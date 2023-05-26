Just Four Days Till Gas Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:GASMSIA) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Gas Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:GASMSIA) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Gas Malaysia Berhad's shares before the 31st of May in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.086 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.23 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Gas Malaysia Berhad has a trailing yield of 7.3% on the current share price of MYR3.11. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Gas Malaysia Berhad paid out 74% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Gas Malaysia Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (87%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Gas Malaysia Berhad's earnings per share have been growing at 20% a year for the past five years. It paid out more than three-quarters of its earnings in the last year, even though earnings per share are growing rapidly. Higher earnings generally bode well for growing dividends, although with seemingly strong growth prospects we'd wonder why management are not reinvesting more in the business.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Gas Malaysia Berhad has increased its dividend at approximately 8.6% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Gas Malaysia Berhad? Higher earnings per share generally lead to higher dividends from dividend-paying stocks over the long run. However, we'd also note that Gas Malaysia Berhad is paying out more than half of its earnings and cash flow as profits, which could limit the dividend growth if earnings growth slows. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

While it's tempting to invest in Gas Malaysia Berhad for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example - Gas Malaysia Berhad has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

