U.S. markets close in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,803.40
    +32.85 (+0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,818.95
    +415.73 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,559.96
    +84.71 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,814.10
    +14.23 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.01
    -0.60 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.00
    +2.40 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    20.89
    +0.11 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0030
    +0.0069 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2090
    +0.0530 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1536
    +0.0160 (+1.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.5200
    -0.1340 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,872.31
    -326.68 (-1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.90
    +1.16 (+0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.99
    -34.85 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

The Justice Department said that it seized $3.4 billion in bitcoin stolen a decade ago through the 'Silk Road' dark web

Lakshmi Varanasi
·2 min read
Bitcoin price graphic
Bitcoin price graphicGetty Images

  • The Justice Department announced a seizure of $3.36 billion in stolen bitcoin.

  • Defendant James Zhong pleaded guilty to wire fraud using a dark web market called the Silk Road.

  • This is the DOJ's second-largest financial seizure ever.

The US Department of Justice announced Monday that it had seized $3.36 billion worth of bitcoin from James Zhong, a man who "unlawfully obtained" more than 50,000 bitcoin from a dark web marketplace called the Silk Road.

The DOJ's statement said that Zhong pled guilty on Friday to committing wire fraud back in September 2012. The maximum potential sentence for this charge is 20 years in prison.

Zhong's plea comes approximately one year after the DOJ seized the currency from his home in Gainesville, Georgia. The DOJ's statement noted that the bitcoin was hidden in an underground safe where it had been placed on a single-board computer that was itself "submerged under blankets" and placed in a popcorn tin in a bathroom closet.

At the time, it was the largest cryptocurrency seizure in the DOJ's history, the statement noted. In February 2022, the department seized about $4 billion of bitcoin in the wake of a 2016 theft.

The law enforcement officials that searched Zhong's home also uncovered $661,900 in cash, 25 in Casascius coins (physical bitcoin), another 11.116 in bitcoin, several silver and gold colored bars, and one gold colored coin, according to the statement.

The Silk Road was an online "darknet" black market for distributing enormous quantities of illegal drugs and illicit goods that operated between 2011 to 2013, according to the statement. Zhong had stolen the bitcoin by executing a scheme to defraud the Silk Road by creating a string of approximately nine fraud accounts on the site, the statement said.

Through those fraudulent accounts, Zhong triggered 140 transactions "in rapid succession" to trick the Silk Road's systems into releasing the bitcoin into his accounts, the statement said. He subsequently transferred the currency into a variety of separate addresses in order to avoid detection.

"Thanks to state-of-the-art cryptocurrency tracing and good old-fashioned police work, law enforcement located and recovered this impressive cache of crime proceeds," the statement said. "This case shows that we won't stop following the money, no matter how expertly hidden, even to a circuit board in the bottom of a popcorn tin."

 

 

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • US DOJ announces seizure of $3.36B in cryptocurrency

    The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced that law enforcement seized $3.36 billion of bitcoin from a man who “unlawfully obtained” more than 50,000 bitcoin from darkweb market Silk Road over a decade ago. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York said that James Zhong of Gainesville, Georgia, pleaded guilty on November 4 to committing wire fraud in September 2012. The plea came almost a year after law enforcement seized 50,676.17851897 bitcoin, then valued at more than $3.36 billion, from Zhong’s home, the statement said.

  • U.S. seizes Bitcoin once valued at $3.4 billion that real-estate developer stole from dark web a decade ago

    Georgia-based property developer James Zhong pleads guilty to wire fraud a decade after stealing Bitcoin once valued at more than $3 billion on the Silk Road marketplace.

  • Want to make your vote count more in the midterms? Register at your vacation home address

    The first autumn we had our upstate weekend/summer place, I was struck by the number of political signs. There are signs everywhere promoting all manner of services and products — but even at the height of election season, there were few signs promoting political candidates.

  • Netanyahu says Biden congratulates him after Israeli election win

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday congratulated Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu after his right-wing Likud party came out on top in a parliamentary election, Netanyahu said. Biden, according to a post by Netanyahu on Twitter, said the alliance between the United States and Israel was stronger than ever. Netanyahu said he told Biden that they can "achieve more peace agreements and deal with the threat of Iranian aggression."

  • U.S. lays claim to $1 billion in stolen Silk Road Bitcoin

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The United States is seeking the forfeiture of more than $1 billion in Bitcoin stolen from the Silk Road online marketplace, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said on Monday. In the second largest seizure in U.S. Department of Justice history, Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agents obtained the 50,000 Bitcoin during a November 2021 search of the defendant James Zhong's home in Gainesville, Georgia. Zhong, 32, on Friday pleaded guilty to wire fraud for tricking Silk Road's processing system into releasing the funds to his accounts in 2012.

