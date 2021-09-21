U.S. markets close in 2 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,370.11
    +12.38 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,083.62
    +113.15 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,780.29
    +66.39 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,184.61
    +2.41 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.45
    +0.16 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.40
    +13.60 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    +0.43 (+1.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1730
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3180
    +0.0090 (+0.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3659
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2880
    -0.1320 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,399.57
    -1,525.66 (-3.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,059.67
    -4.18 (-0.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,980.98
    +77.07 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

Just raises $8M in its effort to beat Root at the car insurance game

Mary Ann Azevedo
·4 min read

Just Insure, a pay-per-mile insurance technology company, has raised $8 million in a funding round.

CrossCut Ventures, ManchesterStory and Western Technology Investments co-led the investment, which brings its total raised to $15.3 million since its January 2019 inception.

Los Angeles-based Just says it uses telematics “to reward safe drivers and reduce insurer bias” by looking at factors such as how, when and where customers drive, rather than factors such as ZIP code or marital status as most traditional insurers do. Or put more simply, it charges customers only for miles driven and its rates vary based on driving behavior. This way, Just says it’s able to offer lower rates for “safer drivers,” and it claims to save its customers around 40% from their “previous auto insurance company.” For now, it’s only available in Arizona, although the company plans to expand to other markets such as Texas, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Georgia.

Image Credits: Just Insure

Of course, Just is not the first company to offer personalized auto insurance. There’s Metromile, which launched its personalized pay-per-mile auto insurance in 2012. And there’s also Root Insurance, an Ohio-based car insurance startup that uses smartphone technology to understand individual driver behavior. Although there are similarities between Root and Just, there are also distinct differences, according to founder and CEO Robert Smithson.

Root charges customers a monthly fee, and when policies are renewed, the rate is subject to change based on driving behavior. Just has a similar model. If its drivers exhibits safe driving behavior, their rates can fall. On the other hand, if they exhibit dangerous behavior, their rates can rise. But unlike Root, Smithson said, Just only charges its "liability only" customers for miles driven. There is no monthly fee. For "full cover" customers, Just also includes a "small daily charge" to reflect the risk that someone could steal their car. For its part, MetroMile charges customers a base rate plus a per mile rate. Neither rate are affected by how a person drives, notes Smithson.

"The [Just] per mile price that a customer gets can change every month. This means we're able to rapidly reward safe drivers with lower rates, and to increase them for those who drive less well," Smithson said. "This rapid feedback loop encourages people to make smarter driving decisions. And it means that our customers have fewer accidents, and we do better. "

In 2020, Root had a direct loss ratio of 82%. Just's direct loss ratio is 65.8% year to date so far. But of course, it has far fewer customers and is only serving one market. Still, the company says that it has already achieved underwriting profitability in terms of what portion of premium to it pays out in claims.

Also, with so many people shifting to working from home over the last year, Just says it has seen increased demand this year. It issued over 1,000 new policies in the second quarter, up “tenfold” compared to the same period in 2020. The startup said during that same time, its revenue climbed 1,400% compared to the second quarter of 2020.

“People are simply driving less as a result of increased work-from-home rates, and this isn’t changing anytime soon," Smithson said. "Our approach enables us to offer customers rates that are truly reflective of their driving.”

The company likens its user experience to that of a prepaid phone card. Just customers can “load up” their account for $30 for minimum liability-only coverage and $75 for full coverage to start driving. The company's insurance policy is for 30 days. So as customers drive, their balance declines. Every 30 days, the company changes each customer’s price as it gathers more data about their driving habits.

As Metromile looks to go public, insurtech funding is on the rise

It’s an approach that Matt Kinley, co-founder and managing partner at ManchesterStory, had never before seen.

“It is more fair, affordable and customized across the board, and unique because the company offers customers rates that are actually reflective of their driving, which rewards safe drivers with lower insurance premiums,” he said.

The company plans to use its new capital in part to do some hiring -- it currently has a staff of 35 -- and scale its product offering. It is also planning to launch beyond Arizona into neighboring states. In particular, Smithson said the startup is “keen” to launch in Texas.

