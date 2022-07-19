U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,843.00
    +9.25 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,080.00
    +33.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,944.50
    +37.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,744.00
    +5.20 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.35
    -0.25 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,703.70
    -6.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    18.53
    -0.31 (-1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0136
    -0.0014 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    +0.0300 (+1.02%)
     

  • Vix

    25.30
    +1.07 (+4.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1937
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2450
    +0.1230 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,144.18
    +1,184.06 (+5.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.28
    +26.09 (+5.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.24
    +64.23 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,938.39
    +149.92 (+0.56%)
     

Just how much is a hospital green space worth?

·4 min read

First of its kind calculator shows financial impact of nature spaces in mitigating burnout-related costs in hospitals

ANNAPOLIS, Md., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a quest for measures to address the epidemic of burnout among nurses and physicians, and at the same time, improve patient care, new evidence of the impact of hospital green spaces has emerged. A newly-published paper authored by Sean M. Murphy, PhD, health economist and Associate Professor at Weill Cornell Medical College, reports on the development of a first ever means to calculate the financial impact of usable on-campus green spaces.

New report shows the overwhelmingly positive financial impact of usable green spaces at hospitals.

The paper was published by Nature Sacred, an organization that supports the creation of contemplative green spaces, with funding support from the Chesapeake Bay Trust, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

"While the scientific evidence of nature's influence on various aspects of health and wellbeing on an individual and community level is well-documented and growing, until now, no one had measured the implications in terms of dollars and cents," Nature Sacred CEO Alden Stoner said. "This is something many C Suite health care executives have been asking for; now, we have an answer."

"In short, we knew nature spaces had an outsized impact on individual and community health, now there is evidence that they have an outsized impact on improving the bottom line for healthcare campuses."

A dynamic companion calculator built using the budget impact tool described in the paper is openly available for any hospital to use. It requires a few key inputs related to nurse and physician employment figures and an estimated budget (figure) for creating and maintaining a green space. The resulting calculation is an estimate of how much the hospital could potentially offset in burnout-related expenses. Two sample scenarios included in the paper illustrate the applicability of the calculator in both a small and large hospital setting.

According to Dr. Murphy, there were three areas where cost-offsets associated with a biophilic intervention would potentially be the greatest: in mitigating turnover, absences and errors among nurses and physicians.

"The science on the value of green spaces to physical and mental human health is clear," said Jana Davis, president of the Chesapeake Bay Trust.  "This work is key in taking this science to the next step: Evaluating the economic implications of that health impact.  The analysis will encourage institutions to weave green spaces into their campus designs at great return on investment."

Adam Ortiz, Regional Administrator for EPA Mid-Atlantic Region, too, recognizes the potential impact of the paper and calculator. "Now more than ever, we know just how valuable our hospital and healthcare workers are," said Ortiz.  "Identifying ways to implement accessible green spaces for them is vital – to alleviate burnout and aiding in their own health and wellness as they continue to care for their patients.  This tool will have far-reaching benefits to the hospital community."

About Nature Sacred

Nature Sacred exists to inspire, inform and guide communities in the creation of public green spaces—called Sacred Places—designed to improve mental health, unify communities and engender peace. For over 25 years, Nature Sacred has partnered with more than 100 communities across the country to infuse nearby nature into places where healing is often needed most: distressed urban neighborhoods, schools, hospitals, prisons and more. Through a collaborative, community-led process and an evidence-based design model, each Sacred Place is bonded together by a common goal: to reconnect people with nature in ways that foster mindful reflection, restore mental health and strengthen communities. As each community imagines its own space, the design becomes a unique reflection of the community's culture, story and place—making it inherently sacred to them. Learn about our model, our approach and our Sacred Places: naturesacred.org

