Just Three Days Till Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Eagers Automotive's shares before the 1st of September in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.24 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed AU$0.71 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Eagers Automotive has a trailing yield of 4.9% on the current stock price of A$14.53. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Eagers Automotive has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Eagers Automotive paid out 67% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Eagers Automotive generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 55% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Eagers Automotive's earnings per share have been growing at 16% a year for the past five years. Eagers Automotive has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Eagers Automotive has delivered 15% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Has Eagers Automotive got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Higher earnings per share generally lead to higher dividends from dividend-paying stocks over the long run. However, we'd also note that Eagers Automotive is paying out more than half of its earnings and cash flow as profits, which could limit the dividend growth if earnings growth slows. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Eagers Automotive from a dividend perspective.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Eagers Automotive is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Eagers Automotive (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

