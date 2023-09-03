Just Three Days Till Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad (KLSE:LYSAGHT) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

It looks like Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad (KLSE:LYSAGHT) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad's shares on or after the 7th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.03 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of RM0.06 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current share price of MYR2.06. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Check out our latest analysis for Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad's payout ratio is modest, at just 28% of profit. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 2.4% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Story continues

Click here to see how much of its profit Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 13% a year over the previous five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad's dividend payments per share have declined at 6.7% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad for the upcoming dividend? Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad has comfortably low cash and profit payout ratios, which may mean the dividend is sustainable even in the face of a sharp decline in earnings per share. Still, we consider declining earnings to be a warning sign. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad from a dividend perspective.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad (1 is significant!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.