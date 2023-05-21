Just Four Days Till Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage investors that purchase the stock on or after the 26th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.40 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a trailing yield of 3.4% on the current share price of $11.68. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage paid out 55% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (90%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage's earnings per share have been growing at 19% a year for the past five years. The company paid out most of its earnings as dividends over the last year, even though business is booming and earnings per share are growing rapidly. Higher earnings generally bode well for growing dividends, although with seemingly strong growth prospects we'd wonder why management are not reinvesting more in the business.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past three years, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has increased its dividend at approximately 13% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Is Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth buying for its dividend? It's good to see earnings are growing, since all of the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. However, we'd also note that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is paying out more than half of its earnings and cash flow as profits, which could limit the dividend growth if earnings growth slows. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a dividend perspective.

While it's tempting to invest in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

