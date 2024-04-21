Just Three Days Till Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Bodycote's shares on or after the 25th of April, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 6th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.16 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of UK£0.23 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Bodycote has a trailing yield of 3.3% on the current share price of UK£6.79. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Bodycote paid out more than half (50%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 37% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Bodycote's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. So we're not too excited that Bodycote's earnings are down 3.4% a year over the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Bodycote has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.0% a year on average. That's interesting, but the combination of a growing dividend despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out more of the company's profits. This can be valuable for shareholders, but it can't go on forever.

To Sum It Up

Has Bodycote got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? The payout ratios are within a reasonable range, implying the dividend may be sustainable. Declining earnings are a serious concern, however, and could pose a threat to the dividend in future. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Bodycote from a dividend perspective.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Bodycote, you should know about the other risks facing this business. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Bodycote that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

