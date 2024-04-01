Just Three Days Till McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase McCormick's shares before the 5th of April in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 22nd of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.42 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.68 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, McCormick has a trailing yield of approximately 2.2% on its current stock price of US$76.81. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether McCormick has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. McCormick paid out more than half (60%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Fortunately, it paid out only 42% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that McCormick's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see McCormick's earnings per share have dropped 5.6% a year over the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, McCormick has lifted its dividend by approximately 9.5% a year on average. That's interesting, but the combination of a growing dividend despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out more of the company's profits. This can be valuable for shareholders, but it can't go on forever.

Final Takeaway

Has McCormick got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? The payout ratios are within a reasonable range, implying the dividend may be sustainable. Declining earnings are a serious concern, however, and could pose a threat to the dividend in future. To summarise, McCormick looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

However if you're still interested in McCormick as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with McCormick. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for McCormick that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