  • No, at $1.9 billion the Powerball still isn’t a great deal

    Moe, Larry and Curly’s latest brilliant idea to retire in luxury is to buy as many Powerball tickets as they can ahead of tonight’s drawing. “Look,” says Moe, as he explains the theory to me over a coffee. “And each ticket gives you a 1 in 292 million chance of winning?” he adds.

  • ‘The turkey is non-negotiable’: Americans refuse to skimp on Thanksgiving Day turkey, despite soaring food prices

    Americans are clipping their wings, but not cutting them out of Thanksgiving. Half of those planning to host Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24 have already purchased their turkey, according to a new survey released by market-intelligence company Morning Consult. Among those who plan to serve the bird, 73% said they expect turkey to cost more than last year, while 29% said they believe it will be harder for them to find the kind of turkey they want.

  • Woman Earns 'BBQ Karen' Title After Calling Police, Reporting Served Meat Seemed Too Pink

    A woman who ate some of America’s finest BBQ called the police when her meat wasn’t cooked to her liking.

  • The Zeekr 009 Is An EV Minivan With Over 500 Horsepower and More Than a 500-Mile Range

    The Geely brand Zeekr is following up the release of its previous EV with a minivan called the Zeekr 009. The boxy new EV will ride on the same platform as the sleek 001, but the 009 is either a minivan or an MPV depending on your preference and location. But the 009's performance and luxury are impressive regardless of what you call it. If you’ve ever wanted a minivan that can go 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds, then the Zeekr 009 is it.

  • Mexican president says at least three bidders remain for Banamex

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday there are at least three remaining bidders for Citi's local retail arm Banamex. Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador said a buyer could be determined before the year ends. "There are three or four... three candidates to buy the bank," he said without giving names of the bidders.

  • Former partner of Elizabeth Holmes wins delay in sentencing

    A federal judge on Monday granted a three-week delay in the sentencing of Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former lover and accomplice of disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, to give probation officers more time to recommend his punishment for engineering a scam tied to Theranos’ blood-testing technology. The revision means Balwani is now set to be sentenced after Holmes, 38, who is scheduled to find out on Nov. 18 whether she will be sent to prison for her conviction on four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy in a separate trial that concluded before his did. Both Holmes and Balwani are facing up to 20 years in prison.

  • Reeling from floods, Pakistan seeks climate compensation, debt relief

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Pakistan's prime minister said his country would need debt relief and would seek compensation for climate damage as it recovers from catastrophic floods that cost the country some $30 billion. Speaking on Monday at the COP27 climate conference alongside U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan's escalating public debt was hampering its recovery. "Millions of people are going into winter without shelter or livelihood," Sharif said.

  • UFC 281: Israel Adesanya unbothered by talk of KO loss to Alex Pereira, vows to 'expose' his rival

    UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya remains confident despite a pair of kickboxing losses to Alex Pereira. He'll defend his title against Pereira on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in the main event of UFC 281.

  • A majority of Americans want to live in a place with strong gun-control laws

    A new poll from Redfin reveals what's on voters minds when it comes to housing, as the country heads towards the midterms on Nov. 8.

  • Higher interest rates mean only wealthy Americans can afford a new car

    For a household making $50,000 a year, a $400 a month car payment consumes nearly 10% of their gross income.

  • North Korea says missile launches were not warnings, but practice for attack

    North Korea says missile launches were not warnings, but practice for attack

  • Thailand's 'Floating Train' Gives Riders an Up-Close View of a Crumbling World

    Scenic trains are all the rage. A nice, smooth ride, a gorgeous view, the full knowledge that you don’t have to operate a vehicle and can simply enjoy the sights — it’s a wonderful combination. A scenic train that passes directly over water, making it seem like you’re floating, sounds like an incredible sightseeing experience. If only the reasons for all that water weren’t so terrifying.

  • Kirk Cousins on 8-pack: “I have always been absolutely strapped”

    Kirk Cousins looks like he is having the time of his life

  • Tesla Stock Is Succumbing To Elon Musk’s Latest Tweet. Investors Need to Watch Out.

    STOCK ALERT Tesla stock was falling again Monday—and shares have dropped below a key level that suggests more downside could be ahead. Tesla stock (ticker: TSLA) is coming off a brutal Friday—a 3.

  • Want employees to come to the office? Pick up their laundry and welcome their dogs

    Employees at L'Oréal get concierge service, a vegetable garden and other perks as some bosses pull out the stops to get workers back to the office