on the current stock price of $238.25. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Becton Dickinson can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Becton Dickinson paid out more than half (71%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Becton Dickinson generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (53%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Becton Dickinson has grown its earnings rapidly, up 53% a year for the past five years. The current payout ratio suggests a good balance between rewarding shareholders with dividends, and reinvesting in growth. With a reasonable payout ratio, profits being reinvested, and some earnings growth, Becton Dickinson could have strong prospects for future increases to the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Becton Dickinson has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.7% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Becton Dickinson? Higher earnings per share generally lead to higher dividends from dividend-paying stocks over the long run. However, we'd also note that Becton Dickinson is paying out more than half of its earnings and cash flow as profits, which could limit the dividend growth if earnings growth slows. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

In light of that, while Becton Dickinson has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Becton Dickinson (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

