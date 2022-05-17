U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,088.85
    +80.84 (+2.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,654.59
    +431.17 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,984.52
    +321.73 (+2.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,840.30
    +56.87 (+3.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.66
    -0.54 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.60
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.64
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0553
    +0.0115 (+1.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    +0.0910 (+3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2493
    +0.0169 (+1.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3490
    +0.2960 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,272.95
    +273.31 (+0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    677.94
    +435.26 (+179.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     
Justin Brown Named President of Southwest Gas Holdings' Utility Subsidiary

·3 min read

Proven utility leader with a long successful record of regulation, legal and public policy experience assumes new role as President of Southwest Gas Corporation, reporting to CEO Karen Haller

LAS VEGAS, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karen Haller, president and CEO of Southwest Gas Holdings, announced today the appointment of Justin Brown to the position of President, Southwest Gas Corporation, effective immediately. As President, Brown will work closely with Haller, who remains CEO of the utility. Brown is responsible for all aspects of ensuring the safe and reliable delivery of clean, affordable natural gas to the over two million Southwest Gas customers in Arizona, California and Nevada.

Justin Brown, President, Southwest Gas Corporation
Justin Brown, President, Southwest Gas Corporation

"Justin is the right leader for Southwest Gas Corporation. He is highly effective and an expert in utility regulation, legal affairs and public policy," said Karen Haller. "Throughout Justin's time at the utility, he has demonstrated proactive leadership in guiding the Company strategy, building talented teams which deliver excellent results and developing strong collaborative relationships with regulators and other stakeholders."

Justin Brown joined Southwest Gas in 2004 as Senior Counsel/Legal Affairs. Assuming roles of increasing responsibility in the years following, Brown most recently held the position of Senior Vice President/ General Counsel where he oversaw all legal services, led the Company's development of regulatory initiatives that enhance the safety and reliability of our gas delivery system and support continued growth, and directed the Company's government and community affairs efforts.

"It's an honor and I'm humbled to be named President of Southwest Gas," said Justin Brown. "I look forward to leading this incredibly talented team who make it their mission every day to provide safe, reliable and affordable natural gas service to over two million customers across three states. I'm excited to take on this new role and to help ensure we do everything we can to exceed the expectations of both our customers and our regulators, and to provide value to the communities in which we live and serve."

Prior to Southwest Gas, Brown worked at Smith Larsen and Wixom as a commercial litigation attorney. He also previously worked at Deloitte and Touche and Rocky Mountain Power, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy company. Brown holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Southern Utah University, and a Master of Business Administration from Gonzaga University, where he also earned his Juris Doctorate. He is admitted to practice law in the state and federal courts in Arizona, Nevada, and Utah; and the United States Supreme Court. Brown is also a member of the American Gas Association State Affairs Committee and Legal Committee. He also serves on the Board of Trustees for the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada and volunteers as a Pro Bono attorney as part of the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada Children's Attorneys Project.

About Southwest Gas

Celebrating 90 years of providing clean, affordable natural gas service, Southwest Gas Corporation proudly serves over two million customers in Arizona, California, and Nevada safely and reliably. For more information about Southwest Gas, please visit www.swgas.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/justin-brown-named-president-of-southwest-gas-holdings-utility-subsidiary-301549625.html

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

