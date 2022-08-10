U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,210.24
    +87.77 (+2.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,309.51
    +535.10 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,854.80
    +360.88 (+2.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,969.25
    +56.36 (+2.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.54
    +1.04 (+1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.20
    -5.10 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    20.57
    +0.08 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0303
    +0.0085 (+0.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7860
    -0.0110 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2219
    +0.0143 (+1.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9250
    -2.1910 (-1.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,677.08
    +570.47 (+2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    558.05
    +26.83 (+5.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.11
    +18.96 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Just Funky Named a Top Consumer Goods Company by Business of Shopping

Just Funky
·2 min read
Image
Image

Featured Image for Just Funky

Featured Image for Just Funky
Featured Image for Just Funky

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Funky, a premier manufacturer of licensed and private label merchandise for the mainstream retail market, has been named a Top Consumer Goods Company by Business of Shopping (BOS). 

BOS' recently released list features 101 of Ohio's best consumer goods companies and startups. In determining which companies to include on its list, BOS considered each brand's innovation in the consumer goods industry, growth trajectory, management, and societal impact.

"We are honored to be named a Top Consumer Goods Company by Business of Shopping," said Pranav Arora, Head of Division. "This accolade is proof positive that our team is continuing to make strides in positioning our brand as a global innovator and leader in the licensed merchandise sector."

The recent nod as a Top Consumer Goods Company adds to Just Funky's growing list of honors. Thanks to its attention to detail, high-quality products, and track record for enhancing consumer retail products, the brand was recently named a Top 150 Leading Licensee by "License Global" magazine for the fourth consecutive year. "Entrepreneur" magazine also awarded the innovative company as one of the Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America based on its Entrepreneur365™ ranking, a premier study delivering the most comprehensive analysis of private companies in America.

Just Funky has a growing global presence with offices in Ohio, Boca Raton, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, and India, boasting hundreds of employees. The brand also has a presence in over 10,000 stores across the globe, bringing its partner brands to life through licensed merchandise.

To learn more about Just Funky, visit https://justfunky.com/.

David Kilm

pr@justfunky.com

234-249-0145

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Alphabet: You Can Lead a Stock to 'Water' But You Can't Make It Break Out

    In the daily bar chart of GOOGL, below, we can see that the shares have been testing the $120 area a number of times. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved sideways in recent months and mirrors the price action. In the weekly Japanese candlestick chart of GOOGL, we can see an upper shadow above $120.

  • Boeing makes first 787 Dreamliner delivery since May 2021

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing on Wednesday delivered its first 787 Dreamliner since May 2021, a milestone for the planemaker that has faced production problems with its widebody jet. American Airlines said it had taken delivery of its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner since April 2021, sending shares up 4.5%. American Airlines Chief Executive Robert Isom in an Instagram post reiterated the airline expects to receive nine 787s in 2022.

  • I’ve analyzed the profit margins of 30,000 gas stations. Here’s the proof fuel retailers are not to blame for high gas prices

    Rewards company Upside says its data shows fuel retailers aren't to blame for high prices at the pump.

  • Russia Resumes Oil Flow Toward Ukraine as Fee Is Paid

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia resumed oil flows through a pipeline to central Europe after Hungary’s sole refiner stepped in to resolve a tussle over the payment of a transit fee, easing fears of a supply crunch in the region.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanDozens in Ch

  • Inflation: Grocery prices increased 13.1% in July

    The cost of food at-home went up 13.1% in July as inflation in the U.S. cools, up 8.5%

  • Big Oil Sees Upside of Climate Bill As Small Drillers Brace for New Fees, Taxes

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil and gas executives from Exxon Mobil Corp. to Occidental Petroleum Corp. have been quick to applaud parts of the $437 billion climate, tax and health-care legislation that Congress is poised to pass this week. Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanDo

  • Here's Why Enterprise (EPD) is an Attractive Investment Bet

    Enterprise Products (EPD) boasts a stable business model and is not significantly exposed to oil and gas price volatility.