About the Chesapeake Bay Trust

The Chesapeake Bay Trust (www.cbtrust.org) envisions a restored and protected Chesapeake Bay watershed and other natural resources. We empower local community-based groups on the ground with the resources they need to take on a meaningful and measurable role in restoring forests, streams, rivers, bays, wildlife, and more in their own communities. Every year, the Trust empowers about 400 groups by providing grants and technical assistance to accomplish environmental education, community outreach, and local watershed restoration projects. The Trust is supported by the sale of the Chesapeake Bay license plate; donations to the Chesapeake Bay and Endangered Species Fund on the Maryland State income tax form; donations made by hunters, fishers, and boaters in the Maryland online natural resource licensing system; donations from individuals and corporations; and partnerships with private foundations and federal, state, and local governments. The Trust has received the highest rating from Charity Navigator for over two decades.  On average, 90% of the Trust's expenditures are directed to its restoration and education programs.

Contact:
Angela Walseng
awalseng@naturesacred.org
(301) 284-0690

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/just-how-much-is-a-hospital-green-space-worth-301588652.html

SOURCE Nature Sacred

Recommended Stories

  • Look out Putin — Ukrainian woman invents 'solar for balconies' to wean Europe off Russian gas

    Much has been made of how European countries are, on the one hand, supporting Ukraine in its fight against the heinous and illegal invasion by Russia but at the same time remaining heavily dependent on Russian energy sources. Many countries in the EU — currently experiencing a heatwave — have scrambled to switch to alternatives, such as renewables, which are considered one of the key factors of in reaching energy independence from Russia. WeDoSolar, launched in February 2022 (the month Russia invaded Ukraine) and says it has so far received "thousand of orders" for its “vertical solar power” panels, which are specifically designed to be mounted, with weatherproof straps, onto to balconies by non-tech-savvy users.

  • Tesla plans more construction near gigafactory east of Austin

    Elon Musk's Tesla has signaled it wants to build more near its huge factory in eastern Travis County, filing a site plan in early July for "industrial use facilities with associated improvements." With the car manufacturer still not commenting on its development plans, these kinds of public filings offer the clearest picture of what's going down at the gigantic site. Musk's companies own more than 2,500 acres — that's more than five times the size of the University of Texas at Austin campus.

  • Richland nuclear plant could be 1st in U.S. to produce power this way under new deal

    “Yesterday’s nuclear waste is holding back tomorrow’s reactors.”

  • Tesla EV sales gaining momentum in Australia - chair

    Tesla Inc's electric vehicle (EV) sales are rapidly picking up off a low base in Australia and are set to catch up with sales of its Powerwall home batteries in the country, Chair Robyn Denholm said on Tuesday. "We now have more than 26,500 Teslas on Australian roads, and the momentum is there," Denholm said at the Australian Clean Energy Summit in Sydney. Australia makes up about 1% of Tesla EV's on the road, which totalled 2.5 million globally at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

  • Solid-state EV batteries could cut carbon emissions further, says climate group

    Solid-state batteries could cut the carbon footprint of electric vehicle (EV) batteries by 29% compared with today's liquid lithium-ion batteries and could reduce it even further using sustainably sourced materials, a campaign group said on Tuesday. Based on a comparison of one of the most promising solid-state batteries to lithium-ion technology and using sustainable lithium sources, a battery's carbon footprint could be cut by as much as 39%, Transport and Environment (T&E) said. The European climate group called for incentives to cut the carbon footprint in new EV battery regulations being finalised by the European parliament and European Union member states.

  • Europe isn’t ready for this heat wave

    High temperatures are compounding the effects of high energy prices amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Part of Huntington Beach coast closed after shark sighting

    Sunset Beach will be closed for several hours, authorities said.

  • NRG Energy 2021 Sustainability Report: Our Sustainability Strategy

    NRG Energy: Our journey to a greener tomorrow.

  • Renewable Energy Set Records in April, but There's a Catch

    Although there's no stopping wind and solar energy, considering some nuance helps put recent numbers into context.

