Just Four Days Till Wellcall Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WELLCAL) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Wellcall Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WELLCAL) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Wellcall Holdings Berhad's shares before the 14th of June in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 22nd of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.018 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.06 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Wellcall Holdings Berhad has a trailing yield of 5.0% on the current share price of MYR1.2. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. It paid out 81% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 47% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's not encouraging to see that Wellcall Holdings Berhad's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share. A high payout ratio of 81% generally happens when a company can't find better uses for the cash. Combined with slim earnings growth in the past few years, Wellcall Holdings Berhad could be signalling that its future growth prospects are thin.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Wellcall Holdings Berhad has increased its dividend at approximately 6.5% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Is Wellcall Holdings Berhad worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been flat and Wellcall Holdings Berhad's dividend payouts are within reasonable limits; without a sharp decline in earnings we feel that the dividend is likely somewhat sustainable. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Wellcall Holdings Berhad from a dividend perspective.

In light of that, while Wellcall Holdings Berhad has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Wellcall Holdings Berhad and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

