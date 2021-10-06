U.S. markets open in 5 hours 13 minutes

JustKitchen Announces Receipt of DTC Eligibility

·3 min read
DTC Eligibility Makes the Company's Shares More Accessible to Investors in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTC: JKHCF) (Frankfurt: 68Z), an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") to make the Company's common shares (the "Shares") eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC ("DTC Eligibility"). DTC Eligibility makes Just Kitchen's Shares more accessible to investors in the United States. The Company is currently awaiting the up-listing of its Shares from the pink sheets to the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, in addition to the Shares being listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada.

JustKitchen (TSXV: JK) (CNW Group/Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.)
JustKitchen (TSXV: JK) (CNW Group/Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.)

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC Eligibility incorporates an electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for certain investors. DTC is a member of the U.S. Federal Reserve System, a limited-purpose trust company under New York State banking law and a registered clearing agency with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

ABOUT JUSTKITCHEN

JustKitchen is primarily an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development and marketing of proprietary and franchised delivery-only food brands for customers. The Company currently operates in Taiwan and Hong Kong with plans to expand operations to the United States and other Asian countries. JustKitchen uniquely utilizes a hub-and-spoke operating model, which features advanced food preparation taking place at larger hub kitchens and final meal preparation taking place at smaller spoke kitchens located in areas with higher population densities. The Company combines this operating model with online and mobile application-based food ordering fulfilled by third-party delivery companies, to minimize capital investments and operating expenses and reach more customers in underserved markets. The Company's other business, JustMarket, is an e-commerce grocery delivery platform that allows customers to purchase groceries for delivery or add select grocery items to meals ordered through JustKitchen.

For more information about the Company, please visit investors.justkitchen.com. JustKitchen's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur including but not limited to the Company's comments the expected rapid and continuing growth of its business These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks, including those risk factors identified in the Company's prospectus dated March 26, 2021, and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/06/c0126.html

