Just Four Days Till Kim Loong Resources Berhad (KLSE:KMLOONG) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Kim Loong Resources Berhad (KLSE:KMLOONG) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Kim Loong Resources Berhad's shares before the 24th of April to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM00.05 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.13 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Kim Loong Resources Berhad has a trailing yield of 5.7% on the current stock price of RM02.29. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Kim Loong Resources Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Kim Loong Resources Berhad has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Kim Loong Resources Berhad paid out more than half (66%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 76% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's positive to see that Kim Loong Resources Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Kim Loong Resources Berhad has grown its earnings rapidly, up 22% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Kim Loong Resources Berhad has lifted its dividend by approximately 13% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Has Kim Loong Resources Berhad got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's good to see earnings are growing, since all of the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. However, we'd also note that Kim Loong Resources Berhad is paying out more than half of its earnings and cash flow as profits, which could limit the dividend growth if earnings growth slows. To summarise, Kim Loong Resources Berhad looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

In light of that, while Kim Loong Resources Berhad has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Kim Loong Resources Berhad and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

