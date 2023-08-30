Just Life Group's (NZSE:JLG) Dividend Will Be NZ$0.0082

The board of Just Life Group Limited (NZSE:JLG) has announced that it will pay a dividend of NZ$0.0082 per share on the 20th of September. This payment means the dividend yield will be 3.0%, which is below the average for the industry.

Just Life Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Based on the last payment, Just Life Group's profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 2.0% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 67%, which is more comfortable than the current payout ratio.

Just Life Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Just Life Group has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of NZ$0.02 in 2017 to the most recent total annual payment of NZ$0.012. The dividend has shrunk at around 8.2% a year during that period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Just Life Group hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Just Life Group (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

