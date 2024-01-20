'Just a shame.' Waiting on paperwork, Pate's Restaurant in Chatham forced to close

CHATHAM – An hour after Tuesday’s Massachusetts Senate legislative session began, Jim Peterson and the TPJ Restaurant Group heard the good news: an act granting an additional liquor license for the sale of all alcoholic beverages to be drunk on the premises in the town of Chatham passed.

It meant that Pate’s Restaurant could apply for an annual all-alcohol liquor license. Peterson heard the news from Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro.

“They went into formal session at 11 this morning and he (Sen. Julian Cyr) called me at noontime,” Peterson said.

Unfortunately, the vote came after the restaurant had to close its doors on Jan. 14 because its seasonal liquor license had expired. The doors were shuttered and workers laid off until the restaurant can fulfill the rest of the application process.

Pate's is closed while an annual all alcohol license is secured.

Gov. Maura Healey must sign the bill. Pate’s will still need to apply and get approval from the Chatham Select Board, the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission and the Department of Revenue.

Pate’s had a seasonal alcohol license, which allowed it to serve alcohol from April 1 to Nov. 30, with an extension to Jan. 15. Because of Pate’s popularity, owners thought they could make a run of staying open year-round. For that, they needed an annual all alcoholic beverages license. The problem was, the town had run out of annual licenses.

Towns and cities in the state are allowed so many liquor licenses based on federal census population data. Chatham had given out its share. The only way to get another license is to get House and Senate approval on special legislation and the governor’s signature.

Pate’s collected enough signatures on a petition to go before the Select Board and get an article on the 2023 annual town meeting warrant. The home rule petition passed at the town meeting in May. Rep. Sarah Peake and Cyr filed bills soon after in the House and Senate. But Peterson didn’t expect the process would take so long.

“Seven months later and here we are,” Peterson said.

Managing partner Tom "TJ" Johnson, left, and partner Jim Peterson talk about having to close Pate's as they wait for an annual all alcohol license.

Peterson and his partners had to shutter the business Jan. 14 and lay off their employees. They will begin the process all over again once the town receives paperwork from the governor’s office. At least they know the license has been approved.

Peterson called it good news. An open restaurant will serve the public, keep people off unemployment rolls, even if it's just one shift a week, and bring in meals tax to the town and state.

Pate’s will have to apply for the license with the Select Board all over again. The board is the liquor licensing authority in Chatham. Once the board gives their approval, Pate’s will need to get approval from the Department of Revenue, the agency which makes sure all meals taxes are paid to date. The Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission must also weigh in before the license becomes effective.

Peterson said the goal is to get Pate’s open as soon as possible and get employees back to work. The restaurant employs 40 during peak summer season.

Peterson said the Group has completely redone Pate’s since it bought it three years ago. White tablecloths, designer and dessert cocktails, and a menu that ranges from ordinary offerings (Margherita pizza) to the sublime (Everything Crusted Ahi Tuna, perhaps) greet customers at the Main Street location.

The Group owns four restaurants including The Chatham Cut, Chapin's Bayside in Dennis and Pearl, on Wellfleet Harbor. A fifth restaurant is under construction in Chatham. Chapin's Bayside used to have an annual liquor license, but now it's seasonal. Pate's is the only restaurant suited for an annual all alcohol beverages license, Peterson said.

"You know darn well that anyone who’s working here in November, December, January, February and March are local people," Peterson said. "They live here. To see them get out of work — it’s just a shame."

