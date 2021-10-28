U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

JustAnswer Names Former Pandora General Counsel Jeremy Liegl as Chief Legal Officer and Martha Stewart Living Veteran Michael Gutkowski as Chief of Staff

·2 min read

Expansion of executive team with two key hires adds senior talent to JustAnswer as company pursues new markets and opportunities

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JustAnswer, the leading online platform connecting people with doctors, lawyers, veterinarians, mechanics and other experts for real-time professional help, today announced it has made two key hires on the company's executive team: Jeremy Liegl as Chief Legal Officer and Michael Gutkowski as Chief of Staff.

Jeremy Liegl brings an extensive background in corporate governance (including at public companies), compliance and M&A, most recently as General Counsel with Life360 and as General Counsel at Pandora. Prior to those positions, he spent five years as Corporate Counsel at JDS Uniphase. Liegl began his legal career as an attorney at Latham & Watkins and Morrison & Foerster and began his overall career as a management consultant at Mercer Management Consulting. A native of Ohio and a San Francisco resident, Liegl has a bachelor's degree in public policy from Princeton University and a JD from Harvard Law School.

In another strategic hire for the fast-growing company, JustAnswer has added Michael Gutkowski as Chief of Staff -- a newly created role responsible for managing many internal and operational responsibilities previously handled by CEO and Founder Andy Kurtzig. Gutkowski started his career as a founding member of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia's DTC and digital business. He then held marketing, operational and revenue leadership roles at The Otto Group, NBC, The Hearst Corporation, Federated Media, and MRC Entertainment. A native of Wisconsin and a New York City resident, Gutkowski holds a BBA and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin.

"As JustAnswer continues to grow and expand, we are excited to add top senior talent to our leadership team who can help us reach the next levels," said Kurtzig. "Michael and Jeremy both bring deep operational and sector-specific experience to help us leverage new opportunities and navigate any challenges, while at the same time freeing me up to pursue more external, strategic and thought leadership opportunities for the company."

About JustAnswer

JustAnswer is an online platform that connects people with live Doctors, Lawyers, Veterinarians, Mechanics and other verified and vetted Experts for real-time, personalized assistance and answers to just about any question or problem 24/7. With more than 12,000 experts across 700 categories, JustAnswer is the leading destination for accessing affordable professional help on-demand when and from wherever you need it.

Media Contact:
Aimee Grove
322439@email4pr.com
(415) 706-1906

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/justanswer-names-former-pandora-general-counsel-jeremy-liegl-as-chief-legal-officer-and-martha-stewart-living-veteran-michael-gutkowski-as-chief-of-staff-301411288.html

SOURCE JustAnswer

