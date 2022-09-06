JustKitchen Adds Famous BistroRYU Black Curry to Brand Portfolio

TSXV: JK OTCQB: JKHCF FRA: 68Z

Taiwan Consumers Can Now Access BistroRYU's Black Curry Through Multiple Third-Party Delivery Services

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z), an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, announces that BistroRYU Black Curry ("BistroRYU") was launched to consumers in Taiwan on August 17, 2022 via the JustKitchen app as well as via its network of third party delivery service providers.

BistroRYU is a famous Japanese restaurant located in Hakata, Fukuoka. JustKitchen began working with BistroRYU in February of 2022 via a brand swap agreement with TGAL Inc. pursuant to which the Company gained access to the Japanese local hero brand.

BistroRYU is known for its black curry which includes the flavour of pork bones, chicken bones, many spices, and vegetables. Black curry gets its name because all the ingredients are melted together, creating a black-coloured curry which has become popular over the years for its colour and taste. BistroRYU has grown from one store location to approximately 70 cloud kitchens in Japan.

Since being launched by the Company, consumers in Taiwan are now able to enjoy BistroRYU black curry dishes in the comfort of their own homes or at the office through JustKitchen's delivery partners including Ubereats and Foodpanda. To celebrate the launch of BistroRYU, the Company offered customers a 20% discount on applicable food orders.

Management Commentary

"Adding BistroRYU to our brand portfolio is a win for our customers, based on how popular it is in Japan. Black curry is a delicious and unique product. Being able to offer it to consumers in Taiwan is part of what differentiates JustKitchen from the competition," said Jason Chen, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JustKitchen. "Indian inspired cuisine with a Japanese twist isn't something that most people experience every day. It's fun to bring a brand like BistroRYU to our home market and offer it to our loyal customers," added. Mr. Chen.

ABOUT JUSTKITCHEN

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. (the "Company" or "Just Kitchen") is primarily an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development and marketing of proprietary and franchised delivery-only food brands for customers and businesses. The Company currently operates in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Malaysia. It has also signed an agreement that will allow JustKitchen to sell several of its proprietary food brands in Japan and it has also signed a brand swap agreement in India. Where appropriate, JustKitchen utilizes a hub-and-spoke operating model, which features advanced food preparation taking place at larger hub kitchens and final meal preparation taking place at smaller spoke kitchens located in areas with higher population densities. The Company combines this operating model with online and mobile application-based food ordering via its proprietary mobile food ordering app and other third-party ordering apps. Delivery is fulfilled by third-party delivery companies, to minimize capital investments and operating expenses and reach more customers in underserved markets. The Company's other business, JustMarket, is an e-commerce grocery delivery platform that allows customers to purchase groceries for delivery or add select grocery items to meals ordered through JustKitchen.

For more information about the Company, please visit investors.justkitchen.com. JustKitchen's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