  • A Wilting Climate Response

    Weather forecasters say that Britain this week may experience its highest temperature on record — more than 40 degrees Celsius, or about 105 degrees Fahrenheit. In response, officials in London have asked people to stay home, saying that vehicles may overheat and rail tracks may buckle. In France, Greece, Spain and other parts of Europe, the same heat wave has sparked dozens of wildfires. In the U.S., parts of the Southwest and the Central Plains are bracing for temperatures that could reach 110

  • Over 30 endangered sea turtles found with stab wounds to their necks on Japan beach

    Okinawa Prefectural Police launched an animal cruelty investigation following the discovery of over 30 stabbed sea turtles on a beach in Okinawa Prefecture, Japan. Employees of the Sea Turtle Museum of Kumejima rushed to the beaches of Kumejima island after residents reported dozens of green sea turtles found with stab wounds to their necks and flippers on July 14. Several of the turtles were reportedly found unmoving and bleeding upon the employees’ arrival.

  • Brevard man arrested after caught shooting a pellet gun at gator

    A Rockledge man was arrested after a video showed him shooting an alligator with a pellet gun.

  • California woman victim of rare predatory grizzly attack

    A California woman who was fatally mauled by a grizzly bear in western Montana last summer was the victim of a rare predatory attack by a bear that had learned to seek out human food and was likely attracted scents near her tent and others left behind from recent Independence Day picnics, wildlife officials said. Leah Davis Lokan, 65, of Chico, was pulled out of her tent and mauled in the pre-dawn hours of July 6, 2021 in the small town of Ovando, along the banks of the Blackfoot River, made famous by the movie “A River Runs Through It.” About an hour before the mauling, the bear had approached the tents of Lokan and a Texas couple who were camping behind a museum.

  • Best Hybrid and Electric Cars of 2022: How Much They Cost and More To Know

    With gas prices on the rise, you may be looking to make the switch to a hybrid or electric vehicle. When choosing a hybrid or EV, you need to take certain factors into consideration that you don't...

  • Dozens of sea turtles found stabbed off Japanese island

    More than 30 of the animals were found motionless in a low tide with stab marks at their necks.

  • Apple, Google and Facebook weigh in — skeptically — on Duke Energy carbon plan

    Duke Energy Corp. gets some credit for effort but little support in searing critiques of its $100 billion carbon plan from regulatory responses filed by more than 30 groups ranging from hard-core environmentalists to national tech giants.

  • Climate Activists Pivot to Local Action, Frustrated by Washington Gridlock

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskChina Weighs Mortgage Grace Period to Appease Angry HomebuyersS&P 500 Erases Gains With Nasdaq 100; Apple Dips: Markets WrapIn the aftermath of Senator Joe Manchin ruling out quick action on a landmark federal climate law, a legislator and activists are moving to expand state and local efforts in the fight against global warming.Ed

  • Electric motorcycles flood Havana amid diesel shortages

    The young people come and go on their electric motorcycles at this highway outside Cuba’s capital where they perform stunts and talk about their two-wheelers, which would be largely silent if it weren’t for the music blasting from speakers. Cuba has been flooded in recent years with “motorinas,” as the electric scooters are called on the island, which have been promoted by the government as efficient alternatives amid extreme gas and diesel shortages, and as a solution to the country’s transportation problems. Authorities permitted their importation last decade – Cubans cannot import motorcycles with gasoline or diesel engines – and since then about 300,000 of them have circulated on the island, said Col. Mario Ríos Labrada, head of vehicle registry at the National Transit Directorate.

  • Sharks spotted off Rockaway Beach and Lido Beach hours apart, beaches closed temporarily

    Rockaway and Lido beaches closed temporarily Sunday afternoon after sharks were spotted at both locations just hours apart.

  • Gone for Thousands of Years, Wild Bison Return to the UK

    Wild bison, absent from the United Kingdom for thousands of years, are being reintroduced to a forest near Canterbury, England to help restore the woods to their natural state.