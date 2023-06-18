Just Four Days Till Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LUS1) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LUS1) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Lang & Schwarz's shares on or after the 23rd of June, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 27th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.64 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of €0.64 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Lang & Schwarz has a trailing yield of approximately 6.1% on its current stock price of €10.45. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Lang & Schwarz paid out more than half (69%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Lang & Schwarz earnings per share are up 2.2% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Lang & Schwarz has delivered an average of 24% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past nine years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Has Lang & Schwarz got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been growing at a reasonable rate, and the company is paying out a bit over half its earnings as dividends. We're unconvinced on the company's merits, and think there might be better opportunities out there.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Lang & Schwarz, you should know about the other risks facing this business. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Lang & Schwarz you should know about.