Recommended Stories

  • Roubini Says He’s ‘Dr. Realist’ by Warning of Global-Debt Trap

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the post-pandemic world seems to be heading toward a repeat. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Bi

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger holdings even as the market took a hit on Monday.

  • Asana's (NYSE:ASAN) Unprofitability is Hardly a Concern

    Flying on the headwind of remote work and increasingly important online work management, Asana (NYSE: ASAN) has been doing great in 2021, almost tripling up before the latest earnings caused a parabolic rally. In the wake of these events, we will look at the numbers and examine the current cash burn of this exciting yet unprofitable company.

  • ‘Dead duck’s mouth’ — CEO of China Evergrande’s leaked letter to employees gets panned on social media

    Xu Jiayin, the chairman of troubled China Evergrande was overheard trying to rally his employees, but it didn't go well.

  • 10 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 cheap semiconductor stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the semiconductor industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for semiconductor stocks and go directly to the 5 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. Semiconductors form the […]

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • Why Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Ferroglobe Shares Crashed Today

    A double blow from China sent metal stocks tumbling, but you should wait before dumping your shares.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) continued to fall in morning trading Tuesday despite much of the rest of the market largely rebounding from yesterday's rout. Although there was no news specific to the theater operator to account for its 4% decline at noon EDT, retail investors may be showing the weakness inherent in its business. AMC's so-called apes, the retail investors who have rallied around the theater operator's stock believing they are on a mission to defeat short-sellers, have largely held strong, though the company's shares have slid 22% over the past week.

  • Aurora Cannabis Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Investor Conference Call and Related Year End Informational Filings to Monday, September 27, 2021

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that it has rescheduled its conference call to discuss the results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 to Monday, September 27, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time. The Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021, and file its related annual disclosure documen

  • These numbers show just how big a headache Evergrande is for China

    If Evergrande were to fail, the fallout would affect millions of people, including employees, buyers, creditors, suppliers and investors.

  • Is Alibaba Stock a Buy?

    Shares of Alibaba have fallen over the past year. Here are a few risks to consider before buying the stock.

  • 5 Reasons GameStop Could Prove the Doubters Wrong

    Video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) is one of them. One of the most straight-forward ways a company can go bust is to have too much debt. GameStop took care of that worry by raising capital as its stock skyrocketed earlier this year.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Few can argue with Warren Buffett's long-term track record. This is especially true with some of Berkshire's tech stocks, including Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), which continue to prosper as technology plays an increasing role in the world economy. Buffett was long skeptical about tech companies -- a skepticism that has clearly softened, since Apple makes up more than 40% of Berkshire's stock portfolio.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Make You Rich By Retirement

    In one year, GameStop stock has risen 2,280%. Biotech company Ocugen's stock has risen 2,140% in a year. In addition to broader trends, it is equally important to look at the company-specific factors that could keep the company ahead of its competition.

  • Bitcoin hovers around $43K as China sends shudders down markets

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the market action for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as China fears weigh.&nbsp;

  • JPMorgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 70%; Here’s Why

    In recent weeks, we’ve seen markets pull back after a prolonged upward trend. The reasons are varied, and include rising inflation, a weak jobs market, and the spread of the COVID Delta variant. At the same time, despite the increasing number of cases in this COVID wave, we’re not seeing a jump to lockdown policies – and while cases are up, severe cases are not. As the danger of COVID starts to ebb, economies are starting to rev up again. JPMorgan’s global equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas

  • Why DraftKings Stock Dropped 7.3% on Monday

    Shares of online betting company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) fell as much as 7.3% in trading on Monday as investors quickly exited growth stocks. The biggest reason for the drop at DraftKings was the market's sell-off in general. Fear of the financial markets breaking down are high after issues at China Evergrande Group made global headlines over the weekend.

  • Is Energy Transfer LP (ET) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Miller Value Partners recently released its Q2 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The Miller Opportunity Trust Class I gained 4.18%, underperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 8.55% in the same quarter. You should check out Miller Value Partners’ top 5 stock picks for investors to buy […]

  • Chinese stocks dip as Evergrande fear persists

    The Yahoo Finance panel discusses the continued drag going on amongst Chinese stocks as concerns over Evergrande’s impact continue to influence the market.

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Bil