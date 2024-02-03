Just Four Days Till Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Bread Financial Holdings' shares before the 8th of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.21 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.84 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Bread Financial Holdings has a trailing yield of approximately 2.4% on its current stock price of US$35.50. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Bread Financial Holdings has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Bread Financial Holdings is paying out just 5.7% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's not ideal to see Bread Financial Holdings's earnings per share have been shrinking at 2.8% a year over the previous five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Bread Financial Holdings's dividend payments per share have declined at 12% per year on average over the past seven years, which is uninspiring. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Bread Financial Holdings for the upcoming dividend? Bread Financial Holdings's earnings per share are down over the past five years, although it has the cushion of a low payout ratio, which would suggest a cut to the dividend is relatively unlikely. At best we would put it on a watch-list to see if business conditions improve, as it doesn't look like a clear opportunity right now.

However if you're still interested in Bread Financial Holdings as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Bread Financial Holdings. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Bread Financial Holdings that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