  • Oil bounces, ending higher after drop in U.S. gasoline inventories

    Oil futures end higher Wednesday, lifted after data shows a bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. gasoline inventories and a jump in refinery utilization.

  • United Airlines places $10 million deposit on 100 Archer Aviation flying taxis

    A report indicates that United Airlines made a $10 million deposit towards 100 flying taxis from Archer Aviation.

  • Exclusive-Indian companies swapping dollar for Asian currencies to buy Russian coal

    Indian companies are using Asian currencies more often to pay for Russian coal imports, according to customs documents and industry sources, avoiding the U.S. dollar and cutting the risk of breaching Western sanctions against Moscow. Reuters previously reported on a large Indian coal deal involving the Chinese yuan, but the customs data underline how non-dollar settlements are becoming commonplace. India has aggressively stepped up purchases of Russian oil and coal since the war in Ukraine began, helping to cushion Moscow from the effects of sanctions and allowing New Delhi to secure raw materials at discounts compared to supplies from other countries.

  • An Iran Nuclear Deal Could Send Oil Prices Tumbling Towards $80

    While the disruption of Russian crude to Europe added upward pressure to oil prices, rumors of a new Iran nuclear deal could soon send prices falling

  • Denver oil company sells to Devon Energy in $1.8 billion deal

    The Denver company had only acquired the Texas assets in early 2021 and more than doubled its investment in the transaction announced Tuesday.

  • Boeing schedules first Dreamliner delivery in 15 months

    FAA officials will continue to certify each plane individually as the manufacturing giant plans a gradual increase in production from two planes per month to five.

  • Ford Boosts Price for F-150 Lightning Electric Pickup Truck

    Ford attributes the price increase for its F-150 Lightning to higher material costs. The increase won't apply to current order holders who are awaiting delivery.

  • Oil futures slightly trim losses after EIA shows bigger-than-expected drop in gasoline inventories

    Oil futures trimmed losses Wednesday morning after weekly data from the Energy Information Administration showed a larger-than-expected drop in gasoline inventories, while crude inventories saw another big rise. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery were down $2.08, or 2.3%, at $88.42 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after trading at a session low of $87.66. September gasoline erased a loss to rise 1.1% to $2.991 a gallon. The EIA said U.S. crude inventories jumped 5

  • Ukraine halted oil flows to Europe over payment issue, Russia's Transneft says

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Ukraine has suspended Russian oil pipeline flows to parts of central Europe since early this month because Western sanctions prevented it from accepting transit fees from Moscow, Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Tuesday. Flows along the southern route of the Druzhba pipeline have been affected while the northern route serving Poland and Germany remains uninterrupted. The suspension of pipeline flows on Tuesday will hit countries such as Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic, which all rely heavily on Russian crude and have limited ability to import alternative supply by sea.

  • Applebee's CEO: There will be no shrinkflation at our restaurants

    There will be no shrinkflation at Applebee's and IHOP, says its CEO.

  • Global physical oil market weakens as recession jitters mount

    Physical oil prices around the world have begun to sag alongside futures, reflecting less alarm over Russian-led supply disruptions along with heightened worries about a possible global economic slowdown. Lower-than-usual U.S. gasoline demand during peak summer driving season and contracting factory activity in China indicate that high prices cut consumption in the world's top oil consumers, analysts and traders said. The market for prompt oil supplies has slowed, traders told Reuters, with offers slumping for West African, North Sea, Mediterranean and Middle East crudes.

  • Apple, Amazon look to acquire Big Ten streaming rights

    Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer breaks down reports that streaming giants are bidding over Big Ten media rights.

  • Innoviz Registers 78% Revenue Growth In Q2; Wins Volkswagen As Customer

    Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 78.3% year-on-year to $1.797 million, missing the consensus of $1.93 million. It expects InnovizOne sales to continue to increase and it also targets selling the first samples of InnovizTwo later this year. EPS loss of $(0.21) beat the consensus loss of $(0.25). Innoviz held $246 million in cash and equivalents. Innoviz has been selected as Volkswagen AG's (OTC: VLKAF) CARIAD SE (Volkswagen CARIAD) direct LiDA