Just Two Days Till Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:MAR.UN) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:MAR.UN) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust's shares before the 28th of February in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.001275 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CA$0.015 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock has a trailing yield of around 2.1% on the current share price of CA$0.74. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust paid out just 4.0% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. From this perspective, we're disturbed to see earnings per share plunged 54% over the last 12 months, and we'd wonder if the company has had some kind of major event that has skewed the calculation.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, two years ago, Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has lifted its dividend by approximately 1.0% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust? Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust's earnings per share are down sharply over the last year, although we note that it is paying out a low fraction of its earnings. From a dividend perspective we struggle to see value in a company with declining earnings per share, but it's also true that a one-year decline often doesn't mean much. So we wouldn't be too quick to write this one off. We think there are likely better opportunities out there.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, you should know about the other risks facing this business. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

